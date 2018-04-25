Athletes First Creates New Company - Athletes First Partners

A1P's first client, as announced in February, is THINK450, the new for-profit subsidiary of the National Basketball Players Association, for which it will help monetize collective sponsorship, licensing and content opportunities for NBA players off the court.

Athletes First co-founder and President Brian Murphy will serve as CEO of A1P. Long-time sports marketer and former NFL and NASCAR Executive Jim O'Connell will serve as its President. Other notable hires include Jene Elzie, former VP of International Marketing at the NBA, as its Chief Growth Officer; Sean Downes, former CEO of Medallion Sports Properties as VP Sponsorship Sales; and Matt Shulman, former VP Property Sales for Turner Sports, as VP Platform Sales and Client Services.

In addition to Dentsu, Inc., A1P will have access to Dentsu Aegis Network, a global network of agencies with more than 40,000 employees in 139 countries whose expertise lie in advertising, media, digital, data performance marketing, sports marketing, partnerships and sponsorships, branding, content, communication and experiences.

"We are thrilled to expand Athletes First's client services to include entities like THINK450, in addition to our current roster of athletes, broadcasters and coaches," said Murphy. "We are also very excited to work hand-in-hand with our partners at Dentsu Inc. and Dentsu Aegis Network, combining the highest level of personal, customized client service with a dominant international network. With the dream team of employees we have hired – led by Jim O'Connell – we expect the same unprecedented level of success with A1P that Athletes First has enjoyed over the last 17 years."

ABOUT ATHLETES FIRST

Athletes First is a full-service agency that represents athletes, coaches and other sports-related clients, including broadcasters, for individual contract negotiations, marketing and commercial endorsements and other client services. Athletes First is one of the premier sports agencies with a client roster featuring Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Deshaun Watson and many more. The agency was founded in 2001 in Orange County, California and also has offices in Kentucky, Texas, Florida and Wisconsin. Athletes First desires to help clients become more well-rounded individuals with a heavy emphasis on family and philanthropy, and the agency as an organization, along with its clients, has raised millions of dollars for charities throughout the world.

