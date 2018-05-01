Asia-Pacific Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Markets to 2023 - Market will be valued at $424.5m in 2023, growing from $265.9m in 2016

The HNC Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $424.5m in 2023, growing from $265.9m in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The HNC market is characterized by a small selection of marketed drug options, consisting of chemotherapies, targeted therapies (anti-EGFR), and immunotherapies (PD1/PD-L1 inhibitor). Historically, cytotoxic chemotherapies have made up the bulk of the HNC market.

Little competition currently exists in the HNC market, leaving an area of considerable opportunity for interested newcomers. Currently, four targeted therapies are available in the APAC HNC market, which are Erbitux, BIOMAb EGFR, Opdivo and Keytruda. The remainder of this market is composed of generics. Recent additions to the market have highlighted that the treatment landscape is diversifying and becoming less reliant on chemotherapy options.

With the approval of Keytruda in Australia, and Opdivo in Australia, South Korea and Japan, there has been an increase in targeted therapy options. Additionally avelumab (a PD-L1 inhibitor) is likely to be approved in APAC countries at the end of the forecast period, as it is currently undergoing Phase III trials in Japan, Australia and South Korea. A number of mAbs are in development in HNC for the inhibition of various different pathways and signaling systems. Many companies are following a strategy of developing products with similar mechanisms of action to those of existing products already approved in either HNC or other oncology indications. EGFR and PD-1/PD-L1 are the most commonly addressed targets in the current pipeline.

However, there are also many innovative products in the HNC pipeline, which reflects a deepening scientific understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of HNC and the growing list of molecules that have been implicated in the initiation and progression of the disease.



The report "Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - Launch of Premium Immunotherapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market" helps you to:

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

Visualize the composition of the HNC market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

Analyze the HNC pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

Understand the potential of late-stage therapies with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

Predict HNC market growth in the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India , China , Australia , South Korea and Japan , as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across , , , and , as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth. Identify commercial opportunities in the HNC deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

Scope

How will immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Opdivo, Keytruda and Imfinzi contribute to growth?

What effect will patent expirations of branded therapies have on market value?

The HNC pipeline is large and diverse, with an strong presence of mAbs and targeted therapies.

What are the common targets and mechanisms of action of pipeline therapies?

Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as the lack of targeted therapies available for locally advanced HNC patients?

What implications will the increased focus on targeted therapies have on the future of HNC treatment?

Numerous late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

How would the approval of Keytruda, Opdivo and Bavencio to treat locally advanced HNC patients affect the competitive landscape, with no immunotherapy currently available to address this patient subset?

The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

will contribute the most to the market value due to the emergence of novel therapies. How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

markets? How could changes in risk factors such as population age, tobacco use (both smoked and smokeless) and alcohol consumption influence the market?

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in HNC, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $1 billion .

to over . How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.4.1 Etiology

2.4.2 Pathophysiology

2.4.3 Biomarkers/Targets of Interest

2.5 Diagnosis

2.6 Disease Stages

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Treatment Guidelines and Options

2.8.1 Surgery and Radiation Therapy

2.8.2 Chemotherapy

2.8.3 Targeted Therapies



3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Chemotherapies

3.2.1 TS-1 (tegafur plus gimeracil plus oteracil) - Taiho Pharma

3.2.2 Cisplatin

3.2.3 Docetaxel

3.2.4 Fluorouracil (5-FU)

3.2.5 Methotrexate

3.3 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Targeted Therapies

3.3.1 Erbitux (cetuximab) - Eli Lilly/Merck KGaA

3.3.2 BIOMAb EGFR (nimotuzumab) - Biocon/Biotech Pharmaceutical Co.

3.4 Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/Programmed Death Ligand 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.4.1 Opdivo (nivolumab) - Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.4.2 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.

3.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.4.1 Imfinzi (durvalumab) - MedImmune

4.4.2 Gilotrif/Giotrif/Xovoltib (afatinib) - Boehringer Ingelheim

4.4.3 Bavencio (avelumab) - Merck KgaA/Pfizer

4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate

5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type

5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.2.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.2.3 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.2.4 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3.1 Trial Duration by Molecule Type and Stage of Development

5.3.2 Trial Duration by Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics



6 Multi-scenario Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 India

6.3.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.3.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.3.3 Market Size

6.4 China

6.4.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.4.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.4.3 Market Size

6.5 Australia

6.5.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.5.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.5.3 Market Size

6.6 South Korea

6.6.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.6.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.6.3 Market Size

6.7 Japan

6.7.1 Treatment Usage Patterns

6.7.2 Annual Cost of Therapy

6.7.3 Market Size



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Incidence of HNC

7.1.2 Adoption of Immuno-oncology Therapies in the HNC Treatment Algorithm

7.1.3 Launch of Premium Priced Pipeline Products

7.1.4 Increasing Usage of High Premium Priced Combination Therapies

7.1.5 Diversified Healthcare Reform and Insurance System to Boost Market Growth

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Usage of Surgical Therapies at Early Stage Reduces Drug Treatment Rate

7.2.2 Patent Expiration of Branded Therapies to Affect HNC Market Growth

7.2.3 Lack of Development of Pipeline Products for Locally Advanced HNC

7.2.4 High Prices of Therapeutics, Lack of Reimbursement and Penetration of Generics to Slow Down Market Growth in China and India

7.2.5 Drug Pricing Reforms



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.1.4 Key Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.2.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.2.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target

8.2.4 Key Co-development Deals



9 Appendix

9.1 All Pipeline Drugs by Stage of Development

9.1.1 Discovery

9.1.2 Preclinical

9.1.3 IND/CTA-filed

9.1.4 Phase I

9.1.5 Phase II

9.1.6 Phase III

9.2 Market Forecasts to 2023

9.2.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2.2 India

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Australia

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 Japan

9.3 Bibliography

9.4 Abbreviations

9.5 Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Biocon

Biotech Pharmaceutical Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nttrsr/asiapacific_head?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-head-and-neck-cancer-therapeutics-markets-to-2023---market-will-be-valued-at-424-5m-in-2023--growing-from-265-9m-in-2016--300639975.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

