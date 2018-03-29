Asthma Forecast and Market Analysis 2018-2024: Biologic Therapies will Drive Growth Despite Generic Erosion of key ICS/LABA Combinations

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by recurrent breathlessness and wheezing, which occur in acute events known as attacks. These attacks can vary significantly in frequency and severity, and consist of swelling of the lining of the bronchial tubes, which narrows airways and results in a reduction of airflow into and out of the lungs. Collaborators of the Global Initiative for Asthma believe that as many as 300 million people worldwide are greatly impacted by asthma in their daily lives, whether through asthma symptoms not allowing them to undertake simple day-to-day activities or through being unable to complete assigned tasks at work.

Recent events and opinion

Biologic therapies will drive growth in the asthma market despite generic erosion of key ICS/LABA combinations.

The author's survey of 221 physicians sheds light on treatment patterns and prescribing influences.

There were an estimated 51.3 million diagnosed prevalent cases in 2016; this is predicted to rise due to population growth.

Competition for eosinophilic asthma is intensifying with the recent approval of Fasenra, the third-to-market IL-5 inhibitor.

Bolstered by strong clinical data, Dupixent is poised to have a large impact on the biologic therapies market.

Payers' fear of the budget impact of newly approved IL-5 inhibitors will prompt tighter access control.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table Of Contents (Forecast, Treatment, Epidemiology And Pipeline Datapacks Included)



Forecast: Asthma In The US, Japan, And 5EU (Published On 16 February 2018)

Executive Summary

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Advair

Product Profile: Breo Ellipta

Product Profile: Cinqair

Product Profile: Dulera

Product Profile (Late Stage): Dupixent

Product Profile: Fasenra

Product Profile: Flutiform

Product Profile: Nucala

Product Profile (Late Stage): Qvm149

Product Profile: Singulair

Product Profile: Spiriva

Product Profile: Symbicort

Product Profile (Late Stage): Trelegy Ellipta

Product Profile: Xolair



2 Treatment: Asthma (Published On 19 February 2018)



Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Country Treatment Trees

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Impact Of Generics

Unmet Needs In Asthma



3 Epidemiology: Asthma (Published On 05 January 2018)



Executive Summary

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths And Limitations

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



4 Marketed Drugs: Asthma (Published On 16 February 2018)



Product Profile: Advair

Product Profile: Breo Ellipta

Product Profile: Cinqair

Product Profile: Dulera

Product Profile: Fasenra

Product Profile: Flutiform

Product Profile: Nucala

Product Profile: Singulair

Product Profile: Spiriva

Product Profile: Symbicort

Product Profile: Xolair



5 Asthma Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access (Published On 05 May 2016)



Executive Summary

Market Context

Global Payer Insights

US Pricing

US Payer Insights

US Reimbursement

Japan

Five Major EU Markets Pricing

Five Major EU Markets Payer Insights

Generic ICS/LABA Inhalers In The Five Major EU Markets

Methodology



6 Pipeline: Asthma (Published On 16 February 2018)



Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): Dupixent

Product Profile (Late Stage): Qvm149

Product Profile (Late Stage): Trelegy Ellipta



