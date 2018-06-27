ASUR Announces 2019 - 2023 Investment Plan

Master Development Programs - Investment Program Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016

Committed

Investments Indicative

Investments 1 Indicative

Investments 1 Airport 2019-2023 2024-2028 2029-2033 Cancún 5,888.2 5,313.4 4,055.6 Cozumel 275.9 301.8 177.7 Huatulco 554.1 310.8 196.9 Mérida 1,987.0 713.9 310.1 Minatitlán 142.4 165.8 68.5 Oaxaca 767.5 233.2 163.9 Tapachula 149.4 108.8 121.2 Veracruz 496.3 372.4 297.9 Villahermosa 635.2 346.4 288.5

1 Indicative Investments (non-binding at this time)

Committed Investments 2019-2023 Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016 Airport 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cancún 995.0 2,251.5 1,279.1 971.1 391.4 Cozumel 29.5 140.4 64.7 22.6 18.7 Huatulco 168.2 156.4 97.7 61.7 70.1 Mérida 341.6 750.2 544.9 266.2 84.1 Minatitlán 29.9 49.9 41.3 14.5 6.7 Oaxaca 72.0 412.2 202.2 59.6 21.6 Tapachula 11.1 43.5 29.2 38.2 27.4 Veracruz 83.9 219.0 92.2 58.6 42.6 Villahermosa 95.4 269.9 184.1 34.3 51.5

Maximum Tariffs per Workload Unit Figures expressed in millions of pesos as of December 31, 2016 Airport Maximum Tariff 2



Cancún $166.24



Cozumel $245.59



Huatulco $177.17



Mérida $182.16



Minatitlán $228.17



Oaxaca $167.90



Tapachula $231.56



Veracruz $189.68



Villahermosa $190.16







2 Maximum tariffs applicable in year 2019, not including efficiency factor of 0.70%.

The concession agreements for each airport provide that the maximum tariff for such airport must be reduced on an annual basis to account for projected improvements in efficiency. For the five-year period ending December 31st, 2023, the maximum tariffs applicable to ASUR's airports will be reduced by an annual efficiency factor of 0.70% in real terms.

About ASUR:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico—including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America—and six airports in northern Colombia—including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and is currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

