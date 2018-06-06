ATCC to Host Networking Opportunities at Upcoming ASM Microbe 2018 Conference

ATCC subject matter experts, Drs. Dev Mittar, Sujatha Rashid, and Marco Riojas, will lead daily "Meet the Scientists" sessions from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at booth #1510, ATCC. These informal forums will enable attendees to learn from ATCC experts who have industry, government and academic knowledge about the use of standards in microbiome research, tips and techniques for viral culturing, and how to characterize microorganisms through next-generation sequencing.

ATCC will host a Pizza & Posters evening event at the Omni® Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on June 8 to promote collaboration among researchers and encourage an open dialogue on molecular-based research, assay development, and methods verification.

During the ASM Microbe Emerging Tech Talks series, Liz Kerrigan, ATCC Director of Business Development, will lead the discussion "ATCC Custom Manufacturing & Biobanking." This presentation will focus on the custom solutions offered by ATCC that support individual research needs.

On June 7, Ms. Kerrigan will be joined by Dr. Mittar and Nick Greenfield, Founder & CEO of One Codex, for a presentation discussing the development of ATCC's microbiome standards and their use as universal controls for microbiome analyses and assay development. This workshop, entitled "Microbiome Standards for Next-Generation Sequencing," will take place from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. in room B312 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

"ATCC welcomes the opportunity to collaborate and promote the advancement of microbial sciences research through open communication and the exchange of ideas among researchers," said Dr. Joseph Leonelli, Vice President, ATCC Federal Systems. "Our networking events are a great way for scientists to view and participate in quality discussions that provide the latest information on innovations in molecular-based methods and solutions, and access to ATCC experts in a broad range of microbiology disciplines that support global research."

In addition to its booth presence in the ASM Microbe exhibit hall, ATCC subject matter experts will also present several posters that highlight molecular-based applications, including next-generation sequencing, genomic engineering, metagenomics, phylogenomic analyses, and de novo genome assembly.

