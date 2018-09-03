Asia Pacific Proximity Sensor Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023
The "Asia Pacific (APAC) Proximity Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC proximity sensor market is expected to reach US$1.987 billion by the end of 2023, increasing from US$1.302 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period.
The growth of the APAC proximity sensor market is mainly driven by increasing production of smartphones in the region. Growing manufacturing industry in the APAC region will boost the demand for proximity sensors as they enhance industrial automation, which results in cost reduction for the manufacturer. The demand for proximity sensors by the consumer electronics and manufacturing industry will grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, limited operating range of these sensors will limit their applications in a number of industries and will be a major restrain for the APAC proximity sensor market.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are NXP Semiconductor, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, IFM Electronics, General Electric, and Omron Corporation among others.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Capacitive
- Photoelectric
- Inductive
- Magnetic
- Others
By Industry Vertical:
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Manufacturing
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
By Geography:
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Ifm Electronics
- Honeywell International
- Panasonic
- Omron Corporation
- General Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Broadcom Limited
- Nxp Semiconductor
