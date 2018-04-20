Associated PA Constructors holds first-ever TQI and Partnering event

Mezey has been a stalwart on the APC Executive Committee and the APC Risk Allocation Committee. He and his company helped create and finance the Transportation Policy and Education Foundation that developed successful grassroots messaging that helped in the passage of Act 89.

Although the Skelly Award is not new, this was the first time for the Total Quality Improvement and Partnering Awards. APC Board President Max Hempt noted the awards were established to recognize projects where partnering played a significant role in the project's success. The Partnering Awards went to the following projects:

PA Turnpike Roadway and Bridge Reconstruction Mile Post 44-48 in Allegheny Co.,

○ PA Turnpike Commission

○ Trumbull Corporation, Pittsburgh

○ Hill International, Philadelphia

○ McCormick Taylor , Philadelphia

New Stanton Interchange (I-70)

○ PennDOT District 12

○ Joseph B. Fay Company i+iconUSA, Pittsburgh

○ AECOM, Philadelphia

○ McCormick Taylor , Philadelphia

I-78 Reconstruction and Bridge Replacement in Berks County

○ PennDOT District 5

○ Trumbull Corporation, Pittsburgh

○ JBC Associates, King of Prussia

PA Turnpike Repairs to the Delaware River Bridge

○ PA Turnpike Commission

○ Michael Baker International, Pittsburgh

○ Cornell and Company, Inc., Westville, NJ

○ PKF-Mark III, Inc., Newtown, PA

New Baltimore Slide Remediation

○ PA Turnpike Commission

○ Independence Excavating, Inc., Cheswick, PA

○ Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC, State College

Northeast Extension Roadway Rehabilitation MP A101-A104

○ PA Turnpike Commission

○ Pikes Creek Site Contractors (H&K Group), Hazelton

○ GAI Consultants, Inc. Homestead, PA

Accelerated Bridge Construction MP A57.66

○ PA Turnpike Commission

○ Road-Con, Inc., West Chester

○ STV Incorporated, Harrisburg

Accelerated Bridge Construction MP 20.47

○ PA Turnpike Commission

○ Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg, PA

○ STV Incorporated, Harrisburg

Four projects were selected in the Community Connection and Enhancement category, for project planning that engages multiple stakeholders before projects begin. They are:

Crawford County Saegertown Roundabout Projects

○ PennDOT District 1 Office

○ Clearwater Construction, Inc.

○ J.C. Lee Construction and Supply, Inc.

Warner Blvd. Oak Hill Interchange Project

○ PennDOT District 2 Office

○ Glenn O. Hawbaker , Inc.

I-70 Diverging Diamond Interchange Project

○ PennDOT District 12 Office

○ Golden Triangle Construction Co., Inc.

○ Gannett Fleming , Inc.

Lackawanna Heritage Valley Powdermill Trail

○ PennDOT District 4 Office

○ New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company

○ Arora and Associates, Inc.

Diversity and inclusion are at the center of APC's values. Four transportation industry teams were recognized for their commitment to cultivating a diverse workforce and awarded the Diversity Excellence award:

DiscoverE National Girl Day - District 11 Student Open House

○ PennDOT District 11 Diversity Committee, Bridgeville, PA

Training and Recruiting minorities and females on Washington County SR 70 project

○ Gulisek Construction LLC, Mount Pleasant, PA

Future Road Builders - Minority Focused Recruitment App

○ Constructors Association of Western PA, Cranberry, PA

○ Federal Highway Administration PA Division Office, Harrisburg

○ PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity, Harrisburg

PA Turnpike Commission CEO Internship Program

○ PA Turnpike Commission Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Sponsors for the awards banquet were Glenn O. Hawbaker and Northeast Prestressed, J.D. Eckman, Inc., Leeward Construction, Inc.

"These awards and the work they recognize would not have been possible without the passage the highway funding measure known as Act 89," Hempt noted. "We hope to be back with partnerships and projects worthy of recognition for many years to come."

