Astiva Health Has Received Their Knox-Keene License from the California Department of Managed Health Care

The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is a regulatory agency that oversees health plan operations and grants health service plan companies with the Knox-Keene License after careful review and compliance of all applicable managed care laws.

Astiva Health has also received conditional approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in August of 2020.



About Astiva Health, Inc. -

Astiva Health, Inc. is a privately owned for-profit organization headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Astiva will serve as a (MAPD) for Seniors in Orange and San Diego Counties. Astiva's goal is to bridge the gap between seniors and our physicians while providing an innovative, smart, and accessible quality healthcare model for our members. Our motto is "Age with Dignity."

