Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market 2020: COVID-19 has Spurred Demand for a Comprehensive CX and a Resilient Contact Center Operation
Customer experience (CX) continues to be recognized as a distinct business function and takes center stage in many business strategies.
Contact centers play an important role in helping companies acquire and retain customers. Contact centers can be perceived as the face of an organization: a hub of customer service and engagement, and the focal point for competitive differentiation. Customer interactions with contact center agents can either build long-term relationships or send customers scrambling to competitors for better products and services.
Setting up and operating an in-house contact center can be challenging, time-consuming, and expensive; to compete successfully in the digital era, a contact center must be able to map the customer journey across multiple channels and leverage data to deliver personalized, predictive, and proactive experiences. Demand for outsourced CX services is growing steadily in today's consumer-centric marketplace as customers demand more personalized, relevant, proactive, and engaging experiences. A superior end-to-end CX journey builds loyalty and provides upselling opportunities.
Companies have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that it is more important than ever to have a comprehensive CX and a resilient contact center operation.
The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. Radar
- Radar: Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market
- Radar: Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- Alorica
- China Customer Relations Center
- Concentrix
- Firstsource
- Genpact
- Hinduja Global Solutions
- HKT Teleservices
- Infosys BPM
- Majorel
- PROBE Group
- Relia Group
- Sitel
- Startek
- Sutherland Global Services
- SYKES
- TDCX
- Tech Mahindra BPM
- Teleperformance
- Telus International
- Transcom
- transcosmos
- TTEC
- VXI Global Solutions
- WNS
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Radar
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
6. Radar Analytics
- Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
