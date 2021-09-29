Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Market Report 2021: Companies Have Become Increasingly Dependent on the Cloud to Deliver CX, and this Trend is Likely to Gain Further Momentum

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "State of the Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Industry, 2021 - COVID-19 Pandemic has Accelerated CX Investments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this study is to measure the current use of and the future decision-making behavior of businesses pertaining to information technology (IT), especially in terms of contact center solutions across various industries, business sizes, and regions.

Specifically, the study provides data about adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets pertaining to technologies and tools related to contact center/CX management.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020 and continues to harm people, businesses, and economies. Accelerated vaccine deployment, a strong rebound of consumer demand, and faster service sector recovery can enable full GDP recovery by mid-2021 (optimistic scenario). In case of multiple fresh outbreaks, lockdown extensions, and delayed vaccine administration, full recovery will be postponed beyond 2021 (pessimistic scenario).

Owing to the ongoing healthcare crisis, some sectors (travel and hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and transportation) are finding it difficult to deliver an excellent customer experience (CX).

The study will enable your organization to:

Understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on IT solutions decision making (contact centers, in particular)

Comprehend the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Discern the status of the digital transformation

Understand the adoption trends of transformative technology solutions and their impact on customer experience

Appraise available budgets for different areas of transformation

Deep dive to understand the trends impacting the customer contact industry

Comprehend the changes brought about by the ongoing healthcare crisis

Interpret the current and the future use of contact center technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

Benefits of this Research

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution - Country

2. Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority

Organization Profile - Industry Segments

3. Summary of Key Findings

4. Digital Transformation Strategies

Key Business Goals

Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment

Digital Transformation Success measurement

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

Factors Preventing Investments in Transformative Technologies

5. Digital Transformation During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Organizations

Organization Focus Post COVID-19

The Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Technology Investments

Key Digital Transformation Objectives Accelerated by COVID-19

Transformative Digital Solutions' Impact on CX

Priorities for Transformative Technology Investments

Top Reasons for AI Investments

Importance of AI in Terms of Enhancing Enterprise Communication and Contact Center Capabilities

Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communication and Contact Center Capabilities

6. Transforming Contact Centers for the Post-Pandemic World

CX Priorities for Businesses

Top CX Challenges for Businesses

Adoption of Interaction Channels Across Organizations

Customer Interaction Trends

Customer Interaction Trends During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Transforming Contact Center operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Top IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

Channel Priority During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Customer Satisfaction Across Channels

7. Contact Center Technology Trends

Contact Center Technology Adoption Trends

State of Omnichannel CX

Benefits of Integrating UC&C And CC Solutions

Integration of UC&C and CC Solutions

Benefits of Using CPaaS

Adoption of Cloud/Hosted CC solutions

Use of Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Obstacles Preventing Contact Centers from Achieving their Goals

Technology Prioritization Post COVID-19

Future Deployment in the Cloud

Key Factors for Cloud Communication Provider Selection

8. Conclusions

9. Growth Opportunities for CX Solution Providers

