Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa Hospital Equipment and Supplies Markets, 2019-2024 - Rising Healthcare Investments and Favorable Government Initiatives

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is expected to reach $102 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2018-2024.

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market has been witnessing a wide range of technological innovations and improvements. Vendors are focusing on developing new technological platforms to improve and enhance the treatment outcome. The demand for advanced healthcare technology to improve patient care services is expected to drive the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. Industry suppliers, medical device companies, IT vendors, and pharmaceutical manufacturers are partnering with public and private sectors to introduce outcome-based insurance models for expensive healthcare services.

Further, the exponential growth in digital healthcare & telehealth services is driving the AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market. Digital technologies are supporting the healthcare sector, especially hospitals to shift to a new patient-centered care model and develop smart health approaches to increase access, improve quality, enhance affordability, and reduce cost.

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is driven by the increasing collaboration between vendors and healthcare companies to promote and encourage technologically advanced medical equipment. The economic growth in India and Saudi Arabia will boost the demand for medical devices in the global market.

Key Vendor Analysis

The AMEA hospital equipment and supplies market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players. Leading vendors are offering a diverse range of IV catheters and blood glucose monitoring devices. Manufacturers are also focusing on implementing the latest technologies to deliver unmatched medical equipment. Start-up med-companies are merging with leading industry players to introduce new-age medical devices and penetrate new geographies.

Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Higher Prevalence of Diseases and Increasing Aging Population

Rising Healthcare Investments and Favorable Government Initiatives

Technological Advancements/Improvements

Market Growth Restraints

Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure & Lack of Skilled Workforce

Limited Reimbursement Coverage & Declining Reimbursement Rates

Varied Regulatory Framework Poses Challenges for Vendors

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Popularity of Medical Tourism

High Growth Potential of Telehealth in AMEA Region

Increasing Demand for Portable Medical Devices

Major Vendors in AMEA Hospital Equipment and Supplies Market:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

BD

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Other Prominent Vendors:

AngioDynamics

AR Baltic Medical

Argon Medical Devices

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holding

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

bioMrieux

BIOTRONIK

Biosensors International Group

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Edwards Lifesciences

Endocor

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Fresenius Medical Care

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Institut Straumann

iVascular

LivaNova

Lepu Medical Technology

Merit Medical Systems

Nipro

Planmeca OY

Smith & Nephew

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Terumo

TTK Healthcare

QT Vascular

Zimmer Biomet

