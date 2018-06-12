Asia Pacific LNG Markets, 2008-2017 & H1-2018-2025

DUBLIN, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Future of Asia Pacific LNG Markets to 2025 (H1-2018): Infrastructure, Investments, Planned Projects, Pricing, Trade, Contracts and Competition Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Future of Asia Pacific LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The 26th successful version of the Asia Pacific report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.
Review of Asia Pacific LNG Markets in 2017
The section illustrates a quick analysis of the Asia Pacific LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.
Current Status of LNG projects
Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.
LNG Infrastructure Details
Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included
LNG Capacity Outlook
Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022
LNG supply- Demand Outlook
Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.
Emergence of Global LNG Contracts
Competitive Scenario
Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.
Country wise Analysis
Across all markets in Asia Pacific, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.
Recent Industry Developments
The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis.
Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players
- Royal Dutch Shell plc.
- Chevron Corporation
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Total S.A.
- Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
- Korea Gas Corporation
- Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
- Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
- CNOOC Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
2. Review of Asia Pacific LNG Markets in 2017
3. Current Status of Planned/Proposed LNG Projects
4. Asia Pacific LNG Capacity Outlook
5. Asia Pacific LNG Supply-Demand Outlook
6. Asia Pacific LNG Medium and Long Term LNG Contract Outlook
7. Asia Pacific LNG Competitive Landscape
8. Australia LNG Market Outlook
9. Bangladesh LNG Market Outlook
10. Brunei Darussalam LNG Market Outlook
11. China LNG Market Outlook
12. India LNG Market Outlook
13. Indonesia LNG Market Outlook
14. Japan LNG Market Outlook
15. Malaysia LNG Market Outlook
16. Pakistan LNG Market Outlook
17. Papua New Guinea LNG Market Outlook
18. Philippines LNG Market Outlook
19. Singapore LNG Market Outlook
20. South Korea LNG Market Outlook
21. Taiwan LNG Market Outlook
22. Thailand LNG Market Outlook
23. Vietnam LNG Market Outlook
24. Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players
