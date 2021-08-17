At Frank Residences, San Francisco Seniors Enjoy Amenities, Personalized Care and Nature Right Outside Their Door

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), known to many as the Jewish Home, started planning its Assisted Living and Memory Care community several years ago, redefining Assisted Living and Memory Care was at top of mind. The result was a new and modern community designed to provide custom tailored levels of care for seniors with discerning tastes: Frank Residences.

During the time that Frank Residences was under construction, seniors and their families looking for exceptional care with great design had few options in the Bay Area to consider. Often, they were forced to sacrifice lifestyle for more robust care, meaning less aesthetics and on-site amenities. Frank Residences was concepted to provide both luxurious surroundings and specialized care, that goes above and beyond the current standards in senior living. Bright, modern, and full of life are just some of the words overheard by residents at the new Frank Residences when describing their experiences. The design aspects of the new community provide a visually stimulating and welcoming experience not only on the ground floor, where a full-service restaurant, bar and casual café are located, but on each of the five residential floors that house residents in luxuriously appointed condominium-style accommodations.

Additionally, Frank Residences boasts a fully equipped and staffed gym, a heated indoor therapy pool, a spa and salon and a Pilates studio. Residents enjoy creating new works the art studio, enjoying immersive experiences in the inhouse movie theater and partaking in public facing performances at the arts center. A continuous connection with the outdoors is available through multiple spaces including outdoor terraces accessible on the residential floors, as well as beautifully designed social spaces with fireplaces and areas to gather for conversation, a glass of wine with friends or visits with family. Downstairs, Frank Residences boasts what many call resort-style outdoor spaces including the fountain court, which is just off the Bakar Noshery, a casual bistro café. It is the perfect place for a game of bocce, dining al fresco with friends or enjoying a cappuccino with the morning paper.

A New Approach to Memory Care

Frank Residences redefines the Memory Care model with a personalized approach, designed to offer the highest level of attention and care. Getting to truly know each resident is the first step in creating a specific care and activities program designed to stimulate and enhance each and every day at Frank Residences. Every detail of the Memory Care community has been carefully considered to create a warm, inviting, and inclusive setting free of clinical clutter.

Peace of Mind Is Priceless

As Frank Residences continues to welcome new residents, peace of mind is priceless. From support planning the move, to assistance with unpacking and decorating, the team at Frank Residences can provide as much, or as little assistance as requested.

"Moving into assisted living or memory care is a big step – for both the resident and their family," said Staci Chang, Chief Marketing Officer for SFCJL. "At Frank Residences, we want to make that transition as smooth and as seamless as possible, so you can focus on the things that matter the most."

On a recent visit with her dad, Susan Aronovsky said it best: "The day my dad moved in, he said to me how happy he was to be here. It's not a small thing. Knowing your loved one feels at home so quickly provides a peace of mind that is simply priceless."

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for a tour, please visit https://frankresidences.org.

San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), located in San Francisco's Excelsior District offers a modern housing model for older adults to receive higher levels of care. A $140-million community including 270,000 square feet of new construction and renovations on SFCJL's 362 skilled nursing, short-stay rehabilitation and behavioral health units includes the new Frank Residences - 113 assisted living apartments and 77 memory care suites, slated for occupancy the Spring of 2020. Byer Square, the "downtown" campus epicenter, will feature a primary, specialty and integrative health care clinic, fitness and aquatics center, library, café, cinema, and a cultural and performing arts center. Programs for healthy aging and wellness, along with support for caregivers will be available on-site, in-home, and virtually for older adults and their families. To schedule an appointment for an introduction to Frank Residences and a virtual tour, contact the Preview Center at 415-562-2020 or visit https://frankresidences.org.

