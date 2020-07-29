Assessment of the World's Corundum Industry, 2020-2027: A $36.1 Billion-Projected Opportunity by 2027

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corundum - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Corundum Market to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Corundum estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Corundum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



