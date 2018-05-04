Asia-Pacific (APAC) Adhesive Equipment Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023

Asia-Pacific adhesive equipment market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.56% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$19.585 billion in 2023 from US$14.941 billion in 2017.

Rising economic growth in emerging APAC economies is leading to the growth of various end-use sectors such as packaging and construction which, in turn, boosts the demand for adhesive equipment in the region. Booming automotive and consumer electronics markets in countries such as China and India further propel the growth of APAC adhesive equipment market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Asia-Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market By Product

5.1. Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

5.2. Industrial Hot Melt Applicators

5.3. Cold Glue Applicators

5.4. Adhesive Pump Systems

5.5. Adhesive Pattern Controllers



6. Asia-Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market By Application Method

6.1. Dots/Beads

6.2. Brush

6.3. Wheel

6.4. Web Coating

6.5. Spray



7. Asia-Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market By End Use Industry

7.1. Construction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Consumer Electronics

7.5. Packaging

7.6. Others



8. Asia-Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market By Geography

8.1. Japan

8.2. China

8.3. India

8.4. Australia

8.5. South Korea

8.6. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. 3M

10.2. Nordson Corporation

10.3. Henkel Adhesive Technologies

10.4. Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

10.5. Robatech AG Group

10.6. H.B. Fuller Company

10.7. Graco Inc.



