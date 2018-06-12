Asia Pacific LNG Markets, 2008-2017 & H1-2018-2025

The Future of Asia Pacific LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The 26th successful version of the Asia Pacific report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.

Review of Asia Pacific LNG Markets in 2017

The section illustrates a quick analysis of the Asia Pacific LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.

Current Status of LNG projects

Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.

LNG Infrastructure Details



Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included

LNG Capacity Outlook



Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022

LNG supply- Demand Outlook



Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.

Emergence of Global LNG Contracts



Competitive Scenario



Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.

Country wise Analysis



Across all markets in Asia Pacific, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.

Recent Industry Developments





The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis.

Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players



Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. Chevron Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Total S.A.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Korea Gas Corporation

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

CNOOC Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Review of Asia Pacific LNG Markets in 2017



3. Current Status of Planned/Proposed LNG Projects



4. Asia Pacific LNG Capacity Outlook



5. Asia Pacific LNG Supply-Demand Outlook



6. Asia Pacific LNG Medium and Long Term LNG Contract Outlook



7. Asia Pacific LNG Competitive Landscape



8. Australia LNG Market Outlook



9. Bangladesh LNG Market Outlook



10. Brunei Darussalam LNG Market Outlook



11. China LNG Market Outlook



12. India LNG Market Outlook



13. Indonesia LNG Market Outlook



14. Japan LNG Market Outlook



15. Malaysia LNG Market Outlook



16. Pakistan LNG Market Outlook



17. Papua New Guinea LNG Market Outlook



18. Philippines LNG Market Outlook



19. Singapore LNG Market Outlook



20. South Korea LNG Market Outlook



21. Taiwan LNG Market Outlook



22. Thailand LNG Market Outlook



23. Vietnam LNG Market Outlook



24. Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players



Companies Mentioned



Adani Group

Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation Limited

Bangladesh Oil Gas & Mineral Corporation

Beijing Enterprise Holdings Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BHP Billiton Limited

BP P.L.C

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc.

CNOOC Limited

ConocoPhillips

Cosmo Oil Co. Ltd.

CPC Corporation Taiwan

Dalian Construction Investment Group Co. Ltd.

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited

(PDA) Company Limited Dhamra LNG Terminal Private Limited

Dialog Group Berhad

Diamond LNG Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

Dongguan Fuel Industry General Company

Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited

Energy World Corporation Limited

Engie SA

ENI S.p.A

ENN LNG Trading Company Limited

ExxonMobil Corporation

ExxonMobil PNG Limited

Foshan Gas Group Co. Ltd

Fujian Investment and Development Company Limited

GAIL ( India ) Limited

) Limited Gangavaram Port Limited

GEI Pakistan (Private) Limited

General Electric Company

Government of Brunei Darussalam

Government of Johor

Government of Sarawak State

GS Energy Corporation

GSPC LNG Limited

Guangdong JOVO Group Co. Ltd.

Guangdong YUDEAN Group Co. Ltd

Guangdong Zhuhai Jinwan LNG Co. Ltd

Guangzhou Gas Group Co. Ltd

Gujarat Maritime Board

Gujarat State Petronet Limited

Hainan Development Holding Company

Hebei Natural Gas Co. Ltd

H-Energy East Coast Private Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Hokkaido Gas Co. Ltd

Hongkong and China Gas Company Limited

Hongkong Electric Holdings Limited

HRDA Asset Management Company

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

INPEX Corporation

Iwatani International Corporation

Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) Pty Ltd

Japan Indonesia LNG Co. Ltd.

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd.

JERA Co. Inc.

Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group Ltd

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

KG Berau Petroleum Ltd

KG Wiriagar Petroleum Ltd

Korea Gas Corporation

Krishna Godavari LNG Terminal Pvt Ltd

Kunlun Energy Company Limited

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company K.S.C.C.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc.

LNG Japan Corporation

M.S.E.B. Holding Company Limited

Melbana Energy Limited

MI Berau B.V.

Mineral Resources Development Company Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Nihonkai LNG Co. Ltd.

Ningbo City Power Developing Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NTPC Limited

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Oil Search Limited

Origin Energy Limited

Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

Others

Pacific Oil & Gas Ltd.

Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited

PE Wheatstone Pty Ltd.

Perusahaan Daerah Pembangunan Aceh

PetroChina Company Limited

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

PETRONAS LNG 9 Sdn Bhd

Petronet LNG Limited

PETROVIETNAM GAS JSC

POSCO

PT Medco LNG Indonesia

PT Pertamina

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk

PT VICO Indonesia

PTT LNG Company Limited

Qingdao Port (Group) Co Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. SAIBUGAS Co. Ltd.

Santos Ltd.

Shenergy (Group) Company Limited

Shenzhen Energy Group Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Shikoku Electric Power Company Inc.

Shikoku Gas Co. Ltd

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd

SK E&S Co. Ltd.

SP Ports Pvt. Ltd.

Sulawesi LNG Development Limited

Summit LNG Terminal Co.

Swan Energy Ltd

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.

The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc.

The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.

The National Petroleum Company of PNG

Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Port (Group) Co. Ltd.

TOHO GAS Co. Ltd.

Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.

Total S.A.

UBE Industries Limited

Woodside Energy Ltd.

Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Company Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7q494n/asia_pacific_lng?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-lng-markets-2008-2017--h1-2018-2025-300664897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

