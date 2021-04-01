Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report 2021-2025: 278 Upstream Production Projects, 442 Midstream Projects, 182 Refinery Projects, 1077 Petrochemical Projects

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total number of oil and gas projects in the Asia Pacific expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 1,979. Of these, upstream production projects constitute 278, midstream projects constitute 442, refinery projects constitute 182, and petrochemical projects constitute 1,077.



Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific with start years up to 2025

Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific

Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Asia Pacific across the oil and gas value chain

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia Pacific oil and gas industry

oil and gas industry Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Asia Pacific

2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Overview of Projects Data

2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Sector

2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Type

2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Stage

2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Asia Pacific, Projects by Key Countries



3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in China

3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Overview of Projects Data

3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Sector

3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Type

3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects by Stage

3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in China, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in India



5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Indonesia



6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Australia



7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Malaysia



8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Pakistan



9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Vietnam



10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Thailand



11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in South Korea



12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bangladesh



13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Philippines



14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Brunei



15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Myanmar



16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Taiwan



17. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Nepal



18. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Japan



19. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Sri Lanka



20. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in New Zealand



21. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Papua New Guinea



22. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Timor-Leste



23. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Singapore



24. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Laos



25. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Afghanistan



26. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Cambodia



27. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mongolia



28. Appendix



