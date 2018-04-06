Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Therapeutics Markets to 2023 - Growth is Expected to Continue at a Moderate Pace from $5.6 Bn in 2016 to $9.5 Bn in 2023

The report "Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 Novel JAK and IL6 Receptor Inhibitors to Stimulate Moderate Growth Despite Launch of Biosimilars of Blockbuster AntiTNFs" provides the current AsiaPacific RA market contains novel products, including sirukumab, an antiIL6 human mAb; Peficitinib, Upadacitinib and Filgotinib, which are JAK1 inhibitors; Olokizumab, an antiIL6 humanized IgG4 mAb; and RCT18, a recombinant human Blymphocyte stimulating factor (BLyS) receptor antibody fusion protein.

The RA therapeutic market has become very competitive due to the high number of new drug approvals. Competition is fierce, particularly among TNFa inhibitors, which dominate the treatment market for RA patients who are refractory to traditional disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD).



Despite this, 30% of RA patients fail to attain a clinical response when treated with TNFa inhibitors. However, other targeted programs, as well as newly marketed smallmolecule DMARDs such as the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor Xeljanz (tofacitinib), have the potential to replace ineffective TNFa inhibitors. Recently published study results of Xeljanz have shown a significant reduction in the risk of developing cardiac diseases such as heart attack and stroke in patients with RA.



The advent of biologic disease modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARD) has boosted the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) market tremendously over the last two decades. Growth is expected to continue at a moderate pace from around $5.6 billion in 2016 to more than $9.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of India, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan. Japan accounted for the majority of the market in 2016 with a 65.4% share, followed by China, Australia, India and South Korea with about 12.7%, 8.6%, 8.1% and 5.2% respectively.



Recently approved therapies anticipated to have a high impact include Eli Lilly and Incyte's baricitinib and Sanofi and Regeneron's sarilumab. Along with recently approved therapies, the entry of new therapies over the forecast period will stimulate market growth. Promising pipeline candidates include Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)'s sirukumab, and Galapagos's filgotinib. Galapagos entered into a global collaboration agreement with Gilead in 2015 to develop and commercialize filgotinib for the treatment of inflammatory indications.



6 Market Dynamics (Drivers and Barriers) of RA Therapeutics Market

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Prevalence in an Aging Population

6.1.2 Launch of Novel Drugs: Oral JAK Inhibitors and Novel Biologics

6.1.3 Increasing Awareness of RA

6.2 Barriers

6.2.1 Increasing Use of Complementary and Alternative Medicine

6.2.2 Launch of Cheaper Biosimilars

6.2.3 Unmet Needs for Efficacious Therapies Diminishing



