This report focuses on nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles:



- Street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built).

- Winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted).

- Sewer and catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies.

- Refuse collection truck bodies.

- Dump (tipper) truck bodies.

- Concrete mixer truck bodies.

- Concrete pumper truck bodies.

- Flatbed (platform) truck bodies.

- Utility (service) truck bodies.



In order to maintain a commonality of end-user segments, this study does not include specialty commercial vehicles that are commonly not utilized by the end users who use those listed above. Those excluded are:

- Public safety vehicle bodies (fire, ambulance, and other similar types).

- Shuttle bus bodies.

- Box van bodies.

- Tow truck bodies.



Report Includes:

- 19 data tables

- Industry analysis of the Asia-Pacific markets for specialty commercial vehicles

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Identification and description of product categories of specialty commercial vehicles and their variants

- Assessment of current and future demand for each type of specialty commercial vehicle body, and the cab and chassis they are mounted upon, in the near and midterm during the period of 2017-2023

- Coverage of nine predominant categories of on-highway specialty commercial vehicles, including street sweeper vehicles (bodies and purpose-built), winter maintenance equipment (truck-mounted), sewer & catch basin cleaners and industrial vacuum truck bodies, refuse collection truck bodies, dump (tipper) truck bodies, concrete mixer truck bodies, concrete pumper truck bodies, flatbed (platform) truck bodies, and utility (service) truck bodies

- Evaluation of the key suppliers of the cabs and chassis of specialty commercial vehicle bodies

- Profiles of key players and their corporate profiles including Dongyang Mechatronics Corp., Hyundai, ISUZU Motors Ltd., Johnston Sweepers Ltd. and Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Co. Ltd.



Summary

Specialty commercial vehicle body manufacturers develop, design, and build specialty bodies that are then mounted on a truck cab and chassis that has been built by a commercial truck OEM manufacturer.In some instances, the specialty commercial vehicle body manufacturer develops, designs, and produces purpose-built specialty vehicles from scratch, thus providing its own integrated chassis and cab.



In those 'purpose-built' designs, the commercial OEM cab and chassis manufacturer do not have a role. However, many of the same component and systems suppliers who supply the OEM cab and chassis manufacturers also serve the purpose-built specialty commercial vehicle manufacturers, thus increasing the suppliers' total available market.



The number of manufacturers competing in the Asia-Pacific specialty commercial vehicle market varies dramatically by commercial vehicle category and global region.Some commercial vehicle types have long been dominated by a few select competitors.



Historically, some sectors of the industry have been quite fragmented, but more recently have seen rapid consolidation in Asia-Pacific. Other sectors remain very fragmented even today but may be ripe for consolidation in the near- to medium-term.



The Asia-Pacific specialty commercial vehicle market was valued at nearly $REDACTED million in 2017 and is expected to reach over $REDACTED million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% through the forecast period.The cab and chassis market in 2017 accounted for the largest share, around REDACTED%, of the market. The body is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecasted to exceed $REDACTED million by 2023.



