Asia Pacific Aerosol Cans Market Forecasts 2018-2023: Modern Trade and e-Commerce Penetration is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth

The Asia Pacific aerosol Cans market was valued at US$20.242 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period to reach US$27.188 billion by 2023.
The Aerosol can market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the emerging economies like India & China, wherein the number of the consumer with their purchasing power is increasing. Moreover, the government initiatives including FDI and free trade are further attracting the new players in this region. For instance, Ball Corporation entered the rapidly expanding Indian market with the opening of a new aluminium aerosol can in Ahmedabad, India.
This expansion will enable the company to meet the needs of both the regional and global customers. Rapidly emerging economies like Brazil and Argentina with growing net disposable income will boost the demand for aerosol cans. Also, with the rise in number of personal care and pharmaceuticals players within the region further contribute to the growth of the market.
Rising demand for the light weight packaging and growing urban population. The transforming traditional trade to modern trade and e-commerce penetration is expected to fuel the market growth in the years ahead.
Segmentation:
By Can Type
- Straight wall
- Necked-in
- Shaped
By Material Type
- Aluminium
- Steel
- Glass
- Plastic
By Propellant Type
- Liquefied Gas Propellant
- Compressed Gas Propellant
By Application
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Grooming Products
- Household
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Food and Beverage
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Ball Corporation
- Crown
- BWAY Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Exal Corporation
- Shanghai Nansen Industry Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Jamestrong Packaging
- Zenith Spray and Aerosols Private Limited
