Assured Comfort Announces April Fostering Faith Backpack Project

"We started this effort seven years ago with the idea to make our local foster children smile and feel loved, and our employees, friends and families donated more than 300 backpacks to the cause," said Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing. "We're now providing more than 1,400 backpacks every year to foster children across five counties."

Fostering Faith, founded in 2011 by Assured Comfort and becoming officially recognized as a 501c3 nonprofit organization in 2016, is dedicated to offering comfort, care and essentials to children living in foster care. Beginning with a focus on the holiday season, efforts have expanded to include spring and summer projects. Each year, founders and volunteers come together to fill hundreds of backpacks with toiletries, school supplies, toys and more for children in Douglas County and the neighboring communities.

"The fact that we can fill hundreds of backpacks with essentials for children in foster care every year illustrates the need in our local communities," Hall said. "Our children are the future of our community, our country and our world, and we need to do everything in our power to make sure they have all the essentials for a quality of life and the opportunities they need to succeed as they grow."

For more information about Fostering Faith and to learn how you can contribute, please visit http://www.fosteringfaithga.org/.

For more information about Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing, please call (770) 872-4168 or visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com.

About Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Assured Comfort is an A+ Better Business Bureau accredited home service company offering residential and commercial services to the greater Atlanta area. With a five-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Customer Lobby, Assured Comfort takes customer service seriously. Veteran owned, the company strives to make every community it serves better and enrich the lives of military families and children in local school systems. Assured Comfort partners annually with Fostering Faith, SafePath, Soldiers' Angels and Kate's Club. Assured Comfort also works with the Douglas, Paulding and Cobb County School Systems on a monthly basis. For more information, visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com/.

