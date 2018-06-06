Asia-Pacific DCS Market 2018-2021: Greenfield Opportunities in Southeast Asia Driving the DCS Market in the Region

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This research service discusses revenues generated by the DCS suppliers in Asia Pacific in 2016. The companies included in this study are all major vendors of the system.
Research Scope:
The objective is to identify the major end users, the distribution channel for DCS, as well as the key suppliers in the Asia Pacific region. Historical data is from 2015 and forecasts are until 2021. The forecasts have been made after considering the prevailing political, legal, and economic situation and other trends.
Besides, the study discusses major factors affecting the industry. Drivers, restraints, and initiatives and support from public and private organizations are also provided. Revenue split among major vendors has been discussed for the total market and also for each product segment, while analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the market.
Major End-user Industries:
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Power
- Refining
- Pulp and Paper
Key Issues Addressed:
- Is the DCS market growing? What is the short-term and long-term growth potential of the DCS market?
- What are the key market drivers and market restraints impacting the global DCS market? How will these factors impact the market in the short and long term?
- Which countries generated the highest demand for machine tool products in the region? What were the country specific trends that impacted the market?
- What are the key technology and business trends that are poised to disrupt the DCS business?
- What are the major end-user industries for DCS solutions? Which industries offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period?
- How has the competitive landscape changed? What is the relative position of competitors in the APAC DCS market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Multimedia
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Currency Exchange Rates
- Market Overview-Vertical Industry
- Market Overview-Region
- Market Overview-Revenue Type
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total DCS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total DCS Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Revenue Type
- Revenue Forecast by Revenue Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Revenue Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total DCS Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Evolution
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Profiles of Major DCS Suppliers
- Supplier Profiles-Yokogawa
- Supplier Profiles-ABB
- Supplier Profiles-Honeywell
- Supplier Profiles-Siemens
- Supplier Profiles-Emerson
- Supplier Profiles-Schneider Electric
- Supplier Profiles-Rockwell Automation
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Automation Services
- Growth Opportunity 2-Cybersecurity Solutions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. North Asia Analysis
9. SEA Analysis
10. ANZ Analysis
11. The Last Word
12. Appendix
