ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.

1Q18 Highlights1

  • Passenger traffic in Mexico increased 9.3% YoY, reflecting increases of 12.4% and 7.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver.
  • Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) declined 19.2% YoY, 17.0% in domestic traffic and 35.6% in international traffic, impacted by Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017.
  • Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) fell 5.2% YoY, reflecting a decline of 8.7% in domestic traffic that more than offset a 19.9% increase in international traffic.
  • Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.99.9.
  • Consolidated EBITDA up 50.8% YoY, reaching Ps.2,670.5 million.
  • Closed the quarter with a cash position of Ps.5,725.3 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.36x, reflecting consolidation of Aerostar and Airplan.

Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1


First Quarter

%
Chg

2017

2018

Financial Highlights


Total Revenue

2,476,748

3,916,573

58.1

- Mexico

2,476,748

2,597,374

4.9

- Puerto Rico

0

642,548

n/a

- Colombia

0

676,651

n/a

Commercial Revenues per PAX

117.8

99.9

(15.2)

- Mexico

117.8

114.0

(3.2)

- Puerto Rico

0

117.5

n/a

- Colombia

0

36.9

n/a

EBITDA

1,771,234

2,670,497

50.8

Net Income

1,338,640

1,467,083

9.6

Majority Net Income

1,338,640

1,454,626

8.7

Earnings per Share (in pesos)

4.4621

4.8488

8.7

Earnings per ADS (in US$)

2.4422

2.6538

8.7

Capex

83,514

599,245

617.5

Cash & Cash Equivalents

4,495,303

5,725,346

27.4

Net Debt

10,034,994

11,288,269

12.5

Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA

1.47

1.36

(7.8)

Operational Highlights


Passenger Traffic


- Mexico

7,797,795

8,521,916

9.3

- Puerto Rico

2,299,936

1,858,298

(19.2)

- Colombia

2,515,550

2,384,826

(5.2)

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, and the equivalent three-month period ended March 31, 2017.  On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps.18.2709 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$ 153.77 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (source: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 17 of this report.  

 

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's total passenger traffic in 1Q18 increased 1.2% YoY to 12.8 million passengers, reflecting a 9.3% increase in traffic in Mexico that was partially offset by declines of 19.2% in Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia. 

The 9.3% YoY growth in passenger traffic in Mexico reflects increases of 12.4% and 7.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, reporting increases of 16.4% and 7.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively, with the majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributing to higher traffic.

In Puerto Rico, traffic remained impacted by Hurricane Maria which hit the island in September 2017. Consequently, total passenger traffic at LMM Airport in 1Q18 declined 19.2% YoY, with reductions of 17.0% and 35.6% in domestic and international traffic.

In Colombia, international traffic increased 19.9% YoY but was more than offset by an 8.7% decline in domestic traffic.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary



First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Total Mexico

7,797,795

8,521,916

9.3

- Cancun

5,970,339

6,545,201

9.6

- 8 Other Airports

1,827,456

1,976,715

8.2

Domestic Traffic

3,077,799

3,458,958

12.4

- Cancun

1,571,040

1,829,258

16.4

- 8 Other Airports

1,506,759

1,629,700

8.2

International Traffic

4,719,996

5,062,958

7.3

- Cancun

4,399,299

4,715,943

7.2

- 8 Other Airports

320,697

347,015

8.2

Total Puerto Rico (1)

2,299,936

1,858,298

(19.2)

Domestic Traffic

2,027,682

1,682,957

(17.0)

International Traffic

272,254

175,341

(35.6)

Total Colombia (2)

2,515,550

2,384,826

(5.2)

Domestic Traffic

2,204,773

2,012,117

(8.7)

International Traffic

310,777

372,709

19.9

Total Traffic

12,613,281

12,765,040

1.2

Domestic Traffic

7,310,254

7,154,032

(2.1)

International Traffic

5,303,027

5,611,008

5.8

1 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in LMM Airport (Puerto Rico) from 50% to 60%. ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017. For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 1Q18 and 1Q17.
2 On October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's operations (Colombia). For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for Airplan from March 1 through March 31, 2017 and 2018.

Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate its operations on a line by line basis.

In accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations", in 1Q18, ASUR accounted for the result of the valuation of its investment in Aerostar based on its acquisition of an additional 10% ownership stake on May 26, 2017, resulting in ASUR holding a 60% interest in Aerostar.  As a result, ASUR's financial statements for 1Q18 reflect the following effects: i) in the Income Statement, Ps.42.3 million in amortization of the concession, a Ps.14.1 million gain from deferred income taxes, and Ps.11.3 million in recognition off the minority interest in Aerostar; and ii) in the Balance Sheet, the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.5,912.0 million, goodwill of Ps.887.2 million (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), deferred taxes of Ps.591.3 million, and a minority interest of Ps.5,341.1 million in Stockholders' Equity.

In 1Q18, ASUR also accounted for the result of the valuation of its investment in Airplan based on its acquisition of a 92.42% ownership stake on October 19, 2017.  As a result, ASUR's financial statements for 1Q18 reflect the following effects: i) in the Income Statement, Ps.24.0 million in amortization of the concession partially offset by a Ps.7.9 million gain from deferred income taxes and Ps.1.2 million in recognition of the minority interest in Airplan; and ii) in the Balance Sheet, the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,418.0 million,  goodwill of Ps.1,504.9 million, deferred taxes of Ps.612.9 million, and a minority interest of Ps.153.3 million in Stockholders' Equity.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results




First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Total Revenues

2,476,748

3,916,573

58.1

Aeronautical Services

1,348,097

2,204,696

63.5

Non-Aeronautical Services

1,021,960

1,399,478

36.9

- Commercial Revenues

924,175

1,283,552

38.9

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

2,370,057

3,604,174

52.1

Construction Revenues 5

106,691

312,399

192.8

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

844,506

1,719,172

103.6

Operating Profit

1,632,242

2,197,401

34.6

Operating Margin

65.9%

56.1%

(980 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin1

68.9%

61.0%

(790 bps)

EBITDA

1,771,234

2,670,497

50.8

EBITDA Margin

71.51%

68.2%

(333 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin2

74.73%

74.1%

(64 bps)

Net income

1,338,640

1,467,083

9.6

Net income majority

1,338,640

1,454,626

8.7

Earnings per Share

4.4621

4.8488

8.7

Earnings per ADS in US$

2.4422

2.6538

8.7





Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 3

117.8

99.9

(15.2)

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 4

19.0

18.2

(4.4)

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger

98.7

81.7

(17.3)

1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues.

3 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers Mexico and Puerto Rico.

4 Represents ASUR´s operations in convenience stores.

5Construction revenues for Airplan in 1Q18 include the actual construction revenues which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.75.9 million, and an estimated revenue due to valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) of Ps 214.8 million according to IFRIC 12.

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated Revenues for 1Q18 increased 58.1% YoY to Ps.3,916.6 million, mainly as a result of the following increases:

  • 63.5% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,204.7 million, principally due to the Ps.1,497.8 million increase in revenues from aeronautical services in Mexico, along with aeronautical revenues of Ps.412.0 million from Aerostar and Ps.294.8 million from Colombia;
  • 36.9% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,399.5 million, principally reflecting the 38.9% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,087.8 million, further supported by contributions of Ps.220.6 million from Puerto Rico and Ps.91.1 million from Colombia; and
  • 192.8% in revenues from construction services in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia as a result of higher capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IRFS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 52.1% YoY to Ps.3,604.2 million. Total revenues at Aerostar and Colombia for 1Q17 represented 17.6% and 10.7%, respectively, of ASUR's consolidated revenues excluding revenues from construction services.

Commercial Revenues in 1Q18 increased 38.9% YoY, mainly reflecting the 9.3% increase in total passenger traffic in Mexico, along with contributions of Ps.218.3 million and Ps.89.7 million in commercial revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, in 1Q18. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 5.6%, mainly driven by increases in Duty Free, Food and Beverages, and Retail among others, mainly reflecting the opening on Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport during 4Q17.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger declined to Ps.99.9 in 1Q18, from Ps.117.8 in 1Q17, with Mexico contributing with Ps.114.0, Puerto Rico with Ps.117.5 and Colombia with Ps.36.9 revenues per passenger in 1Q18. During the period, commercial revenues per passenger declined 3.2% in Mexico, but increased 10.8% in Puerto Rico and 3.8% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 1Q18 increased by 103.6% YoY, or Ps.874.6 million, to Ps.1,719.2 million, mainly impacted by the following increases:

  • 12.3%, or Ps.90.8 million, in Mexico mainly due to increases in professional fees, higher cost of sales from the opening of stores directly operated by ASUR in Terminal 4 of Cancun Airport, as well as security and maintenance expenses.
  • 18.1%, or Ps.76.2 million, in Puerto Rico mainly due to the Ps.28.4 million increase in concession fees and Ps.12.4 million from the recognition of extraordinary expenses resulting from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
  • 26.5%, or Ps.62.2 million, in Colombia principally reflecting a Ps.76.8 million increase in the amortization of the concession (includes Ps.24.0 million from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Airplan under IFRS 3), resulting from the increase in accumulated amortization from 67.36% as of March 2017 to 78.03% as of March 2018.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 119.8% to Ps.1,621.6 million.

Cost of Services increased 130.6%, mainly reflecting expenses of Ps.314.0 million and Ps.90.8 million in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, reflecting the consolidation of those operations. Mexico contributed with a Ps.42.8 million increase in cost of services, reflecting higher maintenance expenses resulting from the opening of Terminal 4 in Cancun airport, along with higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR. Higher energy, security, maintenance and professional fees, also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Construction Costs declined 8.5% YoY to Ps.97.6 million, mainly due to higher levels of capital improvements made to the concessioned assets during the period. Mexico contributed with Ps.11.8 million in construction costs, Puerto Rico with 9.9 million and Colombia with Ps.75.9 million.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 2.0% YoY.

Consolidated Technical Assistance increased 11.0% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession fees increased 108.0% YoY, mainly reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 1Q18 also include Ps.31.1 million from Puerto Rico as starting year six of the concession, the fee is equivalent to 5% of revenues.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 223.4%, principally due to the Ps.35.3 million increase in Puerto Rico derived from the recognition of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization by Ps.42.3 million. Colombia also reflects a Ps.76.8 million increase in depreciation (includes recognition of the Ps.24 million in amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Airplan under IFRS 3), as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization rate from 67.36% in March 2017 to 78.03% in March 2018.

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Gain of Ps.2,197.4 million and Operating Margin of 56.1%, mainly as a result of increases of 63.5%, or Ps.856.6 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 38.9%, or Ps.359.4 million in commercial revenues, as well as contributions in operating income of Ps.136.2 and Ps.304.3 million from Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues; and was 61.0% in 1Q18 compared with 68.9% in 1Q17.

EBITDA increased 50.8%, or Ps.899.3 million, to Ps.2,670.5 million in 1Q18, with Puerto Rico contributing with Ps.311.9 million and Colombia with Ps.434.3 million in EBITDA. Mexican operations reported an 8.6% YoY increase in EBITDA during the quarter. During 1Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.312.4 million in Construction Revenues, a year-on-year increase of 192.8%, due to higher capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. As a result, 1Q18 EBITDA Margin was 68.2% compared to 71.5% in 1Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 74.1% in 1Q18 compared to 74.7% in 1Q17.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)


First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Interest Income

54,539

70,246

28.8

Interest Expense

(41,314)

(311,507)

654.0

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

7,173

44,917

526.2

Total

20,398

(196,344)

(1,062.6)

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.196.3 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.20.4 million gain in 1Q17.

Interest expense rose by Ps.270.2 million during the period, reflecting mainly a higher debt balance resulting from the consolidation of Aerostar (Puerto Rico) and Airplan (Colombia), as well as interest generated by the loans incurred in Mexico in October 2017. Interest expenses in Puerto Rico amounted to Ps.127.8 million in 1Q18, while Colombia contributed Ps.79.5 million in interest expenses. Interest income increased by Ps.15.7 million, as a result of a higher cash balance and the increase in interest rates.

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.44.9 million, resulting from the 4.6% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position. This compared to a Ps.7.2 million foreign exchange gain in 1Q17 resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 1Q18 rose by Ps.151.1 million year-over-year, principally due to the following factors:

  • A Ps.2.2 million increase in the provision for income taxes, mainly reflecting a higher taxable income base at Cancun Airport partially offset by a deferred income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017.
  • A Ps.148.9 million increase in deferred income taxes, largely reflecting the effects of Decree 2235, issued on December 27, 2017, with respect to the treatment of tax assets and liabilities in Colombia, which resulted in an expense of Ps.105.2 million in 1Q18, partially offset by the recognition of the inflation benefit from deferred income tax. Inflation in 1Q18 was 1.24%, compared to 1.67% deflation in 1Q17.

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 1Q18 increased by 8.7% to Ps.1,454.6 million, up from Ps.1,338.6 million in 1Q17. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.4.8488 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$2.6538 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.4.4621 and EPADS of US$2.4422 for the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Position

On March 31, 2018, airport concessions represented 86.5% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 12.7% and other assets representing 0.8%.

As of March 31, 2018, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.5,725.3 million, a 22.4% increase from Ps.4,677.4 million at December 31, 2017. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.313.1 million in cash and cash equivalents in 1Q18 and Colombia with Ps.61.1 million.

Stockholders' equity at the close of 1Q18 was Ps.34,775.5 million and total liabilities were Ps.22,131.1 million, representing 61.1% and 38.9% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 13.8% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.17,013.6 million, from Ps.17,371.4.0 million in December 31, 2017, principally reflecting the consolidation of debt in Puerto Rico and Colombia as shown on Tables 5 and 6, as well as the Ps.4,000 million loan at Cancun Airport. A total of Ps.9,665.3 million of ASUR's debt, or 56.8% of total debt, is denominated in U.S. dollars, Ps.4,357.0 million, or 25.6%, in Mexican pesos, and Ps.2,991.4 million, or 17.6%, of the total is denominated in Colombian pesos.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.4x at the end of 1Q18, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 16.9x as of March 31, 2018. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA and Interest Coverage Ratios of 1.7x and 2.4x as of December 31, 2017, respectively.

 

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators



September 30,
2017

December 31,
2017

March 31,
2018

Leverage


Total Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 1

2.2

2.3

2.0

Total Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 2

1.0

1.7

1.4

Interest Coverage Ratio 3

8.8

2.4

16.9

Total Debt

14,712,448

17,371,398

17,013,615

Short-term Debt

4,053,751

173,471

449,618

Long-term Debt

10,658,697

17,197,927

16,563,997

Cash & Cash Equivalents

7,678,970

4,677,454

5,725,346

Total Net Debt 4

7,033,478

12,693,944

11,288,269




1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA.

2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA.

3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses.

4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.


Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile (US$ million)


Airport

Payment of
principal

Currency

Interest Rate

Amortization Schedule

2018

2019

2020

2021 /22

2023 /35

Total

 5 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Bullet

 $Usd

Libor + 1.5250%

-

-

-

-

72.5

72.5

 5 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Bullet

 $Usd

Libor + 1.4500%

-

-

-

-

72.5

72.5

 5 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Bullet

 $PMx

 Tiie + 1.25%

-

-

-

2,000.0

-

2,000.0

 7 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Cancun

 Semi-Annual
Amort.

 $PMx

 Tiie + 1.25%

-

-

20.0

1,860.0

120.0

2,000.0

 22 Yr-Senior Note
2035

 San Juan

 Semi-Annual
Amort.

 $Usd

5.75%

5.8

5.2

5.3

17.1

162.9

196.3

 20 Yr-Senior Note
2035

 San Juan

 Semi-Annual
Amort.

 $Usd

6.75%

5.1

5.2

5.3

18.3

153.8

187.7

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

3,750.0

9,000.0

12,000.0

44,250.0

81,000.0

150,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

2,550.0

6,120.0

8,160.0

30,090.0

55,080.0

102,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

2,250.0

5,400.0

7,200.0

26,550.0

48,600.0

90,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

925.0

2,220.0

2,960.0

10,915.0

19,980.0

37,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

925.0

2,220.0

2,960.0

10,915.0

19,980.0

37,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

200.0

480.0

640.0

2,360.0

4,320.0

8,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

200.0

480.0

640.0

2,360.0

4,320.0

8,000.0

 10 Yr-Syndicated
Credit Facility

 Colombia

 Qtly. Amort.

 $Pcol

DTF1 + 4

200.0

480.0

640.0

2,360.0

4,320.0

8,000.0

 1 Yr-Treasury

 Colombia

 Anual

 $Pcol

IBR2 + 2.6

5,000.0

-

-

-

-

5,000.0

 1 Yr-Treasury

 Colombia

 Anual

 $Pcol

IBR2 + 2.6

14,984.0

-

-

-

-

14,984.0

1 DTF is an average 90-day rate with which the credits in Colombia are subscribed

2 IBR is a rate that banks offer for short-term bank loans

 Capital Expenditures

During 1Q18, ASUR made capital investments for a total of Ps.599.2 million. Of this, Ps.96.3 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. In addition, during 1Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.199.3 million at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and Airplan made investments for a total of Ps.303.7 million in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Revenues and Commercial Revenues per Passenger in México





First Quarter

% Chg


2017

2018

Total Passenger

7,849

8,561

9.1







Total Revenues

2,476,748

2,597,374

4.9

Aeronautical Services

1,348,097

1,497,847

11.1

Non-Aeronautical Services

1,021,960

1,087,763

6.4

- Commercial Revenues

924,175

975,531

5.6

Construction Revenues

106,691

11,764

(89.0)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

2,370,057

2,585,610

9.1







Total Commercial Revenues

924,175

975,531

5.6

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations

149,377

192,538

28.9

Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations

774,798

782,993

1.1







Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger

117.8

114.0

(3.2)

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1

19.0

22.5

18.2

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger

98.7

91.5

(7.4)

Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 50.7 and 39.1 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 1Q17 and 1Q18, respectively.
1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017.

Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 1Q18 increased 4.9% YoY to Ps.2,597.4 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 9.1% YoY reflecting the following increases:

  • 11.1% in revenues from aeronautical services, mainly due to the 9.3% increase in passenger traffic; and
  • 6.4% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 5.6% growth in commercial revenues detailed below.

Commercial Revenues in the quarter rose 5.6% YoY, mainly reflecting the 9.1% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on table 8.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger, in turn, declined 3.2% to Ps.114.0 in 1Q18 from Ps.117.8 in 1Q17.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations, and parking lot fees.

As shown in table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 75 new commercial spaces reflecting the opening of its new Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport and the addition of two commercial spaces at its other eight airports. More details of these openings can be found on pages 20 and 21 of this report.

Table 8: México Commercial Revenues

Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since March 31, 2017

Business Line

YoY Chg.

Type of Commercial Space (1)

# of
 spaces
opened

1Q18



Cancun

73

Teleservices

45.0%

Retail

28

Retail Operations

12.5%

Car Rental

20

Other Revenues

9.6%

Ground Transportation

4

Parking Lot Fees

6.5%

Food and Beverage Operations

17

Duty Free

5.5%

Other Revenues

3

Food and Beverage Operations

5.1%

Duty Free

1

Car Rental Revenues

3.7%

8 Other Airports

2

Ground Transportation

3.6%

Bank and Foreign

1

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

(7.8%)

VIP Lounge

1

Advertising

(38.4%)


Total Commercial Revenues

5.6%

Mexico

75










1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.



Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses





First Quarter

% Chg


2017

2018

Cost of Services

342,618

385,389

12.5

Administrative

57,099

58,265

2.0

Technical Assistance

93,327

101,245

8.5

Concession Fees

105,799

115,657

9.3

Depreciation and Amortization

138,972

168,078

20.9

Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs

737,815

828,634

12.3

Construction Costs

106,691

11,765

(89.0)

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

844,506

840,399

(0.5)



















Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 1Q18 declined 0.5% year-over-year. This includes construction costs, which fell 89.0%, reflecting lower levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 12.3% to Ps.828.5 million.

Cost of Services rose 12.5% mainly due to higher energy, security and maintenance expenses. Higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR, including those opened at Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport, and professional fees in connection with several projects also contributed to the increase in cost of services.  Administrative expenses increased by 2.0% YoY.

The 8.5% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 9.3%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 20.9% YoY, reflecting the recognition of higher investments at year-end 2017.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)


First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Interest Income

54,539

83,157

52.5

Interest Expense

(41,314)

(118,648)

187.2

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

7,173

44,410

519.1

Total

20,398

8,919

(56.3)




In 1Q18, ASUR's Mexico operations reported an Ps.8.9 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to a Ps.20.4 million gain in 1Q17. This was mainly due to the 187.2% increase in interest expenses to Ps.118.6 million in 1Q18, reflecting higher debt in the period. This was partially offset by higher interest income and foreign exchange gains in the period.

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.44.4 million foreign exchange gain resulting from the 4.6% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.7.2 million foreign exchange gain in 1Q17, resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period. Interest income increased 52.5% YoY to Ps.83.1 million in 1Q18, reflecting a higher cash balance and interest rates.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA





First Quarter

% Chg


2017

2018

Total Revenue

2,476,748

2,597,374

4.9

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

2,370,057

2,585,610

9.1

Operating Profit

1,632,242

1,756,975

7.6

Operating Margin

65.9%

67.6%

174 bps

Adjusted Operating Margin 1

68.9%

68.0%

(92 bps)

Net Income 3

1,338,640

1,486,442

11.0

EBITDA

1,771,234

1,924,357

8.6

EBITDA Margin

71.5%

74.1%

257 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2

74.7%

74.4%

(31 bps)






1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues.

 

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues.

 

3 Net Income for 1Q18 includes a loss of Ps.175.2 million from the participation in the results of subsidiaries Aerostar, in Puerto Rico (Ps.18.1 million) and Airplan, in Colombia (Ps.157.1 million) recognized under the equity method.

 

In 1Q18, Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,757.0 million, resulting in a 67.6% Operating Margin compared with 65.9% in 1Q17, mainly reflecting increases of 11.1% in aeronautical revenues and 5.6% in commercial revenues derived from the 9.3% growth in passenger traffic.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 1Q18, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues, was 68.0%.

EBITDA increased 8.6% to Ps.1,924.3 million from Ps.1,771.2 million in 1Q17, reflecting higher operating leverage. EBITDA Margin expanded to 74.1% from 71.5% in 1Q17.

During 1Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.11.8 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year decline of 89.0%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets, decreased by 31 bps to 74.4%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of March 31, 2018 totaled Ps.1,576.09 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.179.50 (pesos of December 2016), accounting for approximately 60.96% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented above reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

The following discussion compares the stand-alone results of Aerostar for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 (in which Aerostar was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 (in which Aerostar was not consolidated with ASUR and instead was accounted for by the equity method).  

Table 13: Puerto Rico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)




First Quarter

% Chg

2017
Not Consolidated

2018
Consolidated

Total Passengers

2,300

1,858

(19.2)




Total Revenues

715,799

642,548

(10.2)

Aeronautical Services

469,280

412,016

(12.2)

Non-Aeronautical Services

246,519

220,636

(10.5)

- Commercial Revenues

243,890

218,328

(10.5)

Construction Services Revenues

-

9,896

n/a

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services

715,799

632,652

(11.6)




Total Commercial Revenues

243,890

218,328

(10.5)

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations

58,692

41,400

(29.5)

Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations

185,199

176,928

(4.5)

Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger

106.0

117.5

10.8

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1

25.5

22.3

(12.7)

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger

80.5

95.2

18.2




1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in LMM Airport.

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.7483


Puerto Rico Revenues

Total Puerto Rico Revenues for 1Q18 declined 10.2% YoY to Ps.642.5 million, mainly reflecting the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in September 2017 and resulted in the following declines:

  • 10.5% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 10.5% decline in commercial revenues; and
  • 12.2% in revenues from aeronautical services reflecting a decline in aeronautical operations as a result of Hurricane Maria.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger rose to Ps.117.5 from Ps.106.0 in 1Q17.

Seven commercial spaces were opened at LMM Airport during the last twelve months, as shown on Table 15. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 14: Puerto Rico Airport Commercial
Revenue Performance

Table 15: Puerto Rico Airport Summary Retail and Other
Commercial Space Opened since March 31, 2017

Business Line

YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1

# of
Spaces
Opened



Car Rental Revenues

16.6%

Food and Beverage

2

Parking Lot Fees

(0.5%)

Car Rental

1

Advertising

(7.0%)

Other Revenue

4

Duty Free

(11.3%)

Total Commercial Spaces

7

Other Revenues

(23.1%)


Food and Beverage Operations

(27.7%)


Retail Operations

(33.3%)

1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Ground Transportation

(40.1%)


Total Commercial Revenues

(10.5%)







Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 16: Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)



First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Cost of Services

301,585

314,075

4.1

Concession Fees

2,665

31,107

1,067.2

Depreciation and Amortization

116,059

151,319

30.4

Costs & Expenses Excluding Construction Costs

420,309

496,501

18.1

Construction Costs

--

9,896

n/a

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

420,309

506,397

20.5

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.7483


Total Operating Costs and Expenses at LMM Airport in 1Q18, including construction costs, increased 20.5% YoY to Ps.506.4 million.

Cost of Services rose 4.1% YoY, mainly due to the recognition of extraordinary items resulting from Hurricane Maria. In accordance with the application of IFRIC 12, Aerostar recognizes on a monthly basis the provision for maintenance of those concession assets that will be replaced before the end of the concession. The monthly amount is Ps.23.5 million.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Puerto Rican government, rose 1,067.2%, reflecting the payment of Ps.31.3 million in connection with the adjustment included in the contract starting on the 6th year of the concession, which changes the calculation of the fee from a fixed Ps.2.5 million payment to 5% of revenues for the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 30.4%, mainly impacted by the recognition of the amortization from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, which impacted depreciation by Ps. 42.3 million.

During 1Q18, Aerostar reported Construction Costs in Puerto Rico for Ps.9.9 million in the quarter, reflecting the capital investments in the concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 18.1% to Ps.496.5 million.

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

 

Table 17: Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)



First Quarter

% Chg

2017
Not Consolidated

2018
Consolidated

Interest Income

16

9

(43.8)

Interest Expense

(144,232)

(127,800)

(11.4)

Total

(144,216)

(127,791)

(11.4)

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.7483


During 1Q18, LMM Airport reported a Ps.127.8 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.144.2 million loss in 1Q17.

On February 22, 2013, and as part of the financing of the Concession Agreement, Aerostar entered into a subordinated term loan with Cancun Airport in the amount of US$100 million at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.10%, payable each July 1 and January 1, and with no fixed maturity date. As of March 31, 2018, the remaining balance was US$62.0 million

On March 22, 2013, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$350 million to finance a portion of the Concession Agreement payment to the Puerto Rican Authority and certain other costs and expenditures associated with it.

On June 24, 2015, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$50 million. In December 2015, Aerostar also contracted a line of revolving credit, which, as of March 31, 2017, had not been utilized.

All long-term debt is collateralized by Aerostar's total assets.

Puerto Rico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 18: San Juan Airport Profit & EBITDA


In thousands of Mexican pesos



First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Not Consolidated

Consolidated

Total Revenue

715,798

642,548

(10.2)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

715,798

632,652

(11.6)

Operating Profit

295,489

136,151

(53.9)

Operating Margin

41.3%

21.2%

 (2009 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin1

41.3%

21.5%

 (1976 bps)

Net Income

137,676

1,994

(98.6)

EBITDA

411,548

311,875

(24.2)

EBITDA Margin

57.5%

48.5%

 (896 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin2

57.5%

49.3%

 (820 bps)





1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues.

Note: Mexican pesos figures at the average exchange rate 18.7483


In 1Q18, Operating Profit at Puerto Rico declined 53.9% to Ps.136.1 million, with Operating Margin down to 21.2% from 41.3% in 1Q17, principally due to the amortization resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS3, which impacted amortization by Ps.42.3 million as explained above.

EBITDA declined 24.2% to Ps.311.9 million from Ps.411.5 million in 1Q17, and EBITDA Margin declined 896 bps to 48.5% in 1Q18. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in 1Q18 was 49.3%.

Puerto Rico Capital Expenditures

During 1Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.199.3 million to modernize LMM Airport, mainly for the construction of the Federal Inspection Station and in equipment for LMM's operations. This compares with investments of Ps.49.2 million in 1Q17.

Puerto Rico Tariff Regulation

The Airport Use Agreement signed by Aerostar, the airlines serving LMM Airport, and the Puerto Rico Port Authority governs the relationship between Aerostar and the principal airlines serving LMM Airport. The agreement entitles Aerostar to an annual contribution from the airlines of US$62 million during the first five years of the term. From year six onwards, the total annual contribution for the prior year increases in accordance with an adjusted consumer price index factor based on the U.S. non-core consumer price index. The annual fee is divided between the airlines that operate at LMM Airport in accordance with the regulations and structure defined under the Airport Use Agreement to establish the contribution of each airline for each particular year.

Impact from Hurricane Maria

On September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, made landfall on Puerto Rico. Operations at LMM Airport were suspended on September 19 and resumed on a limited basis on September 21, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, LMM Airport regained its capacity for normal management of airport operations. Damages to airport infrastructure are being evaluated by Management and its insurance company and a reasonable estimate is not yet available.  Aerostar is insured for infrastructure damage as well as loss of direct income due to such damage. The insurance contract establishes a maximum deductible of US$10.0 million.

Review of Colombia Operations

On October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia. Therefore, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's results on a line by line basis as of that date.

The following discussion compares Airplan's independent results for the period starting January 1 and ended March 31, 2018 (in which Airplan was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period starting January 1 and ended March 31, 2017 (in which Airplan was not consolidated with ASUR).  

In 1Q18, ASUR accounted for the result of the valuation of its investment in Airplan based on its acquisition of a 92.42% ownership stake on October 19, 2017.  As a result, ASUR's financial statements for 1Q18 reflect the following effects: i) in the Income Statement, Ps.24.0 million in amortization of the concession partially offset by a Ps.7.9 million gain from deferred income taxes and Ps.1.2 million in recognition of the minority interest in Airplan; and ii) in the Balance Sheet, the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,418.0 million, goodwill of Ps.1,504.9 million, deferred taxes of Ps.612.9 million, and a minority interest of Ps.153.3 million in Stockholders' Equity.

Table 19: Airplan, Colombia Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger                                         

In thousands of Mexican pesos



First Quarter

% Chg

2017

2018

Not
Consolidated

Consolidated

Total Passenger

2,590

2,433

(6.1)




Total Revenues

696,552

676,651

(2.9)

Aeronautical Services

298,204

294,833

(1.1)

Non-Aeronautical Services

93,254

91,079

(2.3)

- Commercial Revenues

91,973

89,693

(2.5)

Construction Revenues 1

305,094

290,739

(4.7)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

391,458

385,912

(1.4)

Total Commercial Revenues

91,973

89,693

(2.5)

Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger

35.5

36.9

3.8




Note: For purpose of this table, approximately 74.5 and 47.7 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 1Q17 and 1Q18.

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771


1Construction revenues for Airplan in 1Q18 include the actual construction revenue which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.75.9 million, and an estimated revenue due to valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) of Ps 214.8 million, according to IFRIC 12.

Colombia Revenues

Total Colombia Revenues for 1Q18 fell 2.9% YoY to Ps.676.7 million, mainly reflecting the following declines:

  • 1.1% in revenues from aeronautical services as a result of the 5.2% YoY decline in passenger traffic;
  • 2.3% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 2.5% decline in commercial revenues, and
  • 4.7% in revenues from construction services resulting from lower committed investments.

Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger increased 3.8%, as commercial revenues declined less than passenger traffic in the period.

As shown on Table 21, during the last twelve months, 36 new commercial spaces were opened in Colombia. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 20: Colombia Commercial Revenues

Table 21: Colombia, Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened Since March 31, 2017

Business Line

YoY Chg.

Type of Commercial Space 1

# of
spaces
opened

1Q18

Retail Operations

43.3%

Retail

3

Car Rental Revenues

28.5%

Other Revenues

20

Food and Beverage Operations

8.7%

Food & Beverage

12

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

1.4%

Car Rental

1

Teleservices

(1.3%)

Total Commercial Spaces

36

Other Revenue

(4.0%)


Parking Lot Fees

(4.2%)


Advertising Revenues

(4.7%)


Ground Transportation

(28.4%)


Duty Free

(100.0%)


Total Commercial Revenues

(2.5%)





1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and
excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Colombia Costs and Expenses

Table 22: Colombia Operating Costs and Expenses


(in thousands of Mexican pesos)



First Quarter

% Chg

2017
Not
Consolidated

2018
Consolidated

Cost of Services

106,658

90,763

(14.9)

Technical Assistance

63

2,385

3,685.7

Concession Fees

74,374

73,323

(1.4)

Depreciation and Amortization

53,211

129,991

144.3

Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs

234,306

296,462

26.5

Construction Costs

300,940

75,914

(74.8)

Total Operating Costs & Expenses

535,246

372,376

(30.4)

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771


Total Operating Costs and Expenses in Colombia declined 30.4% YoY in 1Q18 to Ps.372.4 million.

Cost of Services declined 14.9% YoY, mainly reflecting declines of Ps.7.2 million in maintenance expenses and Ps.1.2 million in security expenses, partially offset by higher professional fees and energy costs.

Construction Costs declined 74.8% YoY to Ps.75.9 million, reflecting lower investments in complementary works to concessioned assets during the period.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Colombian government, declined 1.4%, mainly reflecting lower regulated and non-regulated revenues during the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 144.3%, mainly reflecting Ps.76.8 million in amortization of the concession (includes recognition of Ps.24 million from the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment under IFRS 3), as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization rate from 67.36% in March 2017 to 78.03% in March 2018.

Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain /(Loss)

Table 23: Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain / (Loss)


(in thousands of Mexican pesos)



First Quarter

% Chg.

2017
Not
Consolidated

2018
 Consolidated

Interest Income

1,263

1,501

18.8

Interest Expense

(51,085)

(79,481)

55.6

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net

241

507

110.4

Total

(49,581)

(77,473)

56.3

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771


During 1Q18, Airplan reported a Ps.77.5 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.49.6 million loss in 1Q17.

On June 1, 2015, Airplan entered into a Ps.3,468.7 million, 12-Year Syndicated Loan Facility with eight banks with a 3-year grace period. Airplan also has a Ps.130.0 million, one-year Treasury Loan from two banks.

Colombia Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 24: Colombia Operating Profit & EBITDA


(in thousands of Mexican pesos)



First Quarter

% Chg

2017
Not
Consolidated

2018
Consolidated

Total Revenue

696,552

676,651

(2.9)

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues

391,458

385,912

(1.4)

Operating Profit

161,306

304,275

88.6

Operating Margin

23.2%

45.0%

2181 bps

Adjusted Operating Margin 1

41.2%

78.8%

3764 bps

Net Income

10,244

153,819

1,401.5

EBITDA

214,517

434,265

102.4

EBITDA Margin

30.8%

64.2%

3338 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2

53.7%

56.9%

312 bps




1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues.

 

2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues.

Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771.


Operating Profit in 1Q18 increased 88.6% to Ps.304.3 million, with Operating Margin up to 45.0% from 23.2% in 1Q17. Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC 12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, increased to 78.8% in 1Q18 from 41.2% in 1Q17.

EBITDA increased 102.4% to Ps.434.3 million from Ps.271.5 million in 1Q17, mainly due to a Ps.214.8 million gain from construction services in 1Q18 which include an estimated revenue of Ps.214.8 million which include an estimate of revenues derived from the valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed construction revenues) according to IFRIC 12, compared with a Ps.4.2 million gain from construction services in 1Q17. EBITDA Margin increased to 64.2% in 1Q18, from 30.8% in 1Q17, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, increased 312 basis points to 56.9% in 1Q18.

Colombia Capital Expenditures

During 1Q18, Airplan invested Ps.303.7 million to modernize its airports in Colombia, including: i) the expansion of the passenger terminal, construction of a service center and a hotel at Quibdó airport, and ii) the expansion of the domestic and international passenger terminal, the expansion of the international platform, and progress in the construction of the cargo terminal at Rionegro airport.

Colombia Tariff Regulation

Functions of the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics include establishing and collecting fees, tariffs and rights for the provision of aeronautical and airport services or those that are generated by the concessions, authorizations, licenses, or any other type of income or property." As a result, Resolution #04530 issued on September 21, 2007, establishes the tariffs for the rights and the rates conceded to the concessionaire of the following airports: José María Córdova of Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera of Medellín, Los Garzones of Montería, El Caraño of Quibdó, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carapa, and Las Brujas of Corozal. This resolution also established the methodology to update and the mechanisms to collect such fees, tariffs, and rights.

Airplan's regulated revenues for 1Q18 amounted to Ps.294.8 million.

On January 15 of each year, the concessionaire proceeds to update the fees and tariffs in connection with the concession, which are then submitted for revision to the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics, and which, after approval, are subsequently charged to the users of the concessioned airports.

Definitions

Concession Services Agreements (IFRIC 12 interpretation). In Mexico and Puerto Rico, ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line, "Construction Revenues," reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. Because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA margin. In Colombia, "Construction Revenues" include the recognition of the revenue to which the concessionaire is entitled for carrying out the infrastructure works in the development of the concession, while "Construction Costs" represent the actual costs incurred  in the execution of such additions or improvements to the concessioned assets. 

Majority Net Income reflects ASUR's equity interests in each of its subsidiaries and therefore excludes the 40% interest in Aerostar and 7.58% in Airplan that is owned by other shareholders. Other than Aerostar and Airplan, ASUR owns (directly or indirectly) 100% of its subsidiaries.

EBITDA means net income before provision for taxes, deferred taxes, profit sharing, non-ordinary items, participation in the results of associates, comprehensive financing cost and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity. Our management believes that EBITDA provides a useful measure that is widely used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and compare it with other companies. EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia and excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets. ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. In Mexico and Puerto Rico, because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA margin, as the increase in revenues that relates to Construction Revenues does not result in a corresponding increase in EBITDA. In Colombia, construction revenues do have an impact on EBITDA, as construction revenues include a reasonable margin over the actual cost of construction. Like EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity and is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including José María Córdova International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest airport in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

- SELECTED OPERATING TABLES & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW –

Passenger Traffic Breakdown by Airport









Mexico Passenger Traffic 1








First Quarter

% Chg

Three - Months

% Chg


2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

3,077,799

3,458,958

12.4

3,077,799

3,458,958

12.4

CUN

Cancun

1,571,040

1,829,258

16.4

1,571,040

1,829,258

16.4

CZM

Cozumel

27,932

36,255

29.8

27,932

36,255

29.8

HUX

Huatulco

137,471

161,633

17.6

137,471

161,633

17.6

MID

Merida

459,653

509,061

10.7

459,653

509,061

10.7

MTT

Minatitlan

48,798

43,662

(10.5)

48,798

43,662

(10.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

170,511

209,887

23.1

170,511

209,887

23.1

TAP

Tapachula

73,228

69,994

(4.4)

73,228

69,994

(4.4)

VER

Veracruz

289,356

318,956

10.2

289,356

318,956

10.2

VSA

Villahermosa

299,810

280,252

(6.5)

299,810

280,252

(6.5)

International Traffic

4,719,996

5,062,958

7.3

4,719,996

5,062,958

7.3

CUN

Cancun

4,399,299

4,715,943

7.2

4,399,299

4,715,943

7.2

CZM

Cozumel

142,403

141,459

(0.7)

142,403

141,459

(0.7)

HUX

Huatulco

81,513

84,314

3.4

81,513

84,314

3.4

MID

Mérida

48,176

63,334

31.5

48,176

63,334

31.5

MTT

Minatitlan

1,815

1,571

(13.4)

1,815

1,571

(13.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

18,937

27,381

44.6

18,937

27,381

44.6

TAP

Tapachula

3,609

4,295

19.0

3,609

4,295

19.0

VER

Veracruz

15,355

15,542

1.2

15,355

15,542

1.2

VSA

Villahermosa

8,889

9,119

2.6

8,889

9,119

2.6

Total Traffic México

7,797,795

8,521,916

9.3

7,797,795

8,521,916

9.3

CUN

Cancun

5,970,339

6,545,201

9.6

5,970,339

6,545,201

9.6

CZM

Cozumel

170,335

177,714

4.3

170,335

177,714

4.3

HUX

Huatulco

218,984

245,947

12.3

218,984

245,947

12.3

MID

Merida

507,829

572,395

12.7

507,829

572,395

12.7

MTT

Minatitlan

50,613

45,233

(10.6)

50,613

45,233

(10.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

189,448

237,268

25.2

189,448

237,268

25.2

TAP

Tapachula

76,837

74,289

(3.3)

76,837

74,289

(3.3)

VER

Veracruz

304,711

334,498

9.8

304,711

334,498

9.8

VSA

Villahermosa

308,699

289,371

(6.3)

308,699

289,371

(6.3)









US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






First Quarter

% Chg

Three - Months

% Chg


2017

2018

2017

2018

SJU Total 1

2,299,936

1,858,298

(19.2)

2,299,936

1,858,298

(19.2)

Domestic Traffic

2,027,682

1,682,957

(17.0)

2,027,682

1,682,957

(17.0)

International Traffic

272,254

175,341

(35.6)

272,254

175,341

(35.6)









Colombia, Passenger Traffic Airplan 3







First Quarter

% Chg

Three - Months

% Chg


2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

2,204,773

2,012,117

(8.7)

2,204,773

2,012,117

(8.7)

MDE

Medellín (Rio Negro)

1,567,040

1,402,237

(10.5)

1,567,040

1,402,237

(10.5)

EOH

Medellín 

249,082

249,939

0.3

249,082

249,939

0.3

MTR

Montería

228,950

208,764

(8.8)

228,950

208,764

(8.8)

APO

Carepa

89,557

85,487

(4.5)

89,557

85,487

(4.5)

UIB

Quibdó

50,800

44,920

(11.6)

50,800

44,920

(11.6)

CZU

Corozal

19,344

20,770

7.4

19,344

20,770

7.4

International Traffic

310,777

372,709

19.9

310,777

372,709

19.9

MDE

Medellín (Rio Negro)

310,777

372,709

19.9

310,777

372,709

19.9

EOH

Medellín 

-

-

-

-

-

-

MTR

Montería

-

-

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdó

-

-

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Traffic Colombia

2,515,550

2,384,826

(5.2)

2,515,550

2,384,826

(5.2)

MDE

Medellín (Rio Negro)

1,877,817

1,774,946

(5.5)

1,877,817

1,774,946

(5.5)

EOH

Medellín 

249,082

249,939

0.3

249,082

249,939

0.3

MTR

Montería

228,950

208,764

(8.8)

228,950

208,764

(8.8)

APO

Carepa

89,557

85,487

(4.5)

89,557

85,487

(4.5)

UIB

Quibdó

50,800

44,920

(11.6)

50,800

44,920

(11.6)

CZU

Corozal

19,344

20,770

7.4

19,344

20,770

7.4









1Passenger figures for Mexico exclude transit and general aviation passengers, and SJU include transit passengers and general aviation.

2 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in LMM Airport from 50% to 60%. While ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017, for comparison purposes this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 1Q17 and 1Q18.

3On October 19, 2017 ASUR began to consolidated Airplan group,  for comparison purposes this table includes traffic figures for Colombian Airport for 1Q17 and 1Q18.

Commercial Spaces



ASUR Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since March 31, 20171

Business Name

Type

Opening Date

MEXICO

Cancun

Cuadra

Retail

April 2017

Abito

Retail

November 2017

Ace

Car Rental

November 2017

Ado

Transportation

November 2017

Airport Cab

Transportation

November 2017

Alamo

Car Rental

November 2017

Artesanias

Retail

November 2017

Avis

Car Rental

November 2017

Ay Guey

Retail

November 2017

Bijoux Terner

Retail

November 2017

Bodega

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Body Shop

Retail

November 2017

Cocina Mera

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Duty Free

Duty free

November 2017

Duty Paid

Retail

November 2017

Enterprise

Car Rental

November 2017

Europcar

Car Rental

November 2017

Fire Fly

Car Rental

November 2017

Food Court - Área De Sentado

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Guacamole Ándale

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Guys Burguer

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Hacienda Montejo

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Johnny Rockets

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Food Court - Wolfgang Puck

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Fox

Car Rental

November 2017

Gold Elements

Retail

November 2017

Guacamole Grill

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Harley Davidson

Retail

November 2017

Heineken Bar

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Hertz

Car Rental

November 2017

Hot Dogs All Dressed

Retail

November 2017

Kipling

Retail

November 2017

Margarita Ville

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Mayfer

Retail

November 2017

Mex

Car Rental

November 2017

National

Car Rental

November 2017

Panama Jack

Retail

November 2017

Pineda Covalin

Retail

November 2017

Porthia

Retail

November 2017

Prisonart

Retail

November 2017

Roger Boots

Retail

November 2017

Samsonite

Retail

November 2017

Scappino

Retail

November 2017

Secure Wrap

Other Revenue

November 2017

Snack Bar Coconut

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Star Island Café

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Starbucks

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Sunglass Hut

Retail

November 2017

Super Shuttle

Transportation

November 2017

Sushi Tequila

Food and Beverage

November 2017

Tawa

Retail

November 2017

Tere Cazola

Retail

November 2017

Tienda De Conveniencia

Retail

November 2017

Trhifty / Dollar

Car Rental

November 2017

Tumi

Retail

November 2017

Turist

Other Revenue

November 2017

Turist (Oficina)

Other Revenue

November 2017

U-Save

Car Rental

November 2017

Watch My Watch

Retail

November 2017

Xelbor Cab

Transportation

November 2017

Adoro Mexico

Retail

December 2017

Budget

Car Rental

December 2017

Food Court -Panda

Food and Beverage

December 2017

ICE CURRENCY

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

January 2018

ICE CURRENCY

Banking and Currency Exchange Services

January 2018

VICTORIA´S SECRET

Retail

February 2018

MAC

Retail

February 2018

BUDGET

Car Rental

February 2018

BUDGET

Car Rental

February 2018

ALAMO

Car Rental

February 2018

NATIONAL

Car Rental

February 2018

STARBUCKS

Food and Beverage

February 2018

CARFLEX

Car Rental

March 2018

CARFLEX

Car Rental

March 2018

CARFLEX

Car Rental

March 2018

Cozumel

SERVICIOS TURISTICOS AEROPORTUARIOS

Other Revenue

March 2018



Huatulco

Global lounge op mex

VIP Lounge

April 2017

Centro Cambiario Fresan

Bank and Foreign

November 2017



SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO



Gustos Café Public Area - Terminal B

Food and Beverage

June 2017

Popeye's Food Court - Terminal C

Food and Beverage

July 2017

Jet Set Salon - Terminal B

Other Revenue

July 2017

Doggies Boutique - Terminal C

Other Revenue

September 2017

Europcar

Car Rental

September 2017

HR Insurance

Other Revenue

December 2017

Ready Credit (2 new units)

Other Revenue

December 2017

Colombia

Rionegro

SPIRIT AIRLINES INC

Other Revenue

April 2017

TRANSAEREO S.A.S

Other Revenue

July 2017

MARCAPASOS S.A.S

Other Revenue

September 2017

TRANSAEREO S.A.S

Other Revenue

October 2017

PIVO S.A.S.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

RAPIPHARMA S.A.S.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

INDUSTRIA DE RESTAURANTES CASUALES S.A.S

Food and Beverage

November 2017

INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA

Retail

January 2018

ESTIBOL S.A.S

Retail

February 2018

Olaya herrera

SATENA

Other Revenue

April 2017

SR TRAVEL COLOMBIA S.A.S

Other Revenue

April 2017

HELI JET S.A.S

Other Revenue

July 2017

HELI JET S.A.S

Other Revenue

September 2017

ENERGIZAR S.A

Other Revenue

September 2017

BEDOYA ECHEVERRY MONICA MARIA

Food and Beverage

October 2017

PIVO S.A.S.

Food and Beverage

October 2017

CENTRAL CHARTER DE COLOMBIA

Other Revenue

November 2017

CARIBBEAN SUPPORT AND FLIGHT SERVICE LTDA

Other Revenue

December 2017

INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA

Retail

January 2018

DEPARTAMENTO DE ANTIOQUIA

Other Revenue

January 2018

AERO NUQUI S.A.S

Other Revenue

February 2018

RENTING COLOMBIA S.A.S

Car Rental

March 2018

Monteria

LASA - SOCIEDAD DE APOYOS AERONÁUTICOS -

Other Revenue

April 2017

DISTRIBUIDORA DOÑA ELENA S.A.

Food and Beverage

April 2017

INGENIERIA DE SERVICIOS B.C. LIMITADA

Other Revenue

July 2017

TURISMO DEL MORROSQUILLO LIMITADA

Other Revenue

September 2017

Quibdo

ÁLVAREZ RESTREPO CARLOS EPI

Other Revenue

May 2017

DORIS GIL ASPRILLA ABADIA

Food and Beverage

July 2017

AERORICO HELADOS

Food and Beverage

November 2017

AVIATUR S.A. AGENCIA DE VIAJES Y TURISMO

Other Revenue

December 2017

Corozal

PEREA ANAYA DIANA CAROLINA

Food and Beverage

June 2017



* Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Operating Results per Airport

Thousands of mexican pesos 








Item

1Q 
2017

1Q 2017 Per
Workload Unit

1Q
2018

1Q 2018 Per
Workload Unit

YoY %
Chg.

Per Workload
Unit YoY %
Chg.

Mexico






Cancun 1





Aeronautical Revenues

1,014,285

167.6

1,125,764

170.4

11.0

1.7

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

944,952

156.2

1,005,947

152.3

6.5

(2.5)

Construction Services Revenues

94,282

15.6

9,793

1.5

(89.6)

(90.4)

Total Revenues

2,053,519

339.4

2,141,504

324.2

4.3

(4.5)

Operating Profit

1,328,375

219.5

1,416,473

214.4

6.6

(2.3)

EBITDA

1,413,558

233.6

1,529,700

231.6

8.2

(0.9)

Merida





Aeronautical Revenues

93,768

168.0

107,197

176.3

14.3

4.9

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

24,687

44.2

24,863

40.9

0.7

(7.5)

Construction Services Revenues

11,202

20.1

1,340

2.2

(88.0)

(89.1)

Other 2

16

-

15

-

(6.3)

n/a

Total Revenues

129,673

232.3

133,415

219.4

2.9

(5.6)

Operating Profit

80,337

144.0

74,023

121.7

(7.9)

(15.5)

EBITDA

91,885

164.7

85,754

141.0

(6.7)

(14.4)

Villahermosa





Aeronautical Revenues

45,858

143.3

45,976

154.8

0.3

8.0

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

15,484

48.4

14,952

50.3

(3.4)

3.9

Construction Services Revenues

214

0.7

4

-

(98.1)

(100.0)

Other 2

19

0.1

19

0.1

-

-

Total Revenues

61,575

192.5

60,951

205.2

(1.0)

6.7

Operating Profit

28,637

89.5

27,710

93.3

(3.2)

4.2

EBITDA

36,078

112.7

35,218

118.6

(2.4)

5.2

Other Airports 3





Aeronautical Revenues

194,186

188.3

218,910

193.7

12.7

2.9

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

36,837

35.7

42,001

37.2

14.0

4.2

Construction Services Revenues

993

1.0

627

0.6

(36.9)

(40.0)

Other 2

47

-

44

-

(6.4)

n/a

Total Revenues

232,063

225.0

261,581

231.5

12.7

2.8

Operating Profit

103,601

100.5

123,036

108.9

18.8

8.4

EBITDA

138,232

134.1

158,475

140.2

14.6

4.5

Holding & Service Companies 4





Construction Services Revenues

-

n/a

-

n/a

n/a

n/a

Other 2

326,490

n/a

372,797

n/a

14.2

n/a

Total Revenues

326,490

n/a

372,797

n/a

14.2

n/a

Operating Profit

91,292

n/a

115,733

n/a

26.8

n/a

EBITDA

91,481

n/a

115,210

n/a

25.9

n/a

Consolidation Adjustment Mexico





Consolidation Adjustment

(326,571)

n/a

(372,874)

n/a

14.2

n/a

Total Mexico





Aeronautical Revenues

1,348,097

169.4

1,497,847

173.3

11.1

2.3

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

1,021,960

128.4

1,087,763

125.9

6.4

(1.9)

Construction Services Revenues

106,691

13.4

11,764

1.4

(89.0)

(89.6)

Total Revenues

2,476,748

311.2

2,597,374

300.6

4.9

(3.4)

Operating Profit

1,632,242

205.1

1,756,975

203.3

7.6

(0.9)

EBITDA

1,771,234

222.5

1,924,357

222.7

8.6

0.1

Puerto Rico5






Aeronautical Revenues

-

-

412,016

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

-

-

220,636

n/a

n/a

n/a

Construction Services Revenues

-

-

9,896

n/a

n/a

n/a

Total Revenues

-

-

642,548

n/a

n/a

n/a

Operating Profit

-

-

136,151

n/a

n/a

n/a

EBITDA

-

-

311,874

n/a

n/a

n/a

Consolidation Adjustment San Juan





Consolidation Adjustment

-

n/a

-

n/a

n/a

n/a

Colombia 6






Aeronautical Revenues

-

-

294,833

n/a

n/a

n/a

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

-

-

91,079

n/a

n/a

n/a

Construction Services Revenues

-

-

290,739

n/a

n/a

n/a

Total Revenues

-

-

676,651

n/a

n/a

n/a

Operating Profit

-

-

304,275

n/a

n/a

n/a

EBITDA

-

-

434,266

n/a

n/a

n/a

Consolidation Adjustment Colombia





Consolidation Adjustment

-

n/a

-

n/a

n/a

n/a

CONSOLIDATED ASUR






Aeronautical Revenues

1,348,097

n/a

2,204,696

n/a

63.5

n/a

Non-Aeronautical Revenues

1,021,960

n/a

1,399,478

n/a

36.9

n/a

Construction Services Revenues

106,691

n/a

312,399

n/a

192.8

n/a

Total Revenues

2,476,748

n/a

3,916,573

n/a

58.1

n/a

Operating Profit

1,632,242

n/a

2,197,401

n/a

34.6

n/a

EBITDA

1,771,234

n/a

2,670,497

n/a

50.8

n/a
















1Reflects the results of operations of Cancun Airport and two Cancun Airport Services subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.


2 Reflects revenues under intercompany agreements which are eliminated in the consolidation adjustment.



3 Reflects the results of operations of our airports located in Cozumel, Huatulco, Minatitlan, Oaxaca, Tapachula and Veracruz.


4 Reflects the results of operations of our parent holding company and our services subsidiaries. Because none of these entities hold the concessions
for our airports, we do not report workload unit data for these entities.

5 Reflects the results of operations of Puerto Rico, US

6 Reflects the results of operations of Colombian Airports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to March 31,  2018 and 2017

Thousands of mexican pesos 








Item

3M

3M

%

1Q

1Q

%

2017

2018

Chg

2017

2018

Chg

Revenues






Aeronautical Services

1,348,097

2,204,696

63.5

1,348,097

2,204,696

63.5

Non-Aeronautical Services

1,021,960

1,399,478

36.9

1,021,960

1,399,478

36.9

Construction Services

106,691

312,399

192.8

106,691

312,399

192.8

Total Revenues

2,476,748

3,916,573

58.1

2,476,748

3,916,573

58.1








Operating Expenses






Cost of Services

342,618

790,227

130.6

342,618

790,227

130.6

Cost of Construction

106,691

97,575

(8.5)

106,691

97,575

(8.5)

General and Administrative Expenses

57,099

58,265

2.0

57,099

58,265

2.0

Technical Assistance

93,327

103,630

11.0

93,327

103,630

11.0

Concession Fee

105,799

220,087

108.0

105,799

220,087

108.0

Depreciation and Amortization

138,972

449,388

223.4

138,972

449,388

223.4

Total Operating Expenses

844,506

1,719,172

103.6

844,506

1,719,172

103.6








Operating Income

1,632,242

2,197,401

34.6

1,632,242

2,197,401

34.6








Comprehensive Financing Cost

20,398

(196,345)

(1,062.6)

20,398

(196,345)

(1,062.6)








Income from results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method

68,839

-

(100.0)

68,839

-

(100.0)








Income Before Income Taxes

1,721,479

2,001,056

16.2

1,721,479

2,001,056

16.2








Provision for Income Tax

497,974

500,207

0.4

497,974

500,207

0.4

Provision for Asset Tax

233

233

-

233

233

-

Deferred Income Taxes

(115,368)

33,533

(129.1)

(115,368)

33,533

(129.1)








Net Income for the Year

1,338,640

1,467,083

9.6

1,338,640

1,467,083

9.6








Majority Net Income

1,338,640

1,454,626

8.7

1,338,640

1,454,626

8.7

Non- controlling interests 

-

12,457

-

-

12,457

-








Earning per Share

4.4621

4.8488

8.7

4.4621

4.8488

8.7

Earning per American Depositary Share (in U.S. Dollars)

2.4422

2.6538

8.7

2.4422

2.6538

8.7








Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 18.2709






Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to March 31,  2018 and 2017

Thousands of mexican pesos 





Item

March 2018

December 2017

Variation

%

Assets 



Current Assets



Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,725,346

4,677,454

1,047,892

22.4

Cash and cash equivalents restricted

262,252

106,350

155,902

146.6

Accounts Receivable, net

836,828

685,502

151,326

22.1

Recoverable Taxes and Other Current Assets

425,793

318,556

107,237

33.7

Total Current Assets

7,250,219

5,787,862

1,462,357

25.3





Non Current Assets



Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net

455,097

473,238

(18,141)

(3.8)

Intangible assets, airport concessions and Goodwill-Net

49,201,363

50,353,003

(1,151,640)

(2.3)

Accounts Receivable from Joint Venture

-

-

-

-

Investment in Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method

-

-

-

-

Total  Assets

56,906,679

56,614,103

292,576

0.5





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current Liabilities



Trade Accounts Payable

532,608

428,883

103,725

24.2

Bank Loans

449,618

173,470

276,148

159.2

Accrued Expenses and Others Payables

1,534,495

1,806,295

(271,800)

(15.0)

Total Current Liabilities

2,516,721

2,408,648

108,073

4.5





Long Term Liabilities



Bank Loans

10,005,198

10,321,383

(316,185)

(3.1)

Long Term Debt

6,558,799

7,149,177

(590,378)

(8.3)

Deferred Income Taxes

3,040,171

3,033,930

6,241

0.2

Employee Benefits

10,290

12,664

(2,374)

(18.7)

Total Long Term Liabilities

19,614,458

20,517,154

(902,696)

(4.4)

-

-

-

-

Total Liabilities

22,131,179

22,925,802

(794,623)

(3.5)





Stockholders' Equity



Capital Stock

7,767,276

7,767,276

-

-

Legal Reserve

1,075,002

1,075,002

-

-

Net Income for the Period

1,467,083

6,750,165

(5,283,082)

(78.3)

Cumulative Effect of Conversion of Foreign Currency

(41,261)

195,511

(236,772)

(121.1)

Retained Earnings 

17,010,650

10,252,124

6,758,526

65.9

Non- Controlling interests 

7,496,750

7,648,223

(151,473)

(2.0)

Total Stockholders' Equity

34,775,500

33,688,301

1,087,199

3.2





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

56,906,679

56,614,103

292,576

0.5

Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 18.2709



Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to March 31,  2018 and 2017

Thousands of mexican pesos








Item

3M

3M

%

1Q

Q

%

2017

2018

Chg

2017

2018

Chg

Operating Activities






Income Before Income Taxes

1,721,479

2,001,056

16.2

1,721,479

2,001,056

16.2

Items Related with Investing Activities:






Depreciation and Amortization

138,972

449,388

223.4

138,972

449,388

223.4

Income from Results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method

(68,839)

-

(100.0)

(68,839)

-

(100.0)

Interest Income

(54,539)

(70,246)

28.8

(54,539)

(70,246)

28.8

Interest payables

41,314

311,507

654.0

41,314

311,507

654.0

Foreign Exchange Gain (loss), net unearned

(223,684)

(116,777)

(47.8)

(223,684)

(116,777)

(47.8)

Sub-Total

1,554,703

2,574,928

65.6

1,554,703

2,574,928

65.6

Increase in Trade Receivables

(272,011)

(155,899)

(42.7)

(272,011)

(155,899)

(42.7)

Decrease in Recoverable Taxes and other Current Assets

190,164

(128,147)

(167.4)

190,164

(128,147)

(167.4)

Income Tax Paid

(478,406)

(534,110)

11.6

(478,406)

(534,110)

11.6

Trade Accounts Payable

132,392

223,494

68.8

132,392

223,494

68.8








Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities

1,126,842

1,980,266

75.7

1,126,842

1,980,266

75.7








Investing Activities






Investments in Associates

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans granted to Associates

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restricted cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

Investments in Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net

(83,514)

(599,245)

617.5

(83,514)

(599,245)

617.5

Interest Income

35,149

68,736

95.6

35,149

68,736

95.6

Initial recognition for consolidation

-

-

-

-

-

-








Net Cash Flow used by Investing Activities

(48,365)

(530,509)

996.9

(48,365)

(530,509)

996.9








Excess Cash to Use in Financing Activities

1,078,477

1,449,757

34.4

1,078,477

1,449,757

34.4








Banks Load

-

-

-

-

-

-

Paid debt

-

(317,203)

-

-

(317,203)

-

Interest paid

(80,809)

(84,662)

4.8

(80,809)

(84,662)

4.8

Dividends Paid

-

-

-

-

-

-








Net Cash Flow used by Financing Activities

(80,809)

(401,865)

397.3

(80,809)

(401,865)

397.3








Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

997,668

1,047,892

5.0

997,668

1,047,892

5.0








Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

3,497,635

4,677,454

33.7

3,497,635

4,677,454

33.7








Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of Period

4,495,303

5,725,346

27.4

4,495,303

5,725,346

27.4

 

