ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Completion of Filing of "ATIF-1", Its Private Fund, Officially Launches Asset Management Business

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Group", "ATIF" or "we"), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, announced its wholly owned subsidiary, ATIF Inc. had completed the filing of a private fund named ATIF-1, L.P. (the "ATIF-1") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 27, 2021.

The first batch of ATIF-1 is planned to amount to US$50 million and is managed by ATIF-1 GP, LLC, a Delaware registered Limited Liability Corporation. The investment strategies of ATIF-1 GP, LLC is long/short trading strategy to maximize the return on investment, focusing on three main categories of investments: well-qualified U.S. stocks, US-listed Chinese stocks and Chinese IPOs.

Mr. Pishan Chi, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ATIF, commented, "We are pleased that our subsidiary ATIF Inc. has completed the filing of our first private fund, which represents the official launch of our asset management business. With the launch of asset management business, we will initiate new client relationships and assist investors to navigate successfully in the potentially volatile markets. We are very confident that 2021 will be a year of rapid growth for ATIF Inc."

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and online financial information business and provide business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF operates an internet-based financial information service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including market information, pre-IPO education, IR media and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF's investment holding business is to provide going public consulting, M&A consulting and financial consulting services to SMEs. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF plans to launch securities investment service and investment advisory in Q1 2021. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

