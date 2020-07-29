Assessment of the World's Corundum Industry, 2020-2027: A $36.1 Billion-Projected Opportunity by 2027
Jul 29, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corundum - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Corundum Market to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Corundum estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Corundum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Alteo Holding
- arotek GmbH & Co. KG
- Arteka
- Bernd Kunze GmbH
- Ceram Intertrade GmbH
- D. Swarovski Distribution GmbH
- EK-Company AG (EKC.AG)
- Gemfields plc
- Henan Sicheng Abrasives Tech Co. Ltd.
- KA Refractories Co. Ltd.
- Mineralmuhle Leun, Rau GmbH & Co. KG
- Riken corundum Co. Ltd.
- Rubicon Technology, Inc.
- RUSAL
- Wuzhou Yisheng Jewelry Co. Ltd.
- Xingyang Jinbo Abrasive Co. Ltd.
- Yancheng Jiuheng Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.
Total Companies Profiled: 44
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugimra
