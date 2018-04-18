AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) has decided to withdraw its planned initial public offering of shares of Vrio Corp. The company made this decision based on current market conditions.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a holding company. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.