Atlanta Renters Are Paying $70 More in Monthly Rent, Even as Rental Inventory Increases

Annual rent appreciation in Atlanta has hovered between 4 percent and 7 percent since HotPads began tracking data in 2015, while national rent appreciation has stayed between 1 percent and 4 percent over the same period. Median rent across the U.S. is $1,418, a 1.6 percent increase over the past year.

Atlanta renters will have 71 percent more newly-available rental listings to choose from than a year ago, with Midtown and North Buckhead neighborhoods reporting especially large increases.[ii] The number of new rental listings renters can choose from in these two neighborhoods has doubled over the past year, with each neighborhood seeing rental inventory increases of over 150 percent.

Median rent for a one-bedroom in Atlanta rose at similar pace, up 4.9 percent to a median of $1,440. Among all Atlanta neighborhoods, Pine Hills reported the strongest rental appreciation among one-bedrooms – median rent rose 6.2 percent to monthly payment of $1,413.

"Atlanta's rents are quickly on the rise, outpacing San Francisco -- known for its incredibly competitive and expensive rental market," said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. "Right now, Atlanta's affordability is one of its selling points, especially as it competes for Amazon's attention for HQ2. However, if Atlanta's rent continues to appreciate at current levels, rental affordability could become a greater concern. Given that so many new rental listings have come online in the past year, and rent growth still hasn't let up, it's clear that the city is still seeing high demand."

Key Findings – Atlanta

The median rent in Atlanta is $1,491 , up 5.0 percent from a year ago

is , up 5.0 percent from a year ago Median rent for a one-bedroom in Atlanta is $1,440 , up 4.9 percent year-over-year

is , up 4.9 percent year-over-year There are 71.2 percent more new rental listings to choose from in Atlanta than a year ago

Key Findings — Midtown

The median rent in Midtown is $1,835 , up 2.4 percent from a year ago.

, up 2.4 percent from a year ago. Median 1-bedroom rents are $1,612 , up 1.5 percent year-over-year.

, up 1.5 percent year-over-year. Rental inventory in Midtown on HotPads is up 172.8 percent from a year ago.

Key Findings — North Buckhead

The median rent in North Buckhead is $2,428 , up 1.7 percent from a year ago.

is , up 1.7 percent from a year ago. Median 1-bedroom rents are $1,608 , down 1.7 percent from a year ago.

, down 1.7 percent from a year ago. Rental inventory in North Buckhead on HotPads is up 153.2 percent from a year ago.

Key Findings — Pine Hills

The median rent in Pine Hills is $1,705 , up 2.6 percent from a year ago.

, up 2.6 percent from a year ago. Median 1-bedroom rents are $1,413 , up 6.2 percent from a year ago.

, up 6.2 percent from a year ago. Rental inventory in Pine Hills on HotPads is up 30.8 percent from a year ago.

[i] The HotPads Rent Report is a quarterly overview of the median rent and change in rental listing inventory within the city of Atlanta, as well as three of its neighborhoods: Midtown, North Buckhead and Pine Hills. Data are aggregated from rental listings on HotPads dating back to January 2014. The reports are compiled by the HotPads Economic Research team. HotPads tracks data for rental markets throughout the United States, but currently only produces reports for San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta.

[ii] New listings include all rental listings added to HotPads within the quarter, excluding properties listed for rent more than once in the last 90 days.

