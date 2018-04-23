ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia

1Q18 Highlights1

Passenger traffic in Mexico increased 9.3% YoY, reflecting increases of 12.4% and 7.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun Airport was the main traffic driver.

Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) declined 19.2% YoY, 17.0% in domestic traffic and 35.6% in international traffic, impacted by Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017 .

Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) fell 5.2% YoY, reflecting a decline of 8.7% in domestic traffic that more than offset a 19.9% increase in international traffic.

Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.99.9.

Consolidated EBITDA up 50.8% YoY, reaching Ps.2,670.5 million.

Closed the quarter with a cash position of Ps.5,725.3 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.36x, reflecting consolidation of Aerostar and Airplan.

Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1





First Quarter %

Chg

2017 2018 Financial Highlights





Total Revenue 2,476,748 3,916,573 58.1 - Mexico 2,476,748 2,597,374 4.9 - Puerto Rico 0 642,548 n/a - Colombia 0 676,651 n/a Commercial Revenues per PAX 117.8 99.9 (15.2) - Mexico 117.8 114.0 (3.2) - Puerto Rico 0 117.5 n/a - Colombia 0 36.9 n/a EBITDA 1,771,234 2,670,497 50.8 Net Income 1,338,640 1,467,083 9.6 Majority Net Income 1,338,640 1,454,626 8.7 Earnings per Share (in pesos) 4.4621 4.8488 8.7 Earnings per ADS (in US$) 2.4422 2.6538 8.7 Capex 83,514 599,245 617.5 Cash & Cash Equivalents 4,495,303 5,725,346 27.4 Net Debt 10,034,994 11,288,269 12.5 Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA 1.47 1.36 (7.8) Operational Highlights





Passenger Traffic





- Mexico 7,797,795 8,521,916 9.3 - Puerto Rico 2,299,936 1,858,298 (19.2) - Colombia 2,515,550 2,384,826 (5.2)

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, and the equivalent three-month period ended March 31, 2017. On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis, while until then, results were accounted for by the equity method. Furthermore, starting October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate results of Airplan in Colombia. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps.18.2709 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COL$ 153.77 = Ps. 1.00 Mexican pesos (source: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 17 of this report.

1Q18 Earnings Call Date & Time: Tuesday, February 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM US ET; 9:00 AM CT Dial-in: 1-800-289-9838 (US & Canada); 1-323-794-2551 (International & Mexico). Access Code: 3252230. Replay: Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM US ET, ending at 11:59 PM US ET on May 1, 2018. Dial-in number: 1-844-512-2921 (US & Canada) 1-412-317-6671 (International & Mexico); Access Code 3252230.

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's total passenger traffic in 1Q18 increased 1.2% YoY to 12.8 million passengers, reflecting a 9.3% increase in traffic in Mexico that was partially offset by declines of 19.2% in Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia.

The 9.3% YoY growth in passenger traffic in Mexico reflects increases of 12.4% and 7.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Cancun was the main driver behind traffic growth, reporting increases of 16.4% and 7.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively, with the majority of ASUR's other Mexican airports also contributing to higher traffic.

In Puerto Rico, traffic remained impacted by Hurricane Maria which hit the island in September 2017. Consequently, total passenger traffic at LMM Airport in 1Q18 declined 19.2% YoY, with reductions of 17.0% and 35.6% in domestic and international traffic.

In Colombia, international traffic increased 19.9% YoY but was more than offset by an 8.7% decline in domestic traffic.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary







First Quarter % Chg

2017 2018 Total Mexico 7,797,795 8,521,916 9.3 - Cancun 5,970,339 6,545,201 9.6 - 8 Other Airports 1,827,456 1,976,715 8.2 Domestic Traffic 3,077,799 3,458,958 12.4 - Cancun 1,571,040 1,829,258 16.4 - 8 Other Airports 1,506,759 1,629,700 8.2 International Traffic 4,719,996 5,062,958 7.3 - Cancun 4,399,299 4,715,943 7.2 - 8 Other Airports 320,697 347,015 8.2 Total Puerto Rico (1) 2,299,936 1,858,298 (19.2) Domestic Traffic 2,027,682 1,682,957 (17.0) International Traffic 272,254 175,341 (35.6) Total Colombia (2) 2,515,550 2,384,826 (5.2) Domestic Traffic 2,204,773 2,012,117 (8.7) International Traffic 310,777 372,709 19.9 Total Traffic 12,613,281 12,765,040 1.2 Domestic Traffic 7,310,254 7,154,032 (2.1) International Traffic 5,303,027 5,611,008 5.8

1 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in LMM Airport (Puerto Rico) from 50% to 60%. ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017. For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 1Q18 and 1Q17.

2 On October 19, 2017, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's operations (Colombia). For comparison purposes, this table includes traffic figures for Airplan from March 1 through March 31, 2017 and 2018.

Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit passengers and general aviation.

Review of Consolidated Results

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, until May 31, 2017, ASUR's ownership in Aerostar was accounted for by the equity method, while starting June 1, 2017, ASUR began to fully consolidate Aerostar results on a line by line basis. In addition, on October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia, and starting on that date, ASUR began to fully consolidate its operations on a line by line basis.

In accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations", in 1Q18, ASUR accounted for the result of the valuation of its investment in Aerostar based on its acquisition of an additional 10% ownership stake on May 26, 2017, resulting in ASUR holding a 60% interest in Aerostar. As a result, ASUR's financial statements for 1Q18 reflect the following effects: i) in the Income Statement, Ps.42.3 million in amortization of the concession, a Ps.14.1 million gain from deferred income taxes, and Ps.11.3 million in recognition off the minority interest in Aerostar; and ii) in the Balance Sheet, the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.5,912.0 million, goodwill of Ps.887.2 million (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), deferred taxes of Ps.591.3 million, and a minority interest of Ps.5,341.1 million in Stockholders' Equity.

In 1Q18, ASUR also accounted for the result of the valuation of its investment in Airplan based on its acquisition of a 92.42% ownership stake on October 19, 2017. As a result, ASUR's financial statements for 1Q18 reflect the following effects: i) in the Income Statement, Ps.24.0 million in amortization of the concession partially offset by a Ps.7.9 million gain from deferred income taxes and Ps.1.2 million in recognition of the minority interest in Airplan; and ii) in the Balance Sheet, the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,418.0 million, goodwill of Ps.1,504.9 million, deferred taxes of Ps.612.9 million, and a minority interest of Ps.153.3 million in Stockholders' Equity.

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results









First Quarter % Chg



2017 2018

Total Revenues 2,476,748 3,916,573 58.1

Aeronautical Services 1,348,097 2,204,696 63.5

Non-Aeronautical Services 1,021,960 1,399,478 36.9

- Commercial Revenues 924,175 1,283,552 38.9

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,370,057 3,604,174 52.1

Construction Revenues 5 106,691 312,399 192.8

Total Operating Costs & Expenses 844,506 1,719,172 103.6

Operating Profit 1,632,242 2,197,401 34.6

Operating Margin 65.9% 56.1% (980 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin1 68.9% 61.0% (790 bps)

EBITDA 1,771,234 2,670,497 50.8

EBITDA Margin 71.51% 68.2% (333 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 74.73% 74.1% (64 bps)

Net income 1,338,640 1,467,083 9.6

Net income majority 1,338,640 1,454,626 8.7

Earnings per Share 4.4621 4.8488 8.7

Earnings per ADS in US$ 2.4422 2.6538 8.7











Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 3 117.8 99.9 (15.2)

Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 4 19.0 18.2 (4.4)

Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 98.7 81.7 (17.3)

1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues. 3 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers Mexico and Puerto Rico. 4 Represents ASUR´s operations in convenience stores. 5Construction revenues for Airplan in 1Q18 include the actual construction revenues which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.75.9 million, and an estimated revenue due to valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) of Ps 214.8 million according to IFRIC 12.

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated Revenues for 1Q18 increased 58.1% YoY to Ps.3,916.6 million, mainly as a result of the following increases:

63.5% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,204.7 million, principally due to the Ps.1,497.8 million increase in revenues from aeronautical services in Mexico , along with aeronautical revenues of Ps.412.0 million from Aerostar and Ps.294.8 million from Colombia ;

36.9% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,399.5 million, principally reflecting the 38.9% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,087.8 million, further supported by contributions of Ps.220.6 million from Puerto Rico and Ps.91.1 million from Colombia ; and

192.8% in revenues from construction services in Mexico , Puerto Rico and Colombia as a result of higher capital expenditures and other investments in concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IRFS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 52.1% YoY to Ps.3,604.2 million. Total revenues at Aerostar and Colombia for 1Q17 represented 17.6% and 10.7%, respectively, of ASUR's consolidated revenues excluding revenues from construction services.

Commercial Revenues in 1Q18 increased 38.9% YoY, mainly reflecting the 9.3% increase in total passenger traffic in Mexico, along with contributions of Ps.218.3 million and Ps.89.7 million in commercial revenues in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, in 1Q18. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 5.6%, mainly driven by increases in Duty Free, Food and Beverages, and Retail among others, mainly reflecting the opening on Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport during 4Q17.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger declined to Ps.99.9 in 1Q18, from Ps.117.8 in 1Q17, with Mexico contributing with Ps.114.0, Puerto Rico with Ps.117.5 and Colombia with Ps.36.9 revenues per passenger in 1Q18. During the period, commercial revenues per passenger declined 3.2% in Mexico, but increased 10.8% in Puerto Rico and 3.8% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 1Q18 increased by 103.6% YoY, or Ps.874.6 million, to Ps.1,719.2 million, mainly impacted by the following increases:

12.3%, or Ps.90.8 million, in Mexico mainly due to increases in professional fees, higher cost of sales from the opening of stores directly operated by ASUR in Terminal 4 of Cancun Airport, as well as security and maintenance expenses.

18.1%, or Ps.76.2 million, in Puerto Rico mainly due to the Ps.28.4 million increase in concession fees and Ps.12.4 million from the recognition of extraordinary expenses resulting from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico .

26.5%, or Ps.62.2 million, in Colombia principally reflecting a Ps.76.8 million increase in the amortization of the concession (includes Ps.24.0 million from the recognition of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of Airplan under IFRS 3), resulting from the increase in accumulated amortization from 67.36% as of March 2017 to 78.03% as of March 2018 .

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 119.8% to Ps.1,621.6 million.

Cost of Services increased 130.6%, mainly reflecting expenses of Ps.314.0 million and Ps.90.8 million in Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, reflecting the consolidation of those operations. Mexico contributed with a Ps.42.8 million increase in cost of services, reflecting higher maintenance expenses resulting from the opening of Terminal 4 in Cancun airport, along with higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR. Higher energy, security, maintenance and professional fees, also contributed to the increase in cost of services.

Construction Costs declined 8.5% YoY to Ps.97.6 million, mainly due to higher levels of capital improvements made to the concessioned assets during the period. Mexico contributed with Ps.11.8 million in construction costs, Puerto Rico with 9.9 million and Colombia with Ps.75.9 million.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 2.0% YoY.

Consolidated Technical Assistance increased 11.0% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession fees increased 108.0% YoY, mainly reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 1Q18 also include Ps.31.1 million from Puerto Rico as starting year six of the concession, the fee is equivalent to 5% of revenues.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 223.4%, principally due to the Ps.35.3 million increase in Puerto Rico derived from the recognition of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3 which impacted amortization by Ps.42.3 million. Colombia also reflects a Ps.76.8 million increase in depreciation (includes recognition of the Ps.24 million in amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Airplan under IFRS 3), as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization rate from 67.36% in March 2017 to 78.03% in March 2018.

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a Consolidated Operating Gain of Ps.2,197.4 million and Operating Margin of 56.1%, mainly as a result of increases of 63.5%, or Ps.856.6 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 38.9%, or Ps.359.4 million in commercial revenues, as well as contributions in operating income of Ps.136.2 and Ps.304.3 million from Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues; and was 61.0% in 1Q18 compared with 68.9% in 1Q17.

EBITDA increased 50.8%, or Ps.899.3 million, to Ps.2,670.5 million in 1Q18, with Puerto Rico contributing with Ps.311.9 million and Colombia with Ps.434.3 million in EBITDA. Mexican operations reported an 8.6% YoY increase in EBITDA during the quarter. During 1Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.312.4 million in Construction Revenues, a year-on-year increase of 192.8%, due to higher capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. As a result, 1Q18 EBITDA Margin was 68.2% compared to 71.5% in 1Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 74.1% in 1Q18 compared to 74.7% in 1Q17.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)





First Quarter % Chg

2017 2018 Interest Income 54,539 70,246 28.8 Interest Expense (41,314) (311,507) 654.0 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 7,173 44,917 526.2 Total 20,398 (196,344) (1,062.6)

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.196.3 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.20.4 million gain in 1Q17.

Interest expense rose by Ps.270.2 million during the period, reflecting mainly a higher debt balance resulting from the consolidation of Aerostar (Puerto Rico) and Airplan (Colombia), as well as interest generated by the loans incurred in Mexico in October 2017. Interest expenses in Puerto Rico amounted to Ps.127.8 million in 1Q18, while Colombia contributed Ps.79.5 million in interest expenses. Interest income increased by Ps.15.7 million, as a result of a higher cash balance and the increase in interest rates.

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.44.9 million, resulting from the 4.6% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position. This compared to a Ps.7.2 million foreign exchange gain in 1Q17 resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 1Q18 rose by Ps.151.1 million year-over-year, principally due to the following factors:

A Ps.2.2 million increase in the provision for income taxes, mainly reflecting a higher taxable income base at Cancun Airport partially offset by a deferred income tax gain in Colombia derived from changes in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 .

A Ps.148.9 million increase in deferred income taxes, largely reflecting the effects of Decree 2235, issued on December 27, 2017 , with respect to the treatment of tax assets and liabilities in Colombia , which resulted in an expense of Ps.105.2 million in 1Q18, partially offset by the recognition of the inflation benefit from deferred income tax. Inflation in 1Q18 was 1.24%, compared to 1.67% deflation in 1Q17.

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 1Q18 increased by 8.7% to Ps.1,454.6 million, up from Ps.1,338.6 million in 1Q17. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.4.8488 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$2.6538 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.4.4621 and EPADS of US$2.4422 for the same period last year.

Consolidated Financial Position

On March 31, 2018, airport concessions represented 86.5% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 12.7% and other assets representing 0.8%.

As of March 31, 2018, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.5,725.3 million, a 22.4% increase from Ps.4,677.4 million at December 31, 2017. Puerto Rico contributed with Ps.313.1 million in cash and cash equivalents in 1Q18 and Colombia with Ps.61.1 million.

Stockholders' equity at the close of 1Q18 was Ps.34,775.5 million and total liabilities were Ps.22,131.1 million, representing 61.1% and 38.9% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 13.8% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.17,013.6 million, from Ps.17,371.4.0 million in December 31, 2017, principally reflecting the consolidation of debt in Puerto Rico and Colombia as shown on Tables 5 and 6, as well as the Ps.4,000 million loan at Cancun Airport. A total of Ps.9,665.3 million of ASUR's debt, or 56.8% of total debt, is denominated in U.S. dollars, Ps.4,357.0 million, or 25.6%, in Mexican pesos, and Ps.2,991.4 million, or 17.6%, of the total is denominated in Colombian pesos.

Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 1.4x at the end of 1Q18, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 16.9x as of March 31, 2018. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA and Interest Coverage Ratios of 1.7x and 2.4x as of December 31, 2017, respectively.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators







September 30,

2017 December 31,

2017 March 31,

2018 Leverage





Total Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 1 2.2 2.3 2.0 Total Net Debt/ LTM EBITDA (Times) 2 1.0 1.7 1.4 Interest Coverage Ratio 3 8.8 2.4 16.9 Total Debt 14,712,448 17,371,398 17,013,615 Short-term Debt 4,053,751 173,471 449,618 Long-term Debt 10,658,697 17,197,927 16,563,997 Cash & Cash Equivalents 7,678,970 4,677,454 5,725,346 Total Net Debt 4 7,033,478 12,693,944 11,288,269







1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA. 2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA. 3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses. 4 The Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.

Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile (US$ million)





Airport Payment of

principal Currency Interest Rate Amortization Schedule

2018 2019 2020 2021 /22 2023 /35 Total 5 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Cancun Bullet $Usd Libor + 1.5250% - - - - 72.5 72.5 5 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Cancun Bullet $Usd Libor + 1.4500% - - - - 72.5 72.5 5 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Cancun Bullet $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - - - 2,000.0 - 2,000.0 7 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Cancun Semi-Annual

Amort. $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - - 20.0 1,860.0 120.0 2,000.0 22 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 5.75% 5.8 5.2 5.3 17.1 162.9 196.3 20 Yr-Senior Note

2035 San Juan Semi-Annual

Amort. $Usd 6.75% 5.1 5.2 5.3 18.3 153.8 187.7 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 3,750.0 9,000.0 12,000.0 44,250.0 81,000.0 150,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,550.0 6,120.0 8,160.0 30,090.0 55,080.0 102,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,250.0 5,400.0 7,200.0 26,550.0 48,600.0 90,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 925.0 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 37,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 925.0 2,220.0 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 37,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 200.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 8,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 200.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 8,000.0 10 Yr-Syndicated

Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 200.0 480.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 8,000.0 1 Yr-Treasury Colombia Anual $Pcol IBR2 + 2.6 5,000.0 - - - - 5,000.0 1 Yr-Treasury Colombia Anual $Pcol IBR2 + 2.6 14,984.0 - - - - 14,984.0

1 DTF is an average 90-day rate with which the credits in Colombia are subscribed 2 IBR is a rate that banks offer for short-term bank loans



Capital Expenditures

During 1Q18, ASUR made capital investments for a total of Ps.599.2 million. Of this, Ps.96.3 million relate to the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, mainly for the construction of Cancun's Terminal 4, currently in operation. In addition, during 1Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.199.3 million at LMM Airport in Puerto Rico and Airplan made investments for a total of Ps.303.7 million in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Revenues and Commercial Revenues per Passenger in México











First Quarter % Chg





2017 2018



Total Passenger 7,849 8,561 9.1















Total Revenues 2,476,748 2,597,374 4.9



Aeronautical Services 1,348,097 1,497,847 11.1



Non-Aeronautical Services 1,021,960 1,087,763 6.4



- Commercial Revenues 924,175 975,531 5.6



Construction Revenues 106,691 11,764 (89.0)



Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,370,057 2,585,610 9.1















Total Commercial Revenues 924,175 975,531 5.6



Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 149,377 192,538 28.9



Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 774,798 782,993 1.1















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 117.8 114.0 (3.2)



Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 19.0 22.5 18.2



Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 98.7 91.5 (7.4)



Note: For purposes of this table, approximately 50.7 and 39.1 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 1Q17 and 1Q18, respectively.

1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in airports as well as advertising since September 2017.

Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 1Q18 increased 4.9% YoY to Ps.2,597.4 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 9.1% YoY reflecting the following increases:

11.1% in revenues from aeronautical services, mainly due to the 9.3% increase in passenger traffic; and

6.4% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 5.6% growth in commercial revenues detailed below.

Commercial Revenues in the quarter rose 5.6% YoY, mainly reflecting the 9.1% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories as shown on table 8.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger, in turn, declined 3.2% to Ps.114.0 in 1Q18 from Ps.117.8 in 1Q17.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations, and parking lot fees.

As shown in table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 75 new commercial spaces reflecting the opening of its new Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport and the addition of two commercial spaces at its other eight airports. More details of these openings can be found on pages 20 and 21 of this report.

Table 8: México Commercial Revenues



Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since March 31, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg.

Type of Commercial Space (1) # of

spaces

opened 1Q18







Cancun 73 Teleservices 45.0%

Retail 28 Retail Operations 12.5%

Car Rental 20 Other Revenues 9.6%

Ground Transportation 4 Parking Lot Fees 6.5%

Food and Beverage Operations 17 Duty Free 5.5%

Other Revenues 3 Food and Beverage Operations 5.1%

Duty Free 1 Car Rental Revenues 3.7%

8 Other Airports 2 Ground Transportation 3.6%

Bank and Foreign 1 Banking and Currency Exchange Services (7.8%)

VIP Lounge 1 Advertising (38.4%)





Total Commercial Revenues 5.6%

Mexico 75



















1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.







Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses











First Quarter % Chg





2017 2018



Cost of Services 342,618 385,389 12.5



Administrative 57,099 58,265 2.0



Technical Assistance 93,327 101,245 8.5



Concession Fees 105,799 115,657 9.3



Depreciation and Amortization 138,972 168,078 20.9



Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 737,815 828,634 12.3



Construction Costs 106,691 11,765 (89.0)



Total Operating Costs & Expenses 844,506 840,399 (0.5)









































Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 1Q18 declined 0.5% year-over-year. This includes construction costs, which fell 89.0%, reflecting lower levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 12.3% to Ps.828.5 million.

Cost of Services rose 12.5% mainly due to higher energy, security and maintenance expenses. Higher cost of sales from convenience stores directly operated by ASUR, including those opened at Terminal 4 at Cancun Airport, and professional fees in connection with several projects also contributed to the increase in cost of services. Administrative expenses increased by 2.0% YoY.

The 8.5% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 9.3%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 20.9% YoY, reflecting the recognition of higher investments at year-end 2017.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)





First Quarter % Chg

2017 2018 Interest Income 54,539 83,157 52.5 Interest Expense (41,314) (118,648) 187.2 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 7,173 44,410 519.1 Total 20,398 8,919 (56.3)









In 1Q18, ASUR's Mexico operations reported an Ps.8.9 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to a Ps.20.4 million gain in 1Q17. This was mainly due to the 187.2% increase in interest expenses to Ps.118.6 million in 1Q18, reflecting higher debt in the period. This was partially offset by higher interest income and foreign exchange gains in the period.

In 1Q18, ASUR reported a Ps.44.4 million foreign exchange gain resulting from the 4.6% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation against the U.S. dollar on ASUR's foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.7.2 million foreign exchange gain in 1Q17, resulting from the 1.2% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period. Interest income increased 52.5% YoY to Ps.83.1 million in 1Q18, reflecting a higher cash balance and interest rates.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA











First Quarter % Chg





2017 2018



Total Revenue 2,476,748 2,597,374 4.9



Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,370,057 2,585,610 9.1



Operating Profit 1,632,242 1,756,975 7.6



Operating Margin 65.9% 67.6% 174 bps



Adjusted Operating Margin 1 68.9% 68.0% (92 bps)



Net Income 3 1,338,640 1,486,442 11.0



EBITDA 1,771,234 1,924,357 8.6



EBITDA Margin 71.5% 74.1% 257 bps



Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 74.7% 74.4% (31 bps)













1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues. 3 Net Income for 1Q18 includes a loss of Ps.175.2 million from the participation in the results of subsidiaries Aerostar, in Puerto Rico (Ps.18.1 million) and Airplan, in Colombia (Ps.157.1 million) recognized under the equity method.

In 1Q18, Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,757.0 million, resulting in a 67.6% Operating Margin compared with 65.9% in 1Q17, mainly reflecting increases of 11.1% in aeronautical revenues and 5.6% in commercial revenues derived from the 9.3% growth in passenger traffic.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 1Q18, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues, was 68.0%.

EBITDA increased 8.6% to Ps.1,924.3 million from Ps.1,771.2 million in 1Q17, reflecting higher operating leverage. EBITDA Margin expanded to 74.1% from 71.5% in 1Q17.

During 1Q18, ASUR recognized Ps.11.8 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year decline of 89.0%, due to lower capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets, decreased by 31 bps to 74.4%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of March 31, 2018 totaled Ps.1,576.09 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.179.50 (pesos of December 2016), accounting for approximately 60.96% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

In May 2017, ASUR increased its share ownership in Aerostar to 60% from its prior 50% ownership. Accordingly, consolidated results as presented above reflect line by line consolidation of Aerostar results starting in June 1, 2017, while prior to that, Aerostar's results were accounted for by the equity method.

The following discussion compares the stand-alone results of Aerostar for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 (in which Aerostar was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 (in which Aerostar was not consolidated with ASUR and instead was accounted for by the equity method).

Table 13: Puerto Rico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)









First Quarter % Chg

2017

Not Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Total Passengers 2,300 1,858 (19.2)







Total Revenues 715,799 642,548 (10.2) Aeronautical Services 469,280 412,016 (12.2) Non-Aeronautical Services 246,519 220,636 (10.5) - Commercial Revenues 243,890 218,328 (10.5) Construction Services Revenues - 9,896 n/a Total Revenues Excluding Construction Services 715,799 632,652 (11.6)







Total Commercial Revenues 243,890 218,328 (10.5) Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 58,692 41,400 (29.5) Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 185,199 176,928 (4.5) Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 106.0 117.5 10.8 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 25.5 22.3 (12.7) Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 80.5 95.2 18.2







1Represents ASUR's operation of convenience stores in LMM Airport. Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.7483







Puerto Rico Revenues

Total Puerto Rico Revenues for 1Q18 declined 10.2% YoY to Ps.642.5 million, mainly reflecting the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in September 2017 and resulted in the following declines:

10.5% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 10.5% decline in commercial revenues; and

12.2% in revenues from aeronautical services reflecting a decline in aeronautical operations as a result of Hurricane Maria.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger rose to Ps.117.5 from Ps.106.0 in 1Q17.

Seven commercial spaces were opened at LMM Airport during the last twelve months, as shown on Table 15. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 14: Puerto Rico Airport Commercial

Revenue Performance



Table 15: Puerto Rico Airport Summary Retail and Other

Commercial Space Opened since March 31, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # of

Spaces

Opened



Car Rental Revenues 16.6%

Food and Beverage 2 Parking Lot Fees (0.5%)

Car Rental 1 Advertising (7.0%)

Other Revenue 4 Duty Free (11.3%)

Total Commercial Spaces 7 Other Revenues (23.1%)





Food and Beverage Operations (27.7%)





Retail Operations (33.3%)

1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals. Ground Transportation (40.1%)





Total Commercial Revenues (10.5%)

















Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 16: Puerto Rico Operating Costs and Expenses



(in thousands of Mexican pesos)







First Quarter % Chg

2017 2018 Cost of Services 301,585 314,075 4.1 Concession Fees 2,665 31,107 1,067.2 Depreciation and Amortization 116,059 151,319 30.4 Costs & Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 420,309 496,501 18.1 Construction Costs -- 9,896 n/a Total Operating Costs & Expenses 420,309 506,397 20.5 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.7483







Total Operating Costs and Expenses at LMM Airport in 1Q18, including construction costs, increased 20.5% YoY to Ps.506.4 million.

Cost of Services rose 4.1% YoY, mainly due to the recognition of extraordinary items resulting from Hurricane Maria. In accordance with the application of IFRIC 12, Aerostar recognizes on a monthly basis the provision for maintenance of those concession assets that will be replaced before the end of the concession. The monthly amount is Ps.23.5 million.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Puerto Rican government, rose 1,067.2%, reflecting the payment of Ps.31.3 million in connection with the adjustment included in the contract starting on the 6th year of the concession, which changes the calculation of the fee from a fixed Ps.2.5 million payment to 5% of revenues for the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 30.4%, mainly impacted by the recognition of the amortization from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3, which impacted depreciation by Ps. 42.3 million.

During 1Q18, Aerostar reported Construction Costs in Puerto Rico for Ps.9.9 million in the quarter, reflecting the capital investments in the concessioned assets during the period.

Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 18.1% to Ps.496.5 million.

Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 17: Puerto Rico Comprehensive Financing Gain

(in thousands of Mexican pesos)







First Quarter % Chg

2017

Not Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Interest Income 16 9 (43.8) Interest Expense (144,232) (127,800) (11.4) Total (144,216) (127,791) (11.4) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.18.7483







During 1Q18, LMM Airport reported a Ps.127.8 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.144.2 million loss in 1Q17.

On February 22, 2013, and as part of the financing of the Concession Agreement, Aerostar entered into a subordinated term loan with Cancun Airport in the amount of US$100 million at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.10%, payable each July 1 and January 1, and with no fixed maturity date. As of March 31, 2018, the remaining balance was US$62.0 million

On March 22, 2013, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$350 million to finance a portion of the Concession Agreement payment to the Puerto Rican Authority and certain other costs and expenditures associated with it.

On June 24, 2015, Aerostar carried out a private bond placement for a total of US$50 million. In December 2015, Aerostar also contracted a line of revolving credit, which, as of March 31, 2017, had not been utilized.

All long-term debt is collateralized by Aerostar's total assets.

Puerto Rico Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 18: San Juan Airport Profit & EBITDA





In thousands of Mexican pesos







First Quarter % Chg

2017 2018

Not Consolidated Consolidated

Total Revenue 715,798 642,548 (10.2) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 715,798 632,652 (11.6) Operating Profit 295,489 136,151 (53.9) Operating Margin 41.3% 21.2% (2009 bps) Adjusted Operating Margin1 41.3% 21.5% (1976 bps) Net Income 137,676 1,994 (98.6) EBITDA 411,548 311,875 (24.2) EBITDA Margin 57.5% 48.5% (896 bps) Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 57.5% 49.3% (820 bps)







1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets, and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues. Note: Mexican pesos figures at the average exchange rate 18.7483







In 1Q18, Operating Profit at Puerto Rico declined 53.9% to Ps.136.1 million, with Operating Margin down to 21.2% from 41.3% in 1Q17, principally due to the amortization resulting from the valuation of Aerostar under IFRS3, which impacted amortization by Ps.42.3 million as explained above.

EBITDA declined 24.2% to Ps.311.9 million from Ps.411.5 million in 1Q17, and EBITDA Margin declined 896 bps to 48.5% in 1Q18. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in 1Q18 was 49.3%.

Puerto Rico Capital Expenditures

During 1Q18, Aerostar invested Ps.199.3 million to modernize LMM Airport, mainly for the construction of the Federal Inspection Station and in equipment for LMM's operations. This compares with investments of Ps.49.2 million in 1Q17.

Puerto Rico Tariff Regulation

The Airport Use Agreement signed by Aerostar, the airlines serving LMM Airport, and the Puerto Rico Port Authority governs the relationship between Aerostar and the principal airlines serving LMM Airport. The agreement entitles Aerostar to an annual contribution from the airlines of US$62 million during the first five years of the term. From year six onwards, the total annual contribution for the prior year increases in accordance with an adjusted consumer price index factor based on the U.S. non-core consumer price index. The annual fee is divided between the airlines that operate at LMM Airport in accordance with the regulations and structure defined under the Airport Use Agreement to establish the contribution of each airline for each particular year.

Impact from Hurricane Maria

On September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, made landfall on Puerto Rico. Operations at LMM Airport were suspended on September 19 and resumed on a limited basis on September 21, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, LMM Airport regained its capacity for normal management of airport operations. Damages to airport infrastructure are being evaluated by Management and its insurance company and a reasonable estimate is not yet available. Aerostar is insured for infrastructure damage as well as loss of direct income due to such damage. The insurance contract establishes a maximum deductible of US$10.0 million.

Review of Colombia Operations

On October 19, 2017, ASUR acquired a 92.42% ownership stake in Airplan, which operates six airports in Colombia. Therefore, ASUR began to consolidate Airplan's results on a line by line basis as of that date.

The following discussion compares Airplan's independent results for the period starting January 1 and ended March 31, 2018 (in which Airplan was consolidated with ASUR) against the three-month period starting January 1 and ended March 31, 2017 (in which Airplan was not consolidated with ASUR).

In 1Q18, ASUR accounted for the result of the valuation of its investment in Airplan based on its acquisition of a 92.42% ownership stake on October 19, 2017. As a result, ASUR's financial statements for 1Q18 reflect the following effects: i) in the Income Statement, Ps.24.0 million in amortization of the concession partially offset by a Ps.7.9 million gain from deferred income taxes and Ps.1.2 million in recognition of the minority interest in Airplan; and ii) in the Balance Sheet, the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,418.0 million, goodwill of Ps.1,504.9 million, deferred taxes of Ps.612.9 million, and a minority interest of Ps.153.3 million in Stockholders' Equity.

Table 19: Airplan, Colombia Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger In thousands of Mexican pesos







First Quarter % Chg

2017 2018

Not

Consolidated Consolidated Total Passenger 2,590 2,433 (6.1)







Total Revenues 696,552 676,651 (2.9) Aeronautical Services 298,204 294,833 (1.1) Non-Aeronautical Services 93,254 91,079 (2.3) - Commercial Revenues 91,973 89,693 (2.5) Construction Revenues 1 305,094 290,739 (4.7) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 391,458 385,912 (1.4) Total Commercial Revenues 91,973 89,693 (2.5) Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 35.5 36.9 3.8







Note: For purpose of this table, approximately 74.5 and 47.7 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 1Q17 and 1Q18. Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771





1Construction revenues for Airplan in 1Q18 include the actual construction revenue which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.75.9 million, and an estimated revenue due to valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed revenues from the concession) of Ps 214.8 million, according to IFRIC 12.

Colombia Revenues

Total Colombia Revenues for 1Q18 fell 2.9% YoY to Ps.676.7 million, mainly reflecting the following declines:

1.1% in revenues from aeronautical services as a result of the 5.2% YoY decline in passenger traffic;

2.3% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 2.5% decline in commercial revenues, and

4.7% in revenues from construction services resulting from lower committed investments.

Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger increased 3.8%, as commercial revenues declined less than passenger traffic in the period.

As shown on Table 21, during the last twelve months, 36 new commercial spaces were opened in Colombia. More details of these openings can be found on page 21 of this report.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, advertising, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations and parking lot fees.

Table 20: Colombia Commercial Revenues



Table 21: Colombia, Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened Since March 31, 2017 Business Line YoY Chg.

Type of Commercial Space 1 # of

spaces

opened 1Q18

Retail Operations 43.3%

Retail 3 Car Rental Revenues 28.5%

Other Revenues 20 Food and Beverage Operations 8.7%

Food & Beverage 12 Banking and Currency Exchange Services 1.4%

Car Rental 1 Teleservices (1.3%)

Total Commercial Spaces 36 Other Revenue (4.0%)





Parking Lot Fees (4.2%)





Advertising Revenues (4.7%)





Ground Transportation (28.4%)





Duty Free (100.0%)





Total Commercial Revenues (2.5%)











1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and

excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Colombia Costs and Expenses

Table 22: Colombia Operating Costs and Expenses





(in thousands of Mexican pesos)







First Quarter % Chg

2017

Not

Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Cost of Services 106,658 90,763 (14.9) Technical Assistance 63 2,385 3,685.7 Concession Fees 74,374 73,323 (1.4) Depreciation and Amortization 53,211 129,991 144.3 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 234,306 296,462 26.5 Construction Costs 300,940 75,914 (74.8) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 535,246 372,376 (30.4) Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771







Total Operating Costs and Expenses in Colombia declined 30.4% YoY in 1Q18 to Ps.372.4 million.

Cost of Services declined 14.9% YoY, mainly reflecting declines of Ps.7.2 million in maintenance expenses and Ps.1.2 million in security expenses, partially offset by higher professional fees and energy costs.

Construction Costs declined 74.8% YoY to Ps.75.9 million, reflecting lower investments in complementary works to concessioned assets during the period.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Colombian government, declined 1.4%, mainly reflecting lower regulated and non-regulated revenues during the period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 144.3%, mainly reflecting Ps.76.8 million in amortization of the concession (includes recognition of Ps.24 million from the amortization of the concession resulting from the valuation of the investment under IFRS 3), as a result of the increase in the accumulated amortization rate from 67.36% in March 2017 to 78.03% in March 2018.

Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain /(Loss)

Table 23: Colombia Comprehensive Financing Gain / (Loss)





(in thousands of Mexican pesos)







First Quarter % Chg.

2017

Not

Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Interest Income 1,263 1,501 18.8 Interest Expense (51,085) (79,481) 55.6 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net 241 507 110.4 Total (49,581) (77,473) 56.3 Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771







During 1Q18, Airplan reported a Ps.77.5 million Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared with a Ps.49.6 million loss in 1Q17.

On June 1, 2015, Airplan entered into a Ps.3,468.7 million, 12-Year Syndicated Loan Facility with eight banks with a 3-year grace period. Airplan also has a Ps.130.0 million, one-year Treasury Loan from two banks.

Colombia Operating Profit and EBITDA

Table 24: Colombia Operating Profit & EBITDA





(in thousands of Mexican pesos)







First Quarter % Chg

2017

Not

Consolidated 2018

Consolidated Total Revenue 696,552 676,651 (2.9) Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 391,458 385,912 (1.4) Operating Profit 161,306 304,275 88.6 Operating Margin 23.2% 45.0% 2181 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 1 41.2% 78.8% 3764 bps Net Income 10,244 153,819 1,401.5 EBITDA 214,517 434,265 102.4 EBITDA Margin 30.8% 64.2% 3338 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 53.7% 56.9% 312 bps







1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues. Note: Figures in pesos at an average exchange rate of Ps.152.6771.







Operating Profit in 1Q18 increased 88.6% to Ps.304.3 million, with Operating Margin up to 45.0% from 23.2% in 1Q17. Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC 12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, increased to 78.8% in 1Q18 from 41.2% in 1Q17.

EBITDA increased 102.4% to Ps.434.3 million from Ps.271.5 million in 1Q17, mainly due to a Ps.214.8 million gain from construction services in 1Q18 which include an estimated revenue of Ps.214.8 million which include an estimate of revenues derived from the valuation of the intangible to present value (guaranteed construction revenues) according to IFRIC 12, compared with a Ps.4.2 million gain from construction services in 1Q17. EBITDA Margin increased to 64.2% in 1Q18, from 30.8% in 1Q17, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the impact of IFRIC12 with respect to construction or improvements to concessioned assets, increased 312 basis points to 56.9% in 1Q18.

Colombia Capital Expenditures

During 1Q18, Airplan invested Ps.303.7 million to modernize its airports in Colombia, including: i) the expansion of the passenger terminal, construction of a service center and a hotel at Quibdó airport, and ii) the expansion of the domestic and international passenger terminal, the expansion of the international platform, and progress in the construction of the cargo terminal at Rionegro airport.

Colombia Tariff Regulation

Functions of the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics include establishing and collecting fees, tariffs and rights for the provision of aeronautical and airport services or those that are generated by the concessions, authorizations, licenses, or any other type of income or property." As a result, Resolution #04530 issued on September 21, 2007, establishes the tariffs for the rights and the rates conceded to the concessionaire of the following airports: José María Córdova of Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera of Medellín, Los Garzones of Montería, El Caraño of Quibdó, Antonio Roldán Betancourt de Carapa, and Las Brujas of Corozal. This resolution also established the methodology to update and the mechanisms to collect such fees, tariffs, and rights.

Airplan's regulated revenues for 1Q18 amounted to Ps.294.8 million.

On January 15 of each year, the concessionaire proceeds to update the fees and tariffs in connection with the concession, which are then submitted for revision to the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics, and which, after approval, are subsequently charged to the users of the concessioned airports.

Definitions

Concession Services Agreements (IFRIC 12 interpretation). In Mexico and Puerto Rico, ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line, "Construction Revenues," reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. Because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA margin. In Colombia, "Construction Revenues" include the recognition of the revenue to which the concessionaire is entitled for carrying out the infrastructure works in the development of the concession, while "Construction Costs" represent the actual costs incurred in the execution of such additions or improvements to the concessioned assets.

Majority Net Income reflects ASUR's equity interests in each of its subsidiaries and therefore excludes the 40% interest in Aerostar and 7.58% in Airplan that is owned by other shareholders. Other than Aerostar and Airplan, ASUR owns (directly or indirectly) 100% of its subsidiaries.

EBITDA means net income before provision for taxes, deferred taxes, profit sharing, non-ordinary items, participation in the results of associates, comprehensive financing cost and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity. Our management believes that EBITDA provides a useful measure that is widely used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and compare it with other companies. EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia and excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets. ASUR is required by IFRIC 12 to include in its income statement an income line reflecting the revenue from construction or improvements to concessioned assets made during the relevant period. The same amount is recognized under the expense line "Construction Costs," because ASUR hires third parties to provide construction services. In Mexico and Puerto Rico, because equal amounts of Construction Revenues and Construction Costs have been included in ASUR's income statement as a result of the application of IFRIC 12, the amount of Construction Revenues does not have an impact on EBITDA, but it does have an impact on EBITDA margin, as the increase in revenues that relates to Construction Revenues does not result in a corresponding increase in EBITDA. In Colombia, construction revenues do have an impact on EBITDA, as construction revenues include a reasonable margin over the actual cost of construction. Like EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered as an indicator of our operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as an indicator of liquidity and is not defined under U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may be calculated differently by different companies.

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including José María Córdova International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest airport in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Analyst Coverage

In accordance with Mexican Stock Exchange Internal Rules Article 4.033.01, ASUR informs that the stock is covered by the following broker-dealers: Actinver Casa de Bolsa, Barclays, BBVA Bancomer, BofA Merrill Lynch, BX+, Citi Investment Research, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Grupo Bursatil Mexicano, Grupo Financiero Interacciones, Grupo Financiero Monex, HSBC, Intercam Casa de Bolsa, Insight Investment Research, Itau BBA Securities, INVEX, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Morningstar, Nau Securities, Punto Casa de Bolsa, Santander Investment, Scotia Capital, UBS Casa de Bolsa and Vector.

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of ASUR issued by these analysts reflect their own views, and therefore do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of ASUR or its management. Although ASUR may refer to or distribute such statements, this does not imply that ASUR agrees with or endorses any information, conclusions or recommendations included therein.

Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

- SELECTED OPERATING TABLES & FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW –



Passenger Traffic Breakdown by Airport

















Mexico Passenger Traffic 1

















First Quarter % Chg

Three - Months % Chg



2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 3,077,799 3,458,958 12.4

3,077,799 3,458,958 12.4 CUN Cancun 1,571,040 1,829,258 16.4

1,571,040 1,829,258 16.4 CZM Cozumel 27,932 36,255 29.8

27,932 36,255 29.8 HUX Huatulco 137,471 161,633 17.6

137,471 161,633 17.6 MID Merida 459,653 509,061 10.7

459,653 509,061 10.7 MTT Minatitlan 48,798 43,662 (10.5)

48,798 43,662 (10.5) OAX Oaxaca 170,511 209,887 23.1

170,511 209,887 23.1 TAP Tapachula 73,228 69,994 (4.4)

73,228 69,994 (4.4) VER Veracruz 289,356 318,956 10.2

289,356 318,956 10.2 VSA Villahermosa 299,810 280,252 (6.5)

299,810 280,252 (6.5) International Traffic 4,719,996 5,062,958 7.3

4,719,996 5,062,958 7.3 CUN Cancun 4,399,299 4,715,943 7.2

4,399,299 4,715,943 7.2 CZM Cozumel 142,403 141,459 (0.7)

142,403 141,459 (0.7) HUX Huatulco 81,513 84,314 3.4

81,513 84,314 3.4 MID Mérida 48,176 63,334 31.5

48,176 63,334 31.5 MTT Minatitlan 1,815 1,571 (13.4)

1,815 1,571 (13.4) OAX Oaxaca 18,937 27,381 44.6

18,937 27,381 44.6 TAP Tapachula 3,609 4,295 19.0

3,609 4,295 19.0 VER Veracruz 15,355 15,542 1.2

15,355 15,542 1.2 VSA Villahermosa 8,889 9,119 2.6

8,889 9,119 2.6 Total Traffic México 7,797,795 8,521,916 9.3

7,797,795 8,521,916 9.3 CUN Cancun 5,970,339 6,545,201 9.6

5,970,339 6,545,201 9.6 CZM Cozumel 170,335 177,714 4.3

170,335 177,714 4.3 HUX Huatulco 218,984 245,947 12.3

218,984 245,947 12.3 MID Merida 507,829 572,395 12.7

507,829 572,395 12.7 MTT Minatitlan 50,613 45,233 (10.6)

50,613 45,233 (10.6) OAX Oaxaca 189,448 237,268 25.2

189,448 237,268 25.2 TAP Tapachula 76,837 74,289 (3.3)

76,837 74,289 (3.3) VER Veracruz 304,711 334,498 9.8

304,711 334,498 9.8 VSA Villahermosa 308,699 289,371 (6.3)

308,699 289,371 (6.3)

















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













First Quarter % Chg

Three - Months % Chg



2017 2018

2017 2018 SJU Total 1

2,299,936 1,858,298 (19.2)

2,299,936 1,858,298 (19.2) Domestic Traffic

2,027,682 1,682,957 (17.0)

2,027,682 1,682,957 (17.0) International Traffic 272,254 175,341 (35.6)

272,254 175,341 (35.6)

















Colombia, Passenger Traffic Airplan 3















First Quarter % Chg

Three - Months % Chg



2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 2,204,773 2,012,117 (8.7)

2,204,773 2,012,117 (8.7) MDE Medellín (Rio Negro) 1,567,040 1,402,237 (10.5)

1,567,040 1,402,237 (10.5) EOH Medellín 249,082 249,939 0.3

249,082 249,939 0.3 MTR Montería 228,950 208,764 (8.8)

228,950 208,764 (8.8) APO Carepa 89,557 85,487 (4.5)

89,557 85,487 (4.5) UIB Quibdó 50,800 44,920 (11.6)

50,800 44,920 (11.6) CZU Corozal 19,344 20,770 7.4

19,344 20,770 7.4 International Traffic 310,777 372,709 19.9

310,777 372,709 19.9 MDE Medellín (Rio Negro) 310,777 372,709 19.9

310,777 372,709 19.9 EOH Medellín - - -

- - - MTR Montería - - -

- - - APO Carepa - - -

- - - UIB Quibdó - - -

- - - CZU Corozal - - -

- - - Total Traffic Colombia 2,515,550 2,384,826 (5.2)

2,515,550 2,384,826 (5.2) MDE Medellín (Rio Negro) 1,877,817 1,774,946 (5.5)

1,877,817 1,774,946 (5.5) EOH Medellín 249,082 249,939 0.3

249,082 249,939 0.3 MTR Montería 228,950 208,764 (8.8)

228,950 208,764 (8.8) APO Carepa 89,557 85,487 (4.5)

89,557 85,487 (4.5) UIB Quibdó 50,800 44,920 (11.6)

50,800 44,920 (11.6) CZU Corozal 19,344 20,770 7.4

19,344 20,770 7.4

















1Passenger figures for Mexico exclude transit and general aviation passengers, and SJU include transit passengers and general aviation.

2 On May 26, 2017, ASUR increased its ownership stake in LMM Airport from 50% to 60%. While ASUR began fully consolidating line by line Aerostar's operations starting June 1, 2017, for comparison purposes this table includes traffic figures for LMM Airport for 1Q17 and 1Q18. 3On October 19, 2017 ASUR began to consolidated Airplan group, for comparison purposes this table includes traffic figures for Colombian Airport for 1Q17 and 1Q18.

Commercial Spaces





ASUR Retail and Other Commercial Space Opened since March 31, 20171

Business Name Type Opening Date MEXICO Cancun Cuadra Retail April 2017 Abito Retail November 2017 Ace Car Rental November 2017 Ado Transportation November 2017 Airport Cab Transportation November 2017 Alamo Car Rental November 2017 Artesanias Retail November 2017 Avis Car Rental November 2017 Ay Guey Retail November 2017 Bijoux Terner Retail November 2017 Bodega Food and Beverage November 2017 Body Shop Retail November 2017 Cocina Mera Food and Beverage November 2017 Duty Free Duty free November 2017 Duty Paid Retail November 2017 Enterprise Car Rental November 2017 Europcar Car Rental November 2017 Fire Fly Car Rental November 2017 Food Court - Área De Sentado Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Guacamole Ándale Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Guys Burguer Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Hacienda Montejo Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Johnny Rockets Food and Beverage November 2017 Food Court - Wolfgang Puck Food and Beverage November 2017 Fox Car Rental November 2017 Gold Elements Retail November 2017 Guacamole Grill Food and Beverage November 2017 Harley Davidson Retail November 2017 Heineken Bar Food and Beverage November 2017 Hertz Car Rental November 2017 Hot Dogs All Dressed Retail November 2017 Kipling Retail November 2017 Margarita Ville Food and Beverage November 2017 Mayfer Retail November 2017 Mex Car Rental November 2017 National Car Rental November 2017 Panama Jack Retail November 2017 Pineda Covalin Retail November 2017 Porthia Retail November 2017 Prisonart Retail November 2017 Roger Boots Retail November 2017 Samsonite Retail November 2017 Scappino Retail November 2017 Secure Wrap Other Revenue November 2017 Snack Bar Coconut Food and Beverage November 2017 Star Island Café Food and Beverage November 2017 Starbucks Food and Beverage November 2017 Sunglass Hut Retail November 2017 Super Shuttle Transportation November 2017 Sushi Tequila Food and Beverage November 2017 Tawa Retail November 2017 Tere Cazola Retail November 2017 Tienda De Conveniencia Retail November 2017 Trhifty / Dollar Car Rental November 2017 Tumi Retail November 2017 Turist Other Revenue November 2017 Turist (Oficina) Other Revenue November 2017 U-Save Car Rental November 2017 Watch My Watch Retail November 2017 Xelbor Cab Transportation November 2017 Adoro Mexico Retail December 2017 Budget Car Rental December 2017 Food Court -Panda Food and Beverage December 2017 ICE CURRENCY Banking and Currency Exchange Services January 2018 ICE CURRENCY Banking and Currency Exchange Services January 2018 VICTORIA´S SECRET Retail February 2018 MAC Retail February 2018 BUDGET Car Rental February 2018 BUDGET Car Rental February 2018 ALAMO Car Rental February 2018 NATIONAL Car Rental February 2018 STARBUCKS Food and Beverage February 2018 CARFLEX Car Rental March 2018 CARFLEX Car Rental March 2018 CARFLEX Car Rental March 2018 Cozumel SERVICIOS TURISTICOS AEROPORTUARIOS Other Revenue March 2018





Huatulco Global lounge op mex VIP Lounge April 2017 Centro Cambiario Fresan Bank and Foreign November 2017





SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO





Gustos Café Public Area - Terminal B Food and Beverage June 2017 Popeye's Food Court - Terminal C Food and Beverage July 2017 Jet Set Salon - Terminal B Other Revenue July 2017 Doggies Boutique - Terminal C Other Revenue September 2017 Europcar Car Rental September 2017 HR Insurance Other Revenue December 2017 Ready Credit (2 new units) Other Revenue December 2017 Colombia Rionegro SPIRIT AIRLINES INC Other Revenue April 2017 TRANSAEREO S.A.S Other Revenue July 2017 MARCAPASOS S.A.S Other Revenue September 2017 TRANSAEREO S.A.S Other Revenue October 2017 PIVO S.A.S. Food and Beverage October 2017 RAPIPHARMA S.A.S. Food and Beverage October 2017 INDUSTRIA DE RESTAURANTES CASUALES S.A.S Food and Beverage November 2017 INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA Retail January 2018 ESTIBOL S.A.S Retail February 2018 Olaya herrera



SATENA Other Revenue April 2017 SR TRAVEL COLOMBIA S.A.S Other Revenue April 2017 HELI JET S.A.S Other Revenue July 2017 HELI JET S.A.S Other Revenue September 2017 ENERGIZAR S.A Other Revenue September 2017 BEDOYA ECHEVERRY MONICA MARIA Food and Beverage October 2017 PIVO S.A.S. Food and Beverage October 2017 CENTRAL CHARTER DE COLOMBIA Other Revenue November 2017 CARIBBEAN SUPPORT AND FLIGHT SERVICE LTDA Other Revenue December 2017 INSTITUTO DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTES DE ANTIOQUIA Retail January 2018 DEPARTAMENTO DE ANTIOQUIA Other Revenue January 2018 AERO NUQUI S.A.S Other Revenue February 2018 RENTING COLOMBIA S.A.S Car Rental March 2018 Monteria



LASA - SOCIEDAD DE APOYOS AERONÁUTICOS - Other Revenue April 2017 DISTRIBUIDORA DOÑA ELENA S.A. Food and Beverage April 2017 INGENIERIA DE SERVICIOS B.C. LIMITADA Other Revenue July 2017 TURISMO DEL MORROSQUILLO LIMITADA Other Revenue September 2017 Quibdo



ÁLVAREZ RESTREPO CARLOS EPI Other Revenue May 2017 DORIS GIL ASPRILLA ABADIA Food and Beverage July 2017 AERORICO HELADOS Food and Beverage November 2017 AVIATUR S.A. AGENCIA DE VIAJES Y TURISMO Other Revenue December 2017 Corozal



PEREA ANAYA DIANA CAROLINA Food and Beverage June 2017





* Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes remodelings or contract renewals.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Operating Results per Airport Thousands of mexican pesos















Item 1Q

2017 1Q 2017 Per

Workload Unit 1Q

2018 1Q 2018 Per

Workload Unit

YoY %

Chg. Per Workload

Unit YoY %

Chg. Mexico













Cancun 1











Aeronautical Revenues 1,014,285 167.6 1,125,764 170.4

11.0 1.7 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 944,952 156.2 1,005,947 152.3

6.5 (2.5) Construction Services Revenues 94,282 15.6 9,793 1.5

(89.6) (90.4) Total Revenues 2,053,519 339.4 2,141,504 324.2

4.3 (4.5) Operating Profit 1,328,375 219.5 1,416,473 214.4

6.6 (2.3) EBITDA 1,413,558 233.6 1,529,700 231.6

8.2 (0.9) Merida











Aeronautical Revenues 93,768 168.0 107,197 176.3

14.3 4.9 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 24,687 44.2 24,863 40.9

0.7 (7.5) Construction Services Revenues 11,202 20.1 1,340 2.2

(88.0) (89.1) Other 2 16 - 15 -

(6.3) n/a Total Revenues 129,673 232.3 133,415 219.4

2.9 (5.6) Operating Profit 80,337 144.0 74,023 121.7

(7.9) (15.5) EBITDA 91,885 164.7 85,754 141.0

(6.7) (14.4) Villahermosa











Aeronautical Revenues 45,858 143.3 45,976 154.8

0.3 8.0 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 15,484 48.4 14,952 50.3

(3.4) 3.9 Construction Services Revenues 214 0.7 4 -

(98.1) (100.0) Other 2 19 0.1 19 0.1

- - Total Revenues 61,575 192.5 60,951 205.2

(1.0) 6.7 Operating Profit 28,637 89.5 27,710 93.3

(3.2) 4.2 EBITDA 36,078 112.7 35,218 118.6

(2.4) 5.2 Other Airports 3











Aeronautical Revenues 194,186 188.3 218,910 193.7

12.7 2.9 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 36,837 35.7 42,001 37.2

14.0 4.2 Construction Services Revenues 993 1.0 627 0.6

(36.9) (40.0) Other 2 47 - 44 -

(6.4) n/a Total Revenues 232,063 225.0 261,581 231.5

12.7 2.8 Operating Profit 103,601 100.5 123,036 108.9

18.8 8.4 EBITDA 138,232 134.1 158,475 140.2

14.6 4.5 Holding & Service Companies 4











Construction Services Revenues - n/a - n/a

n/a n/a Other 2 326,490 n/a 372,797 n/a

14.2 n/a Total Revenues 326,490 n/a 372,797 n/a

14.2 n/a Operating Profit 91,292 n/a 115,733 n/a

26.8 n/a EBITDA 91,481 n/a 115,210 n/a

25.9 n/a Consolidation Adjustment Mexico











Consolidation Adjustment (326,571) n/a (372,874) n/a

14.2 n/a Total Mexico











Aeronautical Revenues 1,348,097 169.4 1,497,847 173.3

11.1 2.3 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,021,960 128.4 1,087,763 125.9

6.4 (1.9) Construction Services Revenues 106,691 13.4 11,764 1.4

(89.0) (89.6) Total Revenues 2,476,748 311.2 2,597,374 300.6

4.9 (3.4) Operating Profit 1,632,242 205.1 1,756,975 203.3

7.6 (0.9) EBITDA 1,771,234 222.5 1,924,357 222.7

8.6 0.1 Puerto Rico5













Aeronautical Revenues - - 412,016 n/a

n/a n/a Non-Aeronautical Revenues - - 220,636 n/a

n/a n/a Construction Services Revenues - - 9,896 n/a

n/a n/a Total Revenues - - 642,548 n/a

n/a n/a Operating Profit - - 136,151 n/a

n/a n/a EBITDA - - 311,874 n/a

n/a n/a Consolidation Adjustment San Juan











Consolidation Adjustment - n/a - n/a

n/a n/a Colombia 6













Aeronautical Revenues - - 294,833 n/a

n/a n/a Non-Aeronautical Revenues - - 91,079 n/a

n/a n/a Construction Services Revenues - - 290,739 n/a

n/a n/a Total Revenues - - 676,651 n/a

n/a n/a Operating Profit - - 304,275 n/a

n/a n/a EBITDA - - 434,266 n/a

n/a n/a Consolidation Adjustment Colombia











Consolidation Adjustment - n/a - n/a

n/a n/a CONSOLIDATED ASUR













Aeronautical Revenues 1,348,097 n/a 2,204,696 n/a

63.5 n/a Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,021,960 n/a 1,399,478 n/a

36.9 n/a Construction Services Revenues 106,691 n/a 312,399 n/a

192.8 n/a Total Revenues 2,476,748 n/a 3,916,573 n/a

58.1 n/a Operating Profit 1,632,242 n/a 2,197,401 n/a

34.6 n/a EBITDA 1,771,234 n/a 2,670,497 n/a

50.8 n/a































1Reflects the results of operations of Cancun Airport and two Cancun Airport Services subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.





2 Reflects revenues under intercompany agreements which are eliminated in the consolidation adjustment.







3 Reflects the results of operations of our airports located in Cozumel, Huatulco, Minatitlan, Oaxaca, Tapachula and Veracruz.





4 Reflects the results of operations of our parent holding company and our services subsidiaries. Because none of these entities hold the concessions

for our airports, we do not report workload unit data for these entities. 5 Reflects the results of operations of Puerto Rico, US 6 Reflects the results of operations of Colombian Airports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to March 31, 2018 and 2017 Thousands of mexican pesos















Item 3M 3M %

1Q 1Q % 2017 2018 Chg

2017 2018 Chg Revenues













Aeronautical Services 1,348,097 2,204,696 63.5

1,348,097 2,204,696 63.5 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,021,960 1,399,478 36.9

1,021,960 1,399,478 36.9 Construction Services 106,691 312,399 192.8

106,691 312,399 192.8 Total Revenues 2,476,748 3,916,573 58.1

2,476,748 3,916,573 58.1















Operating Expenses













Cost of Services 342,618 790,227 130.6

342,618 790,227 130.6 Cost of Construction 106,691 97,575 (8.5)

106,691 97,575 (8.5) General and Administrative Expenses 57,099 58,265 2.0

57,099 58,265 2.0 Technical Assistance 93,327 103,630 11.0

93,327 103,630 11.0 Concession Fee 105,799 220,087 108.0

105,799 220,087 108.0 Depreciation and Amortization 138,972 449,388 223.4

138,972 449,388 223.4 Total Operating Expenses 844,506 1,719,172 103.6

844,506 1,719,172 103.6















Operating Income 1,632,242 2,197,401 34.6

1,632,242 2,197,401 34.6















Comprehensive Financing Cost 20,398 (196,345) (1,062.6)

20,398 (196,345) (1,062.6)















Income from results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method 68,839 - (100.0)

68,839 - (100.0)















Income Before Income Taxes 1,721,479 2,001,056 16.2

1,721,479 2,001,056 16.2















Provision for Income Tax 497,974 500,207 0.4

497,974 500,207 0.4 Provision for Asset Tax 233 233 -

233 233 - Deferred Income Taxes (115,368) 33,533 (129.1)

(115,368) 33,533 (129.1)















Net Income for the Year 1,338,640 1,467,083 9.6

1,338,640 1,467,083 9.6















Majority Net Income 1,338,640 1,454,626 8.7

1,338,640 1,454,626 8.7 Non- controlling interests - 12,457 -

- 12,457 -















Earning per Share 4.4621 4.8488 8.7

4.4621 4.8488 8.7 Earning per American Depositary Share (in U.S. Dollars) 2.4422 2.6538 8.7

2.4422 2.6538 8.7















Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 18.2709















Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to March 31, 2018 and 2017 Thousands of mexican pesos









Item March 2018 December 2017 Variation % Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,725,346 4,677,454 1,047,892 22.4 Cash and cash equivalents restricted 262,252 106,350 155,902 146.6 Accounts Receivable, net 836,828 685,502 151,326 22.1 Recoverable Taxes and Other Current Assets 425,793 318,556 107,237 33.7 Total Current Assets 7,250,219 5,787,862 1,462,357 25.3









Non Current Assets







Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net 455,097 473,238 (18,141) (3.8) Intangible assets, airport concessions and Goodwill-Net 49,201,363 50,353,003 (1,151,640) (2.3) Accounts Receivable from Joint Venture - - - - Investment in Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method - - - - Total Assets 56,906,679 56,614,103 292,576 0.5









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Trade Accounts Payable 532,608 428,883 103,725 24.2 Bank Loans 449,618 173,470 276,148 159.2 Accrued Expenses and Others Payables 1,534,495 1,806,295 (271,800) (15.0) Total Current Liabilities 2,516,721 2,408,648 108,073 4.5









Long Term Liabilities







Bank Loans 10,005,198 10,321,383 (316,185) (3.1) Long Term Debt 6,558,799 7,149,177 (590,378) (8.3) Deferred Income Taxes 3,040,171 3,033,930 6,241 0.2 Employee Benefits 10,290 12,664 (2,374) (18.7) Total Long Term Liabilities 19,614,458 20,517,154 (902,696) (4.4)

- - - - Total Liabilities 22,131,179 22,925,802 (794,623) (3.5)









Stockholders' Equity







Capital Stock 7,767,276 7,767,276 - - Legal Reserve 1,075,002 1,075,002 - - Net Income for the Period 1,467,083 6,750,165 (5,283,082) (78.3) Cumulative Effect of Conversion of Foreign Currency (41,261) 195,511 (236,772) (121.1) Retained Earnings 17,010,650 10,252,124 6,758,526 65.9 Non- Controlling interests 7,496,750 7,648,223 (151,473) (2.0) Total Stockholders' Equity 34,775,500 33,688,301 1,087,199 3.2









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 56,906,679 56,614,103 292,576 0.5 Exchange Rate per Dollar Ps. 18.2709









Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. Consolidated Statement of Income from January 1 to March 31, 2018 and 2017 Thousands of mexican pesos















Item 3M 3M %

1Q Q % 2017 2018 Chg

2017 2018 Chg Operating Activities













Income Before Income Taxes 1,721,479 2,001,056 16.2

1,721,479 2,001,056 16.2 Items Related with Investing Activities:













Depreciation and Amortization 138,972 449,388 223.4

138,972 449,388 223.4 Income from Results of Joint Venture Accounted by the Equity Method (68,839) - (100.0)

(68,839) - (100.0) Interest Income (54,539) (70,246) 28.8

(54,539) (70,246) 28.8 Interest payables 41,314 311,507 654.0

41,314 311,507 654.0 Foreign Exchange Gain (loss), net unearned (223,684) (116,777) (47.8)

(223,684) (116,777) (47.8) Sub-Total 1,554,703 2,574,928 65.6

1,554,703 2,574,928 65.6 Increase in Trade Receivables (272,011) (155,899) (42.7)

(272,011) (155,899) (42.7) Decrease in Recoverable Taxes and other Current Assets 190,164 (128,147) (167.4)

190,164 (128,147) (167.4) Income Tax Paid (478,406) (534,110) 11.6

(478,406) (534,110) 11.6 Trade Accounts Payable 132,392 223,494 68.8

132,392 223,494 68.8















Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities 1,126,842 1,980,266 75.7

1,126,842 1,980,266 75.7















Investing Activities













Investments in Associates - - -

- - - Loans granted to Associates - - -

- - - Restricted cash - - -

- - - Investments in Machinery, Furniture and Equipment, net (83,514) (599,245) 617.5

(83,514) (599,245) 617.5 Interest Income 35,149 68,736 95.6

35,149 68,736 95.6 Initial recognition for consolidation - - -

- - -















Net Cash Flow used by Investing Activities (48,365) (530,509) 996.9

(48,365) (530,509) 996.9















Excess Cash to Use in Financing Activities 1,078,477 1,449,757 34.4

1,078,477 1,449,757 34.4















Banks Load - - -

- - - Paid debt - (317,203) -

- (317,203) - Interest paid (80,809) (84,662) 4.8

(80,809) (84,662) 4.8 Dividends Paid - - -

- - -















Net Cash Flow used by Financing Activities (80,809) (401,865) 397.3

(80,809) (401,865) 397.3















Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 997,668 1,047,892 5.0

997,668 1,047,892 5.0















Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,497,635 4,677,454 33.7

3,497,635 4,677,454 33.7















Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of Period 4,495,303 5,725,346 27.4

4,495,303 5,725,346 27.4

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-1q18-passenger-traffic-increased-9-3-yoy-in-mexico-and-declined-19-2-in-san-juan-puerto-rico-and-5-2-in-colombia-300634815.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V.