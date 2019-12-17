ATM Benchmark Market Study, 2019: The Rising Threat of Contactless Cards is Predicted to Grow Rapidly Over the Next 2 Years
Despite continued pressure from digital payment products, particularly person-to-person (P2P) applications like Zelle and Venmo that are used to pay back other individuals or to send a gift electronically, ATMs remain a fixture in the banking market. On the horizon is the growing threat of contactless cards, predicted to grow rapidly in the next two years, replacing small dollar purchases at the point-of-sale.
It may surprise some readers how strong the use of ATMs for cash withdrawals and other transactions activities continues to be in the face of digital payments. Consumer data supports the finding that individuals who have adopted newer payment technologies still rely on cash and ATMs for their day-to-day transactions. Despite the importance of ATMs, many financial institutions are handing over the operation of their ATM fleets to third parties to achieve reduced and more predictable maintenance expenses.
As management and sometimes ownership of ATMs changes hands, the independent operators will be setting the tone and industry direction for ATMs.
Highlights of the research report include:
- Market trends regarding consumers' use of cash
- The impact of digital solution on cash as well as the usage of ATMs
- Consumer trends in ATM use
- The role of ATM surcharges and the surcharge-free networks
- Cardless ATM transactions and other technology updates
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction: Understanding ATMs Requires an Understanding of Cash
3. Impact of Digital Payments on the Use of Cash and the Need for ATMs
- Mobile Apps
- The Influence of Person-to-Person (P2P) Payment Apps
- Expectations of Contactless Cards
4. ATM Trends and Current Influences
- Demographics of a Frequent ATM User
- ATM Locations
- Surcharge-Free ATMs
- Cardless ATMs
- The Upgrades
5. Conclusions
6. References
Companies Mentioned
- Avidia Bank
- Bank of America
- BMO Harris Bank
- Cardtronics
- Chase Bank
- Fifth Third Bank
- GasBuddy
- McDonald's
- Payment Alliance International
- PNC Bank
- Salem Five Bank
- Wells Fargo Bank
