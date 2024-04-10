At McLane, BBI Has Your Back

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBI, a leading national sales agency, highlights enhanced support for McLane partners with six dedicated resources representing over 20 clients across 60 category reviews.

Leveraging our CCI Lab participation and strategic access in Temple, TX, BBI fosters invaluable connections and direct access to key decision-makers, including McLane's Director of Procurement and Director of Merchandising.

BBI's reputation and expertise lie in meticulous attention to detail and advanced data analytics within the convenience sector. Our team of professional analysts and category managers, bolstered by access to Circana's national and regional data, allows BBI to bring new clients and products to sessions without prior category management consultation.

What can our McLane Team do for your brands?

Provide a seat at the table for all sessions where thousands of points of distribution, per item, are at stake

Secure planogram space at McLane's downstream retailers

Access to McLane MPulse and MPulse-S: data access can be made available with significant cost savings versus independently purchasing data.

Our fee-based model for our McLane services makes putting us to work for you easy!

About BBI:

Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) is a national sales agency founded in 1955. We prioritize solution-based strategies and nurture lasting connections with our clients. BBI provides innovative solutions centered on short-term strategy, long-term growth, and unique capabilities across multi-channel segments.

