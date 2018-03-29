Asthma Forecast and Market Analysis 2018-2024: Biologic Therapies will Drive Growth Despite Generic Erosion of key ICS/LABA Combinations

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Asthma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by recurrent breathlessness and wheezing, which occur in acute events known as attacks. These attacks can vary significantly in frequency and severity, and consist of swelling of the lining of the bronchial tubes, which narrows airways and results in a reduction of airflow into and out of the lungs. Collaborators of the Global Initiative for Asthma believe that as many as 300 million people worldwide are greatly impacted by asthma in their daily lives, whether through asthma symptoms not allowing them to undertake simple day-to-day activities or through being unable to complete assigned tasks at work.
Recent events and opinion
- Biologic therapies will drive growth in the asthma market despite generic erosion of key ICS/LABA combinations.
- The author's survey of 221 physicians sheds light on treatment patterns and prescribing influences.
- There were an estimated 51.3 million diagnosed prevalent cases in 2016; this is predicted to rise due to population growth.
- Competition for eosinophilic asthma is intensifying with the recent approval of Fasenra, the third-to-market IL-5 inhibitor.
- Bolstered by strong clinical data, Dupixent is poised to have a large impact on the biologic therapies market.
- Payers' fear of the budget impact of newly approved IL-5 inhibitors will prompt tighter access control.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table Of Contents (Forecast, Treatment, Epidemiology And Pipeline Datapacks Included)
Forecast: Asthma In The US, Japan, And 5EU (Published On 16 February 2018)
Executive Summary
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Advair
Product Profile: Breo Ellipta
Product Profile: Cinqair
Product Profile: Dulera
Product Profile (Late Stage): Dupixent
Product Profile: Fasenra
Product Profile: Flutiform
Product Profile: Nucala
Product Profile (Late Stage): Qvm149
Product Profile: Singulair
Product Profile: Spiriva
Product Profile: Symbicort
Product Profile (Late Stage): Trelegy Ellipta
Product Profile: Xolair
2 Treatment: Asthma (Published On 19 February 2018)
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Country Treatment Trees
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Impact Of Generics
Unmet Needs In Asthma
3 Epidemiology: Asthma (Published On 05 January 2018)
Executive Summary
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Epidemiologist Insight
Strengths And Limitations
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
4 Marketed Drugs: Asthma (Published On 16 February 2018)
Product Profile: Advair
Product Profile: Breo Ellipta
Product Profile: Cinqair
Product Profile: Dulera
Product Profile: Fasenra
Product Profile: Flutiform
Product Profile: Nucala
Product Profile: Singulair
Product Profile: Spiriva
Product Profile: Symbicort
Product Profile: Xolair
5 Asthma Pricing, Reimbursement, And Access (Published On 05 May 2016)
Executive Summary
Market Context
Global Payer Insights
US Pricing
US Payer Insights
US Reimbursement
Japan
Five Major EU Markets Pricing
Five Major EU Markets Payer Insights
Generic ICS/LABA Inhalers In The Five Major EU Markets
Methodology
6 Pipeline: Asthma (Published On 16 February 2018)
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Product Profile (Late Stage): Dupixent
Product Profile (Late Stage): Qvm149
Product Profile (Late Stage): Trelegy Ellipta
