Asia Pacific Smart Hospital Market Report 2021-2028: Increasing Investments from the Private Players for Advancements in the Healthcare Industry

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Smart Hospital Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific smart hospitals market is anticipated to witness growth by a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the growing adoption of smart technologies in hospitals, backed by the need for quality healthcare services, along with the rising government expenditure in the healthcare sector, and the increasing investments from the private players for advancements in the healthcare industry are some of the significant factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of technology into artificial intelligence, wearable technology, blockchain, augmented reality, radio frequency identification (RFID), and others. Out of these segments, the artificial intelligence segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the year 2021.

The segment is also projected to reach close to USD 4000 Million in the same year. Factors such as the benefits associated with artificial intelligence technology in the healthcare setting, such as optimization of clinical productivity, enhancement of diagnosis, and others, are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Among all the countries in the Asia Pacific, the market in China registered the largest market share of about 51% in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 26% during the forecast period. Rising population rate along with the need for improving the existing healthcare setting in the nation are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



Some of the key players in the Asia Pacific smart hospitals market are

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Microsoft Corporation

athenahealth Inc.

Samsung

Cerner Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Key Topics Covered:



Asia Pacific Smart Hospitals Market



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Objective

1.3. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Trends



4. Asia Pacific Smart Hospitals Market

4.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

4.2. Market segmentation by:

4.2.1. Hospital

4.2.2. Component

4.2.3. Application

4.2.4. Technology

4.2.5. Country



5. China Smart Hospitals Market

5.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

5.2. Market segmentation by:

5.2.1. Hospital

5.2.2. Component

5.2.3. Application

5.2.4. Technology



6. India Smart Hospitals Market

6.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

6.2. Market segmentation by:

6.2.1. Hospital

6.2.2. Component

6.2.3. Application

6.2.4. Technology



7. Japan Smart Hospitals Market

7.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

7.2. Market segmentation by:

7.2.1. Hospital

7.2.2. Component

7.2.3. Application

7.2.4. Technology



8. South Korea Smart Hospitals Market

8.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

8.2. Market segmentation by:

8.2.1. Hospital

8.2.2. Component

8.2.3. Application

8.2.4. Technology



9. Taiwan Smart Hospitals Market

9.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

9.2. Market segmentation by:

9.2.1. Hospital

9.2.2. Component

9.2.3. Application

9.2.4. Technology



10. Vietnam Smart Hospitals Market

10.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

10.2. Market segmentation by:

10.2.1. Hospital

10.2.2. Component

10.2.3. Application

10.2.4. Technology



11. Australia Smart Hospitals Market

11.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

11.2. Market segmentation by:

11.2.1. Hospital

11.2.2. Component

11.2.3. Application

11.2.4. Technology



12. Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Hospitals Market

12.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2019-2028)

12.2. Market segmentation by:

12.2.1. Hospital

12.2.2. Component

12.2.3. Application

12.2.4. Technology



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profile



14. Analyst Review



