Atlas Oil and TOTAL Announce New Lubricants Partnership

"We know our customers expect only the best products and services, which is why we now proudly offer TOTAL lubricants as part of our oil field services," said Atlas' President of Frac and Rig Fueling Michael Meredith. "As the partner of choice for many of the major E&P companies in the country's largest shale plays, our partnership with TOTAL is a big win for everyone."

TOTAL'S and Atlas' successes are driven by many of the same values, including safety, collective responsibility, perpetual innovation and a family-like team spirit. TOTAL is the fourth largest oil & gas company in the world and is recognized internationally as a global energy leader. Their high-performance lubricants are designed to extend the life of equipment and ease the cost of maintenance and repairs.

Atlas' lubricants distribution will fall under their oilfield services division in select markets with a focus on onshore drilling rigs, frac trucks, and gas compression units with supply capabilities to match customers' consistent oil, grease, and hydraulic fluid needs. The company plans to expand their lubricants services nationwide and into their commercial fueling, retail, and emergency service divisions throughout 2018.

"We are extremely excited to partner with such an innovative company like Atlas," commented Christophe Doussoux, Senior Vice President, Lubricants for TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc. "TOTAL has the industry-leading product line and Atlas brings years of excellence in customer service. I am confident this partnership will lead to immense growth for both parties."

About Atlas Oil Company

Headquartered in Taylor, Mich., Atlas Oil is the inaugural Simon Group Holdings company. Since our founding in 1985, Atlas has grown through technological and operational innovation, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer success. Atlas offers single-source solutions for fuel, transportation, and logistics and is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, delivering over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually to customers in 47 states. We have an active real estate division and are engaged in transportation logistics and fueling including bulk, fleet, event, onsite, emergency response, and oilfield services.

About TOTAL

TOTAL is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

About TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TOTAL Group. TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc. offers a wide range of lubricant products including TOTAL Quartz synthetic performance engine oils. Our products are sold through a comprehensive network of distributors, direct channels and an online presence. In addition to a growing distribution network and evolving production capabilities, we're committed to heightening our brand awareness through partnerships in motorsports.

For more information on TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc. visit www.TotalSpecialties.com

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total" and "Total Group" are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-oil-and-total-announce-new-lubricants-partnership-300627348.html

SOURCE TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.totalspecialties.com

