Asm. Autumn Burke's Bills Supporting Local School Districts Move Forward

AB 2301, which received unanimous support in Assembly Appropriations Committee today, ensures school districts seeking bonds do not negatively impact the bonding ability of other districts. AB 3228 helps school districts in financial hardship and who have received an emergency loan from the state, become solvent by allowing them to use the revenue from the sale of surplus property to pay down the loan amount due to the state.

Dr. Carliss McGhee, President of the Inglewood Unified School District Board of Education, said "We would like to applaud Assemblymember Burke on the successful passage of AB 3228. It is evident that she truly understands the needs of local school districts and this bill gives IUSD the flexibility to utilize our assets to best serve the needs of our students and community members."

"The number one priority for our schools should be the education of Californian children. School districts should be using their normal operating revenues to educate our children, not pay back a loan to the state," stated Assemblywoman Burke. "These two bills provide frameworks for schools to have better financial responsibility while providing greater flexibility in their budgets so they can focus on what matters most: preparing students for their futures."

Since Asm. Burke took office, she has made it a priority to get the Inglewood Unified School District back to financial solvency and local control. AB 2301 and AB 3228 were authored by Burke to give the district the flexibility it needed to leverage assets against its debt so that schools could use their financial resources for education purposes and not repaying loans.

