Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market (2018-2023) by Product, End-User and Country

The Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring involves monitoring of patients' blood pressure over a 24-hour period as they carry out daily activities. These devices help in monitoring of blood pressure levels at different time intervals, usually ranging from 15 to 30 minutes. These devices also used in monitoring patients who are at risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events due to hypertension.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric patient population, rise in prevalence of different types of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, and high adoption of non-invasive methods for measuring blood pressure are the factors that drive the market in the Asia Pacific region. The region is expected to offer tremendous market potential as there is an increased focus by key players and improving healthcare infrastructure therein.

Based on type, the market report segments the market into Arm ABPM Devices and Wrist ABPM Devices. The end user segment covers Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Other End Users. Based on countries, the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring market segments the market into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by Product

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by End User

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

3.1 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Wrist Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Country

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Arm Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Country



4. Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring in Hospitals Market by Country

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market by Country

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring in Other End Users Market by Country



5. Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Country

5.1 China Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.1.1 China Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.1.2 China Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

5.2 Japan Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.2.1 Japan Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.2.2 Japan Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

5.3 India Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.3.1 India Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.3.2 India Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

5.4 South Korea Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.4.1 South Korea Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.4.2 South Korea Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

5.5 Malaysia Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.5.1 Malaysia Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.5.2 Malaysia Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

5.6 Singapore Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.6.1 Singapore Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.6.2 Singapore Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

5.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

5.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User



6. Company Profiles

6.1 General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2 SunTech Medical, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.3 Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4 Shenzhen Phenitech Technology Co.,Ltd

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.)

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6 Schiller AG

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 Welch Allyn

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 A&D Medical (A&D Co. Ltd.)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 TaiDoc Technology Corporation

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Research & Development Expense

6.1 Vasomedical, Inc.

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Research & Development Expense



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78cr7g/asiapacific?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-ambulatory-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-2018-2023-by-product-end-user-and-country-300673963.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

