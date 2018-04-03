Astellas Named "Outstanding Employer" for Supporting Employees with Military Service

Additionally, the Astellas Brighter Tomorrows charitable giving program awards grants to nonprofit Veterans' organizations that support patients and caregivers' communities that increase disease and resource awareness or that raise peer networking opportunities in one of Astellas' therapeutic areas such as prostate cancer, overactive bladder or transplantation/immunology.

"The ESGR Pro Patria Award is a testament to the outstanding work by so many Astellas employees to support the needs of their colleagues serving in the military and to honor veterans, whether they also work at our company or are members of our community," said Collette Taylor, Astellas senior vice president, Human Resources and Facilities, and executive sponsor of the company's Military Employee Resource Group. "The Astellas culture embraces our focus on the recruitment, retention and recognition of employees with military experience."

Since 2015, Astellas has appeared in several top employer lists in a variety of areas, including LGBT equality, female empowerment, environmental sustainability and military support. This is reflective of the company's efforts to become a preeminent employer in the pharmaceutical industry. Recently, Astellas appeared again on Forbes America's top midsize workplaces list, the company's third consecutive appearance on the Forbes Best Employers list.

About Astellas

Astellas is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information on Astellas, please visit our website at www.astellas.us. You can also follow us on Twitter at @AstellasUS, Facebook at www.facebook.com/AstellasUS or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/astellas-pharma.

