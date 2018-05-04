Asia-Pacific (APAC) 3D Scanner Market to Reach $2.02 Billion by 2023

Asia Pacific 3D scanner market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 14.21% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.021 billion by 2023, increasing from US$0.911 billion in 2017.

The growing adoption of technology, especially in emerging economies like China and India, and rising demand for 3D printers by various industries augment the regional market growth. In addition to this, the expanding applications of 3D mapping and modelling in various sectors further augment the regional 3D scanner marker growth. The attractive government policies like 100% FDI in India and free trade agreements in China are attracting international players within the market with further contribute to the market growth. The rising R&D spending will upsurge the market growth over the projected period.

This research study examines the Asia Pacific 3D scanner market on the basis of various segments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report also analyzes key players in the Asia Pacific 3D scanner market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as base year.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the Asia Pacific 3D scanner market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)

5.1. Laser Triangulation 3D Scanning Technology

5.2. Structured Light 3D Scanning Technology

5.3. Photogrammetry

5.4. Contact based 3D Scanning Technology

5.5. Laser Pulse Technology



6. Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Range (US$ Billion)

6.1. Short Range

6.2. Medium Range

6.3. Long Range



7. Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Product (US$ Billion)

7.1. Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

7.2. Arm based 3D Scanners and Probe Systems

7.3. Optically tracked 3D Scanners and Probe Systems

7.4. Others



8. Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ Billion)

8.1. Healthcare

8.2. Military and Defense

8.3. Media and Entertainment

8.4. Manufacturing

8.5. Construction

8.6. Others



9. Asia-Pacific 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Country (US$ Billion)

9.1. China

9.2. India

9.3. Japan

9.4. South Korea

9.5. Australia

9.6. Others



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Strategies of Key Players

10.2. Recent Investments and Deals



11. Company Profiles

11.1. GOM

11.2. FARO Technologies Inc.

11.3. Hexagon

11.4. Trimble Inc.

11.5. Topcon Corporation



