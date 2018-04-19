Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atipa Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance computing and storage solutions, today announced that it received the Intel® Technology Partner award for HPC Technical Solution. Atipa Technologies was honored for its streamlined high-performance computing deployments for the Department of Energy using Intel technologies. The award was presented at the 2018 Intel Partner Connect conference in Washington, D.C.

Atipa Technologies architected an extremely cost effective 924-node computing cluster for a U.S. Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Atipa evaluated the cost/performance ratio for a wide range of Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 v4 family and chose to build the system using the Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2683 v4 and the Intel® Compute Module HNS2600KP Family. During system testing and burn-in, Atipa went the extra mile to ensure all nodes individually achieved SPECfp® 2006 rates within two percent of the average, giving the Naval Nuclear Laboratory greater predictability and reliability across nodes throughout the entire cluster. The entire system was turned on and accepted within seven business days after the start of the on-site installation. The final optimized system performance surpassed the minimum requirements by 15 percent while staying within budget.

"Our engineers are among the most thorough and meticulous in the business. Their passion for technology and drive for perfection allow us to deliver the highest quality HPC systems and exceed our customers' expectations," said Dana Chang, Vice President, at Atipa Technologies.

"Intel appreciates the work that Atipa Technologies has done in finding new and innovative ways to use Intel technology to improve the deployment process for high performance computing solutions," said Jason Kimrey, General Manager, U.S. Channel Scale and Partners at Intel. "We congratulate them on their successes and look forward to our continued collaboration."

ABOUT ATIPA TECHNOLOGIES

Atipa Technologies is the high-performance computing division of Microtech Computers, which has been in business and under the same ownership since 1986. Atipa has been deploying High-Performance Computing and Storage systems since 2001 and has since received many awards and recognitions, including most recently the 2017 Intel Partner of the Year award for HPC Technical Solution. We consistently deliver quality high-performance solutions ranked on the Top500.org list of the fastest supercomputers in the world and deployed the 13th fastest supercomputer in the world in 2013. Atipa's commitment to rigorous testing of every hardware and software component before shipping a system is the key to our success and customer satisfaction.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

