Atlanta Eldercare Entrepreneur Tapped as New Chair of DC-Based Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC)

Burke is a Co-Founder of SCPC and previously served as Treasurer and Vice-Chairman. He is the organization's third Chairman -- succeeding Phil Fogg, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Milwaukie, OR-based Marquis Companies and Consonus Health Care, and founding Chairman Michael G. Bronfein.

Joining Burke on the SCPC Executive Committee are Vice-Chair Robert Warnock, Senior VP of Pharmacy Services at PruittHealth Inc. in Norcross, GA; Treasurer Jeffrey Stamps, President and CEO of Remedi Senior Care in Towson, MD; Secretary David R. Lewis, President of Consonus Healthcare in Milwaukie, OR.

"Since our founding in 2014, Fred Burke has been pivotal in helping SCPC to quickly become an effective, trusted, research-oriented advocacy voice in Washington for LTC pharmacies and the vulnerable patients we serve," said Alan G. Rosenbloom, President and CEO of SCPC. "Fred's knowledge of pharmacy operations, and seniors' growing needs in this regard, has resulted in Guardian's rapid expansion in the Southeast and beyond -- and his expertise will significantly benefit SCPC as we continue to grow," Rosenbloom continued.

Rosenbloom said Burke's leadership and guidance in the federal advocacy arena has helped SCPC grow significantly over the past two years, and that the group now represents LTC pharmacies that serve 45 percent of all patients in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities – or about 750,000 patients daily across the nation. These figures are up from 20 percent of all LTC pharmacies and roughly 375,000 patients just two years ago.

"I'm honored to serve as Chairman of the SCPC, and our growing success in helping to formulate and weigh-in on federal legislative and regulatory issues important to LTC pharmacies and our patients reflects the fact our bipartisan approach to policy and problem-solving works," Burke said. "Our ongoing focus defining PBM abuses, helping Congress control opioid abuse, and working towards establishing a federal definition of LTC pharmacy is vitally important to our members, our patients and the broader long term care and assisted living communities."

Burke and Rosenbloom praised outgoing Chairman Phil Fogg for his leadership in helping SCPC to establish a proprietary data warehouse specific to the LTC pharmacy sector to help drive policy and communications work through the lens of credible third-party research. Prior to Fogg's objective of establishing a data warehouse in 2017, there were no independent, publicly available sources of data concerning Medicare Part D, LTC pharmacy economics or LTC pharmacy quality.

Prior to forming Guardian in 2004, Burke was Co-Founder and President of two start-up companies in Atlanta, which were each named to the Inc. 500 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.: Central Pharmacy Services, Inc. founded in 1992, which was acquired by Cardinal Health in 2001; and Sales Technologies, Inc., founded in 1983 and acquired by Dun & Bradstreet Corporation in 1989. Before his entrepreneurial career, Burke served as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble and a consultant and engagement manager at McKinsey & Company.

Burke served as an Officer in the U.S. Air Force, leading a combat communications unit, and received a B.S., Engineering from Mississippi State University, and an M.S, Industrial Administration from the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.

The Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC) is the only national organization exclusively representing the interests of LTC pharmacies. Its members operate in all 50 states and serve 750,000 patients daily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the country. Visit seniorcarepharmacies.org to learn more.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-eldercare-entrepreneur-tapped-as-new-chair-of-dc-based-senior-care-pharmacy-coalition-scpc-300632301.html

SOURCE Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Related Links

http://www.seniorcarepharmacies.org

