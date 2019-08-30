ASIWO TURBO: The Fastest Underwater Scooter (Funding on Indiegogo Now)

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life on Earth began in the ocean. While humans grew legs and lost fish gills, the ocean calls human beings to come back and explore again. Now that call will be answered with ASIWO TURBO, a streamlined sea scooter that helps water enthusiasts feel safe in the briny deep. Dive into deep-sea dreams farther than ever before with ASIWO TURBO, bringing high performance and favorable prices.

ASIWO TURBO is designed with an innovative, low-power main control chip and in-built 6*500W drive power that ensures a much faster start, compared to regular water scooters. Users will be able to start the scooter and scoot off for a freeing ocean ride in only just two seconds.

ASIWO TURBO also stands out with its advanced three-gear speed. It will start immediately once the user presses both triggers down. To quickly speed up, one simply has to double-click with the right hand, and it will instantly raise by one gear. It's equally simple when one has to slow down a bit. A user will double-click with his left hand and, immediately, the speed will drop down by one gear. The gear can be adjusted, as per the specific needs of the user, in fast or low water flow.

The Sea Scooter, designed strategically according to the principles of hydrodynamics, is a state-of-the-art vehicle that ensures a lightweight and classy, sleek contour. Its streamlined design successfully reduces resistance and noise to ensure a smooth ride on the water. The product is backed by extensive R&D, and the team has spent months and deployed the finest engineers to develop a genuinely cutting-edge product, stated director Tom Chen from ASIWO.

The designer, Leo Lee, from ASIWO also mentioned the advanced low power main control chip of Sea Scooter, which allows reduced power consumption without compromising the quality of the drive across the sea. The latest, new-age water scooter also features ergonomically designed handles that fit snugly into the palm to ensure a firm grip and safe ride.

When approached further, the designer, Leo Lee, from ASIWO stressed the innovative buoyancy chamber design of the water scooter, which helps it to stay afloat even when it runs out of power. This way, the scooter will be easily visible on the water so that it can be spotted fast.

ASIWO TURBO is something that has never been seen in the water. It will make water rides even more fun and enjoyable. But such an ambitious project demands robust financial backing, hence this Indiegogo campaign. Backers' generous support will help to bring ASIWO TURBO to life and make scooter rides on the water more thrilling than ever.

Support for the campaign, please visit: https://igg.me/at/ASIWO/

