Atos Protects Commonwealth of Virginia Technology Infrastructure with Next Generation Cybersecurity Solution

VITA, which supports the commonwealth by providing cybersecurity, IT infrastructure services and IT governance, continues to move forward with an IT modernization strategy to deliver secure, agile, high-quality services at cost-competitive rates. The commonwealth requires a cybersecurity solution that can keep pace with business change of executive branch agencies.

Atos will provide a scalable cybersecurity platform that provides a range of business-critical functions, including threat detection, vulnerability management, security information and event management, and endpoint security. The services will be delivered via the Atos Prescriptive Security model to help consolidate threat sources and progressively learn new behaviors to help eradicate threats before they occur.

"The complexity and sophistication of today's attacks continues to increase," said Mike Watson, Chief Information Security Officer of the Commonwealth and deputy chief information officer at VITA. "To counter these attacks we must use the latest technologies and remain flexible in how we deploy such products and services. The Atos Prescriptive Security service provides superior performance and reliability that keeps the data entrusted to us by Virginia's citizens and businesses protected."

Because Atos' Prescriptive Security solution is powered by the Atos Bullion x 86 high-end servers, threats are rapidly detected and can be remediated in near real-time using automation and orchestration.

"Atos Prescriptive Security, which utilizes automation and computing power, has a real advantage over the traditional way of just throwing overwhelmed, isolated teams of security personnel at the problem," said Chad Harris, President, North America Operations, Atos. "Our unique architecture provides VITA and the Commonwealth of Virginia a solution that can readily grow with business and cybersecurity requirements over time.

By entering into the agreement with Atos, VITA can now take advantage of the latest technology to protect citizen data and provide a safe, secure technology environment that enables state agencies to accomplish their respective missions.

For more information on Atos' security solutions go to https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security

