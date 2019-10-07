Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Markets Report 2017-2025 with Performance of Key Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Component; and Delivery Mode and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 364.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 74.4 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017-2025



Managing the large patient population in hospitals, emergency department, and other healthcare facilities is an urgent issue in most of the countries in the Asia Pacific region. The patient flow management solutions offer complete transparency and overview across various departments in the hospitals, which enables the hospital management and medical professionals to provide high-quality care for patients.



The solution improves healthcare staff and resource utilization, which helps in addressing the issue of patient flow and enhances better hospital decisions by making use of comprehensive real-time data which is available to hospital management. The patient flow management solutions reduce the cost of the healthcare facilities by reducing the labor cost.



Furthermore, according to 2013, a survey on patient engagement found that a large majority of the patient population is looking for healthcare services that are engaged in online communication and management tools. Patients now days prefer booking appointments online, online prescriptions, online reminders, and other online facilities. The patient flow management tools also provide patients with these facilities. Thus, owing to these benefits offered by patient flow management solutions, the market is likely to grow during the forecast period.



In 2017, the standalone segment held the largest market share of 68.3% of the patient flow management, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, by product as these systems are easily accessible and are convenient solutions. However, the integrated systems segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2017 to 2025, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific patient flow management market by the type was led by the event-driven patient tracking segments. The event-driven patient tracking segment has the largest market share in 2017, which accounted for 92.2% and is expected to dominate the market in 2025. Similarly, the patient flow management market by the component was led by the software segment. Whereas, the market of the patient flow management in the Asia Pacific by the delivery mode was led by the web-based segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



Part 2. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



Part 4. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market- Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Benefits Offered By Patient Flow Management Solutions

4.1.2 Lack Of Skilled Labor In Healthcare Sector

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Faces Shortage Of High Tech Workers

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Adoption Of Smartphones, Tablets & Pads

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rapid Growth Of Mobile Health Technology

4.5 Impact Analysis



Part 5. Patient Flow Management Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Allscripts



Part 6. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Product, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Integrated Market

6.5 Standalone Market



Part 7. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Real-Time Locating Systems Market

7.5 Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market



Part 8. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Component, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.4 Software Market

8.5 Hardware Market

8.6 Services Market

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Asia Pacific Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.6.3 Consulting Services Market

8.6.4 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services Market

8.6.5 Ongoing It Support & Implementation Services Market



Part 9. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Shares By Delivery Mode, 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025, By Delivery Mode (US$ Mn)

9.4 On Premise Market

9.5 Web Based Market

9.6 Cloud Based Market



Part 10. Asia Pacific Patient Flow Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



Part 11. Global Patient Flow Management Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategic Mapping



Part 12. Patient Flow Management Market -Key Company Profiles



McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lo47i



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

