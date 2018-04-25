Asm. Autumn Burke and Marie Waldron's Breast Cancer Genetic Testing Bill Clears Committee

Having a family history of breast or ovarian cancer may increase a woman's risk of having these cancers and others because of certain mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene. A recent study by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) found that new technology now makes testing for these genes more affordable.

"Women who are at high risk for having a BRCA genetic mutation often don't get genetic testing, or even a chance to speak with a genetic counselor who would help them weigh the necessity of such a test," said Assemblywoman Waldron. "Genomic testing is vital as it can guide treatment options for these women to give them the best possible odds of survival."

"Part of the reason for the high mortality rates of gynecologic and breast cancers is that detection often comes too late. All too often doctors do not offer early screening until symptoms occur, and that is due, in large part, to lack of insurance coverage," said Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Koretz. "If early detection of the BRCA gene mutations are the difference between life and death and the tests are noninvasive, then there is no good reason why insurance companies shouldn't cover it," he emphasized. Earlier this month the city of Los Angeles passed a resolution to become the official sponsor of the legislation.

According to the report "California Facts & Figures" by the American Cancer Society (2017), while African American women are not the most likely to develop cancer, they are the most likely to die of the disease. This disparity exists due to the obstacles to receiving health care services related to cancer prevention, early detection and high-quality treatment, with poverty as the overriding factor.

"It is imperative that all high risk women, even those without symptoms of breast or ovarian cancer, be identified and given the opportunity to receive screening, counseling and testing," stated Assemblymember Burke. "Especially given that women of color are disproportionately dying due to lack of early detection and proper treatment."

