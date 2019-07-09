Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This study analyzes the total Asia-Pacific Biometrics market. Greater demands for safety and security in both public and commercial sectors are driving the biometrics deployments in the region. The market is growing, and growth will come from government, financial services, retail, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, and enterprise sectors. China and India will be the leading contributors to market growth and will continue to provide high-growth opportunities during the entire forecast period.







In the public sector, there is a high demand for biometrics technology for border control, national ID, and law enforcement. In the commercial sector, biometrics is needed for access control, IT security, surveillance, and other applications, such as payments, and services (e.g., registration).



The total market revenue in 2018 was $5,394.9 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2018 and 2025. This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are sector and technology revenues and forecast, country-wise breakdown of the APAC region, and a competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market shares have been included. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.



The key technologies covered in the study include fingerprint, face, voice, iris, palm print, palm vein, finger vein, and signature. The study provides revenue breakdown for countries, such as China, Japan, Australia-New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of APAC.



A comprehensive list of market participants that operate in the region is also provided.



The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will have an impact on biometrics market growth.



