AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) has decided to withdraw its planned initial public offering of shares of Vrio Corp. The company made this decision based on current market conditions.
