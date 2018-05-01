At BrandZ Summit, Woz U-Backed Millennial Inventor Launches Tech Rest Media With China's Top 100 Brands

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Rest Media's Harrison Ferber returned from Beijing after the global launch of Mouse Guard at the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands summit. Tech Rest Media is a revolutionary advertising platform supported by BrandZ, the world's brand authority, and Woz U, Apple founder Steve "Woz" Wozniak's university.

Tech Rest Media presents the Laptop Guard and Mouse Guard

Twenty-five year old Harrison Ferber, a life-long gamer and ergonomic expert, created the patented Tech Rest for the exploding video game industry. "Put simply, Tech Rest makes your computer comfortable. Tech Rest is a cushioned skin for laptops and computer mouses, and is compatible with all PC and Apple devices. Tech Rest utilizes a Mouse Guard and a Laptop Guard to ease muscular strain, add instant comfort and boost gaming performance. Any artwork can be printed on a Mouse Guard or Laptop Guard, whether for decorating or for brand building," explained Ferber.

David Roth, CEO of The Store WPP EMEA and Asia adds, "What Harrison has created for gamers is also a unique way to connect brands. Which is why we gave a BrandZ Mouse Guard to every participant at our BrandZ China launch event in Beijing - some 1,000 marketers and brand builders. When you think about it, we all interact with our mouse thousands of times a day. It makes sense to use this as a brand-building opportunity."

This suite of Tech Rest Media marketing products can transform the devices of any company's customers into a hyper-effective off-screen brand-building opportunity. With 88 percent of our day spent in front of a screen, marketers are looking for creative solutions to connect with consumers. Instead of looking at the screen, they are looking next to it.

About Tech Rest Media

Harrison Ferber's pioneering ergonomic research inspired the creation of Tech Rest, the world's first cushioned device skin. Tech Rest Media leverages the over one billion square feet of valuable advertising real estate that has been unlocked by Mouse Guard and Laptop Guard. Ferber has applied his ergonomic discoveries to a wide range of new products and devices that will follow Tech Rest in 2018. Sales support Ferber's foundation, which provides equitable technology access to those in need. For more information, please visit www.TechRestMedia.com or visit our e-commerce site at www.upgrademymouse.com. Find the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TechRestOfficial.

About Woz U

Apple Computer co-founder Steve "Woz" Wozniak, known for changing the world with the invention of the personal computer, now wants to revolutionize how individuals are educated, trained and prepared for technology careers with Woz U. Woz U's Education as a Service (EaaS) curriculum model is a new personalized approach to technology education designed to get students into the workforce faster and with less debt. Offering both online and campus-based programs, Woz U provides lifelong educational resources for students with all levels of experience. Learn more at www.woz-u.com.

