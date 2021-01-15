Asia-Pacific Emerging Mobile Services Trends and Forecasts Report 2020: A 5-year Forecast of 118 Mobile KPIs for 13 Key Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) contains some of the most dynamic telecoms markets and fastest growing economies in the world. This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services in EMAP.



This report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for emerging Asia-Pacific as a whole and for 13 key countries

as a whole and for 13 key countries an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results and key implications for mobile operators.

Data coverage



Connections

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Revenue/ARPU/ASPU

Service, retail, wholesale

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Traffic

Outgoing voice minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Worldwide overview

Regional trends

Country-level trends

Forecast methodology and assumptions

About the authors

Countries Covered

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

