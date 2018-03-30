Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

"Over the last year, Asurion aligned themselves with AT&T's priorities and exceeded our expectations in helping provide for our customers," said Susan Johnson, executive vice president – Global Connections Management and Supply Chain, AT&T Services, Inc. "Together, we delivered smart solutions and exceeded customer expectations. And we did it all with innovation and leading technology. The commitment and contributions of Asurion has distinguished them as our 2018 recipient."

"From fast repair and replacement to expert support, we provide AT&T customers with access to a personalized helpline so they can get the most out of their phone and entertainment experience," said Brian Sullivan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Asurion Mobility. "We are proud to receive this award from AT&T for providing innovative device protection and a world-class customer experience for AT&T, DIRECTV and Cricket customers."

About Asurion

Asurion helps more than 300 million people around the world unlock their technology's untapped potential. We create innovative technology solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive protection to smart tech help that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading wireless carriers, retailers and pay-tv providers, Asurion's 17,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.

* About AT&T

AT&T Inc. helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asurion-receives-2018-att-supplier-award-300622009.html

SOURCE Asurion

Related Links

http://www.asurion.com

