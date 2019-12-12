At Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P., Partner Todd Smith Inducted into National Center for States Courts Board of Directors

At the recommendation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger, the nonprofit National Center for States Courts was created to provide comprehensive research and support for the nation's state court systems. From clarifying important issues to offering web-based resources, the NCSC promotes the rule of law across the country.

More than 24 outstanding individuals make up the NCSC Board of Directors, including top-tier lawyers, judges, court administrators, and public officials from varying regions. As a Director at NCSC, Todd A. Smith aims to continue giving back to his community by strengthening the American judicial system.

With a passion for justice and a deep understanding of the law, Attorney Todd Smith will be well-positioned to shape the future of U.S. court systems at the NCSC. At this time, the team at Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. would like to congratulate him on this significant accomplishment.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Power Rogers and Smith online at https://www.prslaw.com/

SOURCE Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.

Related Links

https://www.prslaw.com

