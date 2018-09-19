Assistive Devices for Special Needs: Technologies and Global Markets 2018-2023 with 2017 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Assistive Devices for Special Needs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Assistive Devices for Special Needs Technologies and Global Market gives a detailed analysis of the devices and technologies used for the assistance of the people suffering from physical impairment and requiring special needs. The assistive devices used by the differently-abled people and elderly population are included in the report.

The report provides an overview of the products available in the assistive devices for special needs and elderly population markets. The report offers detailed market analysis and discusses competitive environments. The study includes information about significant products and players, their market trends as well as the other data that affects the market of assistive devices.

The report provides an in-depth study with qualitative and quantitative analyzed data for different devices and across geographies, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. In addition, the market is captured across the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions with the epidemiological data and market trends in these regions.

Leading market players with their financials, recent developments, products and strategies are captured in the report. Qualitative analysis of the market including Porter's Five Forces analysis, market drivers, restraints and opportunities are explained in the report.

Key countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe (top five countries), China, India and Japan are discussed considering a high degree of concentration of assistive devices manufacturing companies and contract-manufacturing organizations in these countries. This report includes market-size estimates for 2017 as base year, 2018 and forecasts for 2023.



The Report Includes:



An overview of the global market for assistive devices for special needs

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Country specific data and analysis for US, Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , China , India , Japan , Australia , South Korea and Brazil

, , , , UK, , , , , , , and Explanation of increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as asthma, heart attack, and cancer as major drivers of the industry

Detailed discussion of mode of working of devices for sensory impairment, mobility disorders, motor disorders, dyscalculia and dyslexia

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Duxbury System Inc., Invacare Corp., Medline Industries, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical and Terry Group Ltd

Key Findings:



Based on device type, sensory impairment devices captured the largest share of the market in 2017 and are expected to lead the market during the forecast period, given the high prevalence of sensory disabilities among individuals and hence the high usage of sensory-impairment devices.

North America generated the highest market share in 2017 due to high technological advancements. Europe is expected to be the second-leading region in the assistive devices market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reason for the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Findings

Chapter 3 Technology Background and Market Dynamics

History

Introduction to Assistive Devices and Technology Background

Mobility Devices

Positioning Devices

Prosthetics

Hearing Devices

Vision Devices

Materials:

Speech Recognition and Vocal Output

Communication Technology

Mobile Location Technology

Sensor Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Electronic Technology

iPad Assistive Devices

Miniaturization

Terminology

Disabilities

Assistive Technologies vs Pharmaceuticals

Assistive Technologies vs Prosthetics and Orthotics

Assistive Technologies vs Cosmetic Products

Market Drivers

Rise in the Geriatric Population

Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Orthopedic and Impairment Disorders across Different Geographical Regions

Increase in Incidence of Road Accidents across All Geographical Regions

Increase in Incidence of Obesity

Advances in Technology

Increase in the Number of Funding Programs for Assistive Devices

Market Restraints

High Cost of Assistive Devices

Stringent Government Regulations and Low Reimbursement Policies

Low Acceptance of Assistive Devices in Emerging Nations

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Sensory Impairment Devices

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Vision and Blind Aid Devices

Hearing Aid and Cochlear Implants Devices

Speech Aid Devices

Movement and Mobility Devices

Overview

Fine/Gross/Perpetual Motor Skills

Motor Vehicle Conversions and Accessories

Mobility Aids

Market Size and Forecast

Wheelchairs

Wheelchair lifts

Crutches

Walkers

Power Scooters

Lift Vests

Classroom/Instructional Devices

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Screen Magnifiers

Video Magnifiers

Reading Telescopes and Glasses

Audio Books

Voice Recognition Devices

Braille Translators and Displays

Braille Keyboards

Screen Readers

Workplace Adaptive Devices

Overview

Computer Devices

Communication Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Task Lighting

Screen Magnifiers

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

Refreshable Braille Display

Screen Readers

Voice Magnifiers

Chapter 5 Assistive Devices Used by Disease Area

Overview

Sensory Impairment

Mobility Disorder

Motor Disorders

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Handheld Computer/PDA

Sensory Integration Devices

Dyscalculia

Integrative Mathematics Software

Manipulatives-Virtual

Talking Calculator

Dyspraxia

Augmentative/Alternative Communication

Speech Recognition Software

Perceptual Training Software Programs

Dyslexia

Scanning and Reading Pens

Speech Recognition Software

Text to Speech

Concept Mapping

Recording Devices/Portable Notetakers

Handheld Spellcheckers

Word Prediction, Word Banks

Personal Information Managers

Dysgraphia

Talking Word Processors

Word Prediction

Chapter 6 Assistive Devices Used by End-User

Overview

Homecare

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Workplace

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Patent Review



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Major Players and Market Share

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Major Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Algorithmic Implementations, Inc.

Bay Advanced Technologies Llc

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

Duxbury Systems, Inc.

Essilor International S.A.

Exact Dynamics B.V.

GN Group (Gn Store Nord A/S)

Inclinator Company Of America, Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Liftavator Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Savaria Corp.

Sivantos Group

Sonova Ag

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Sunrise Medical (U.S.) Llc

Terry Group Ltd.

Tobii Dynavox

Vector Capital

Wabtec Corp.

Widex A/S

William Demant Holding A/S

