AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

News provided by

AT&T Inc.

19:46 ET

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) has decided to withdraw its planned initial public offering of shares of Vrio Corp. The company made this decision based on current market conditions.

*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a holding company. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. 

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-inc-statement-regarding-planned-vrio-corp-ipo-300632663.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

Also from this source

Apr 17, 2018, 10:00 ET AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by...

Apr 16, 2018, 12:00 ET Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes Premieres August 22 on AT&T AUDIENCE...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

News provided by

AT&T Inc.

19:46 ET