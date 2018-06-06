Asia-Pacific DCS Market 2018-2021: Greenfield Opportunities in Southeast Asia Driving the DCS Market in the Region

This research service discusses revenues generated by the DCS suppliers in Asia Pacific in 2016. The companies included in this study are all major vendors of the system.



Research Scope:



The objective is to identify the major end users, the distribution channel for DCS, as well as the key suppliers in the Asia Pacific region. Historical data is from 2015 and forecasts are until 2021. The forecasts have been made after considering the prevailing political, legal, and economic situation and other trends.



Besides, the study discusses major factors affecting the industry. Drivers, restraints, and initiatives and support from public and private organizations are also provided. Revenue split among major vendors has been discussed for the total market and also for each product segment, while analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the market.



Major End-user Industries:



Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power

Refining

Pulp and Paper

Key Issues Addressed:

Is the DCS market growing? What is the short-term and long-term growth potential of the DCS market?

What are the key market drivers and market restraints impacting the global DCS market? How will these factors impact the market in the short and long term?

Which countries generated the highest demand for machine tool products in the region? What were the country specific trends that impacted the market?

What are the key technology and business trends that are poised to disrupt the DCS business?

What are the major end-user industries for DCS solutions? Which industries offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period?

How has the competitive landscape changed? What is the relative position of competitors in the APAC DCS market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Currency Exchange Rates

Market Overview-Vertical Industry

Market Overview-Region

Market Overview-Revenue Type

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total DCS Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total DCS Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Revenue Type

Revenue Forecast by Revenue Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Revenue Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total DCS Market

Market Share

Market Share Evolution

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Profiles of Major DCS Suppliers

Supplier Profiles-Yokogawa

Supplier Profiles-ABB

Supplier Profiles-Honeywell

Supplier Profiles-Siemens

Supplier Profiles-Emerson

Supplier Profiles-Schneider Electric

Supplier Profiles-Rockwell Automation

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Automation Services

Growth Opportunity 2-Cybersecurity Solutions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. North Asia Analysis

9. SEA Analysis

10. ANZ Analysis

11. The Last Word

12. Appendix



