Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market Drivers Restraints and Opportunities 2021-2028

The Asia-Pacific biosurgery market is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.56% through the years 2021-2028.

South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, India, ASEAN countries, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC form the market in this region.

In India, the rising burden of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are key factors expected to augment the growth of the reviewed market during the estimated phase. For instance, in recent years, the number of patients suffering from cancer and cardiovascular diseases has increased.

Moreover, as per estimates, the country is likely to witness an endemic of osteoarthritis in the next few years. This will ultimately enhance the demand for biosurgery products, in turn, offering new opportunities to the biosurgery market in India in the upcoming years.



Furthermore, over the years, there has been substantial growth in knee replacement procedures for osteoarthritis within Australia. This increase is estimated to amplify the demand for biosurgery products.

Additionally, several new products are launched in the country, which will further support the growth of the studied market.

Besides, the rise in the geriatric population and the emergence of several lifestyle conditions have also enhanced the demand for biosurgery products. Hence, all these factors are responsible for positioning the Australian biosurgery market on a growth path.



Key Topics Covered:

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - Summary

Industry Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on Biosurgery Market

Trends in Biosurgery Technology

Key Insights

Porter's Five Forces Model

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Competitive Rivalry

Market Attractiveness Index

Vendor Scorecard

Key Buying Outlook

Key Market Strategies

Contracts and Partnerships

Business Expansions, Announcements, & Divestitures

Acquisitions & Mergers

New Product Launches & Developments

Market Drivers

Growing Aging Population

Technological Advancements and Innovations in Healthcare Facilities

Surge in Surgical Treatments for Musculoskeletal Disorders

Prevalence of Spinal Fusion and Joint Reconstruction

Strong Focus on Research and Development

Market Challenges

High Cost of Surgeries

Complications Related to Immune Response

Usage of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Market Opportunities

Research and Investments in Bioengineering

Development of Policies for Reimbursement and Compensation

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - by Product

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - by Application

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - by Source Type

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - Country Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Baxter International Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B Braun Melsungen AG

Csl Limited

Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc

Rti Surgical

Sanofi

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group Nv

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

