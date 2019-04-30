Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa Hospital Equipment and Supplies Markets, 2019-2024 - Rising Healthcare Investments and Favorable Government Initiatives
Apr 30, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is expected to reach $102 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024.
The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market has been witnessing a wide range of technological innovations and improvements. Vendors are focusing on developing new technological platforms to improve and enhance the treatment outcome. The demand for advanced healthcare technology to improve patient care services is expected to drive the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. Industry suppliers, medical device companies, IT vendors, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are partnering with public and private sectors to introduce outcome-based insurance models for expensive healthcare services.
Further, the exponential growth in digital healthcare & telehealth services is driving the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. Digital technologies are supporting the healthcare sector, especially hospitals to shift to a new patient-centered care model and develop smart health approaches to increase access, improve quality, enhance affordability, and reduce cost.
The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is driven by the increasing collaboration between vendors and healthcare companies to promote and encourage technologically advanced medical equipment. The economic growth in India and Saudi Arabia will boost the demand for medical devices in the global market.
Key Vendor Analysis
The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players. Leading vendors are offering a diverse range of IV catheters and blood glucose monitoring devices. Manufacturers are also focusing on implementing the latest technologies to deliver unmatched medical equipment. Start-up med-companies are merging with leading industry players to introduce new-age medical devices and penetrate new geographies.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Higher Prevalence of Diseases and Increasing Aging Population
- Rising Healthcare Investments and Favorable Government Initiatives
- Technological Advancements/Improvements
Market Growth Restraints
- Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure & Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Limited Reimbursement Coverage & Declining Reimbursement Rates
- Varied Regulatory Framework Poses Challenges for Vendors
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Popularity of Medical Tourism
- High Growth Potential of Telehealth in AMEA Region
- Increasing Demand for Portable Medical Devices
Major Vendors in AMEA Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market:
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific
- BD
- Cardinal Health
- Johnson & Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips
- Medtronic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker
Other Prominent Vendors:
- AngioDynamics
- AR Baltic Medical
- Argon Medical Devices
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holding
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Baxter International
- bioMrieux
- BIOTRONIK
- Biosensors International Group
- Danaher
- Dentsply Sirona
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Endocor
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices
- Institut Straumann
- iVascular
- LivaNova
- Lepu Medical Technology
- Merit Medical Systems
- Nipro
- Planmeca OY
- Smith & Nephew
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex
- Terumo
- TTK Healthcare
- QT Vascular
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2069hn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article