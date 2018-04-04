Asia-Pacific Energy & Environment Industry Outlook 2018: Cross-industry Digitalization and Alternative Energy will Thrive in the Post-subsidy Era

In 2018, oil and gas (O&G) investments are likely to see a renewal as the sector gradually recovers. Opportunities continue to be rife in the LNG and refinery segments, as LNG regasification expansion will drive tank storage investments in Asia-Pacific. Renewable energy, including hybrid projects, will become a mainstream source of power for a low-carbon 2018.

Specifically, solar power will overshadow coal and nuclear as the fastest-growing power generation segment. Business models for power utilities will change as growing interest in distributed energy and microgrid threatens the conventional power supply chain. For instance, Southeast Asian countries will join the bandwagon for investments in distribution grid management (DGM).

The building industry in Asia-Pacific will witness changes in the area of energy management and facilities management. The emphasis will be on the digitalization of energy-efficient and green buildings and the transformation of buildings into intelligent and cognitive structures.

The Asian facilities management (FM) market will witness heightened merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for vertical, geographic, and capability expansion. In particular, the FM and the integrated facilities management (IFM) markets in Southeast Asia will be driven by green buildings, smart city projects, new buildings, and rising FM awareness.

In the water industry, Vietnam will be the winner as an increasing number of tenders will be rolled out through PPPs, whereby water treatment facilities and water distribution, metering, and sanitation systems will be key opportunity areas for water EPCs. Digitalization and anything-as-a-service (XaaS), such as meter-as-a-service, will improve water service efficiency in Asia, and the region's water utility CAPEX will remain robust in 2018.

Overall, the growth opportunities in the energy and environment industry will focus on Big Data and new revenue models. Big Data and actionable analytics are fast becoming an integral part of the energy sector. By analyzing consumer behavior and usage patterns, these solutions offer market participants tremendous opportunities to increase energy efficiency and to create value-added service propositions. Revenue models in the energy sector are increasingly shifting from product-centric to customer-centric solutions. XaaS is the game-changing technology operating model for the current cloud-centric era.

The main objectives of this study are to provide an inclusive perspective of the energy and environment value chain, to understand the competition, and to analyze future business models. Growth opportunities are also discussed.



Key Issues Addressed

How will the oil and gas industry perform in 2018?

What are the trends for power utilities in renewable energy, grids, and energy storage?

What is the outlook for the building industry in 2018? How will building management systems fare?

Where are the areas of development for facilities management companies in 2018?

What are the likely growth factors for the water industry, and how will membrane technology contribute to the industry?

Growth Opportunities

Big data and actionable analytics is fast becoming an integral part of the energy sector. By analysing consumer behaviour and usage patterns, these solutions offer market participants tremendous opportunities to increase energy efficiency and to create value added service propositions.

Revenue models in the energy sector are increasingly shifting from product-centric to customer-centric solutions. XaaS is the game-changing technology operating model for the current cloud-centric era.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Regional Predictions for 2018

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

3. Key Trends to Watch-Energy and Power Industry

Key 2018 Trends for the Energy and Power Industry

O&G Overview-Gradual Recovery in Investor Interest

Trend 1-Despite the Oil Price Stagnation, O&G Investments will See a Moderate Increase

Growth Outlook of the E&P Segment

Trend 2-As China and India Witness a Surge in New LNG Demand, APAC will Continue to Remain the Largest LNG Importer

Growth Outlook of the LNG Segment

Trend 3-Opportunities are Opening up in the Refining Sector for Suppliers

Growth Outlook of the Refinery Sector

Trend 4-As Investments Dwindle for the 2nd Year in a Row, it will be the Beginning of the End for Coal Power in Asia

Trend 5-Amidst an Uncertain Future, China and India Offer a Silver Lining for the Nuclear Power Industry

and a Silver Lining for the Nuclear Power Industry Trend 6-Distributed Projects will be the Growth Driver for Solar Power in Asia

Trend 7-Technology and Business Innovation will Keep RE Investments Attractive in the Post-subsidy Era

Trend 8-Multi-stakeholder Interest in Microgrids will Soar, and Traditional Power Utilities are at Risk of Being Left Behind

Trend 9-Despite Delayed Project Commencement, China will Establish its Dominance in the Asian Energy Storage Market

will Establish its Dominance in the Asian Energy Storage Market Trend 10-Advanced Economies in Asia will Make Significant Investments in Battery Storage to Help Fix Their Power Infrastructure Woes

4. Key Trends to Watch-Building and Environment Industry

Key 2018 Trends for the Building and Environment Industry

Trend 1-BEM is Moving from Passive to Active Solutions

Impact on and Opportunities in the APAC Building Ecosystem

Trend 2-Building Retrofits will Provide the Impetus for Energy-efficient AC and Elevator Systems

Trend 3-New Growth Markets are Emerging for FM Services in Asia

Trend 4-The Asian FM Market will Witness Heightened M&A Activity for Vertical, Geographic, and Capability Expansion

Impact on and Opportunities in the APAC FM Market

Trend 5-LED Lighting is Anticipated to See a Rebound; However, It is Likely to Face a Threat from New Technologies

Impact on and Opportunities in the APAC LED Lighting Market

Trend 6-Water Utilities will Withstand Strong Headwinds and Grow at a CAPEX of 10%

Trend 7-Real Use-Cases will Start Emerging for Disruptive Digital Technologies in the Water Sector

Impact on and Opportunities in MaaS and Other Smart Water Solutions

Trend 8-Improved Membrane Efficiency and Reliability will Push Water Treatment Advancement to New Thresholds

Impact on and Opportunities in Membrane Technology

5. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2-XaaS

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Key Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n4khcs/asiapacific?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-energy--environment-industry-outlook-2018-cross-industry-digitalization-and-alternative-energy-will-thrive-in-the-post-subsidy-era-300624467.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

