Athens Bancshares Corporation Reports Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Total assets increased $17.5 million to $482.3 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $464.8 million at December 31, 2017. The Bank was considered well-capitalized under applicable federal regulatory capital guidelines at March 31, 2018.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ATHENS BANCSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

March 31,

2018

2017 Operating Data:





Total interest and dividend income $ 4,977

$ 4,199 Total interest expense 457

486







Net interest income 4,520

3,713 Provision for loan losses 26

182 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,494

3,531







Total non-interest income 1,569

1,946 Total non-interest expense 4,062

3,859







Income before income taxes 2,001

1,618 Income tax expense 471

577







Net income $ 1,530

$ 1,041







Net income per share, basic $ 0.90

$ 0.62 Average common shares outstanding, basic 1,707,399

1,666,582 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.57 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 1,842,909

1,811,522







Performance ratios (annualized for 3 month periods):





Return on average assets 1.30%

0.93% Return on average equity 11.57

8.59 Interest rate spread 4.09

3.55 Net interest margin 4.18

3.63



AS OF

AS OF

March 31, 2018

DECEMBER 31, 2017 FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:





Total assets $ 482,273

$ 464,750 Gross loans 334,492

323,190 Allowance for loan losses 3,972

3,961 Core deposit intangible 2,940

3,030 Deposits 422,187

403,022 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 785

1,751 Note payable to bank -

1,383 Total liabilities 429,284

412,206 Stockholders' equity 52,988

52,544







Non-performing assets:





Nonaccrual loans $ 937

$ 941 Accruing loans past due 90 days -

129 Foreclosed real estate 914

914 Other non-performing assets -

2







Troubled debt restructurings(1) $ 2,692

$ 2,819







Asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.19%

1.23% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans 423.91

370.19 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 0.28

0.33 Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets 0.19

0.23 Non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total assets 0.90

0.97







Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only):





Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.12%

15.49% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.98

14.24 Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.78

9.73 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.98

14.24









(1) Troubled debt restructurings include $207,000 and $282,000 in non-accrual loans at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, which are also included in non-accrual loans at the respective dates.

