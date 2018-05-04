Asia-Pacific (APAC) Bioplastics Market Outlook 2018-2023: CAGR to Grow at 21.61% During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific (APAC) bioplastics market is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.61% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$6.386 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.974 billion in 2017.

Favourable government policies regarding the use of bioplastics in APAC countries drive the growth of bioplastics market in the region. Growing production capacity by domestic Chinese bioplastic manufacturers to meet rising export demand as well as future domestic consumption will propel the growth of biolplastics market in the country. However, lack of composting facilities in APAC countries restrains the potential growth of biolplastics market in the region.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



