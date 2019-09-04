Aspen Comes to the Poconos - Sérénité is Building World-Class Western Style "ALPINE RETREATS" on Camelback Mountain

Sérénité is a "Premier" affiliate of Interval International , a division of Marriott Hotels, which allows owners to stay in over 600 luxury resorts in the most coveted destinations in the world. Ski resorts around the world include Lake Tahoe, California and Vail, Colorado as well as others in Austria and Switzerland. Warm weather resorts in Hawaii and the Cayman Islands and other world-class destinations are also included. For only $25,000, Sérénité's trademark Passport to The World enables owners the most inexpensive way to experience world-class luxury for the rest of their lives and for generations to come.

"Sérénité at Camelback Mountain is one of the most luxurious resort developments we have seen in a generation," says Christopher Barrett, president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. "The timing couldn't be better. Visitors to the area have increased from six million to roughly 28 million over the last 10 years. The region has become hot due to the busy schedules families have with sports and activities and their desire to drive to their vacation destination. Sérénité is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this phenomenon due to its proximity to Philadelphia and New York."

Live Like Royalty for $25,000

The Sérénité offering allows residents to "buy what they need" when they need it. Residents pay once and enjoy for themselves and their future generations Sérénité mountain living and world travel options. It also allows Sérénité residents to travel the world's finest luxury destinations for one small price. The "ALPINE RETREATS" appeal to families hungry for a world-class vacation experience and the convenience of the mountains close to home with the ability to create memories that last a lifetime.

Sérénité has designed a hybrid timeshare plan called "Vacation Plus" which blends the best of shared ownership – affordable ownership in high quality vacation properties – and improves upon the traditional drawbacks of timeshares with three great options that leaves the guest in control. Options include:

Option one : Walk away for any reason, (paid/up condition)

: Walk away for any reason, (paid/up condition) Option two: Credit to Trade up or Sell it

Credit to Trade up or Sell it Option three: The Last Allowance; pass it on four generations with all expenses paid up front

Sérénité provides all of this in a beautiful, comfortable, a new luxury home away from home on the crest of Camelback Mountain. In order to accommodate busy families who wish to learn more about Sérénité, the developer has constructed a multi-million sales center with live and 3D imagery, floorplans and elevations and an "easy-to-understand" technology platform which explains all the details of each Sérénité home. The sales center is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and off-hour appointments can be made by calling 1-888-56VACATION.

"We have created a luxurious, inspiring and memory-filled family vacation at an extremely affordable price point," says Todd Cannon, Head of Strategic Planning at Sérénité. "Our focus is on your vacation experience – how you plan it and how you live it. It's not only where you have it, but how you have it."

Cannon continued, "The excitement of our 'ALPINE RETREATS' and all the other great places our residents get to utilize, makes planning your vacation almost as fun as living it. We believe passionately, it is how you enjoy your vacation that makes a lasting impact on families."

Finally, a Five-Star Experience

Sérénité offers luxurious one, two- and three-bedroom "ALPINE RETREATS" featuring luxury designer kitchens, living rooms with soaring cathedral ceilings, fireplaces and complete digital immersion, including Wi-Fi, flat screens TVs, music and entertainment systems. Each "ALPINE RETREAT" is designed and furnished by Clive Daniel Hospitality, the award-winning design firm for luxury resorts such as the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe Lakehouse and the iconic Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.

The Clive Daniel designed clubhouse features a curated fitness center, yoga, country club-style men's and ladies' locker rooms, heated outdoor pool and spa, game room and arcade, a common lounge area, and a club room with a massive wrap-around deck with outdoor seating and fire pits to stargaze the crystal clear mountain skies.

"We have established an Aspen level of luxury which brings the charm and sophistication of western ski resorts to Camelback Mountain," says Nancy Woodhouse, vice president of Clive Daniel Homes. The interiors of the residences and the clubhouse reflect the leading-edge Aspen-like design with a warm aesthetic and expansive mountain top decks that embrace the miles of mountain views and appeal to sophisticated buyers from New York to Philadelphia. The "ALPINE RETREATS" at Sérénité offer affluent and aspiring residents the life they only read about and always dreamed of in the mountains.

Fifth Avenue Shopping One Block Away

Residents at Sérénité will find the finest retail brands in the world at the base of Camelback Mountain, featuring over 100 designer and name brand stores including Polo Ralph Lauren; Brooks Brothers; Columbia; Guess; J. Crew; Nautica; Calvin Klein; Ann Taylor; Coach; Kate Spade; Levi's; Michael Kors and Under Armour. All these world-famous brands are represented in their outlet stores in keeping with Sérénité's philosophy of offering the highest luxury living at an extremely affordable price.

The influx of sophisticated New York and Philadelphia chefs and restaurateurs has resulted in multiple, interesting and varying dining experiences within close proximity to Sérénité.

At Sérénité, Children Develop Courage and Self-Confidence Through Exploration and Experience

The activities surrounding Sérénité combine family memories while instilling courage and self-confidence. Children learn to ski at an early age at the Camelback ski school, swim and surf at the Camelback waterpark, golf on the many bucolic mountain courses and hunt, hike and fish in the thousands of wilderness acres surrounding Sérénité. The life skills developed during a childhood spent at Sérénité will shape children for their entire lives.

The Comfort of Marriott

Sérénité, members will be entitled to Interval International, one of the top two luxury exchange programs in the world. Owned and operated by Marriott, the exchange offers members access to more than 3,000 elite resorts in more than 80 nations worldwide.

With Sérénité at Camelback Mountain, families will experience a vacation like no other, where family living is the rule, not the exception, and where memories of lifetime are created and cherished forever.

Sérénité, like a Peace of Heaven on Earth.

For sales information, contact Todd Cannon at Serenite at Camelback Mountain by email at tcannon@ownserenite.com or by calling 1-888-56VACATION.

